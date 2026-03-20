Amphista Therapeutics is a discovery and early clinical-stage biotech developing small-molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. Its strategy centers on expanding the scope of targeted protein degradation beyond first-generation approaches.
The company’s approach is based on inducing or stabilizing interactions between proteins to trigger their degradation, rather than simply inhibiting their function. This enables targeting of proteins that are difficult or impossible to address with conventional small molecules or biologics.
Amphista operates as a platform-driven company, combining internal pipeline development with strategic partnerships to advance its technology and programs.
The company operates within a highly concentrated life sciences ecosystem and collaborates internationally with pharmaceutical partners.
Amphista was established to build on advances in chemical biology and protein degradation, with a focus on developing differentiated mechanisms beyond early PROTAC technologies.
The company has raised over $60 million in venture funding from investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare and Advent Life Sciences.
Amphista develops therapies across multiple disease areas driven by protein dysregulation.
Key areas include:
The company prioritizes targets that are difficult to address using traditional drug discovery approaches.
The company’s platform is centered on targeted protein degradation.
Key components include:
Amphista’s approach differs from earlier TPD strategies by using sequentially bifunctional “targeted glues,” which expand the range of proteins that can be degraded and may reduce resistance mechanisms.
AMX-883
SMARCA2 degrader program
TEAD degrader program
Additional programs
The pipeline is primarily early stage, with multiple programs emerging from the company’s platform.
The leadership team includes experts in protein degradation, medicinal chemistry and clinical drug development.
Amphista operates with a partnership-driven model.
Key collaborations include:
Under these agreements, Amphista typically leads discovery and early development, while partners take responsibility for later-stage development and commercialization.
The central strategic issue is whether next-generation targeted protein degradation approaches can deliver clinically meaningful advantages over first-generation technologies. The company must demonstrate that its targeted glue strategy expands druggable biology while maintaining safety and efficacy.
Targeted protein degradation enables removal of disease-causing proteins rather than inhibition. This can allow access to a broader range of biological targets, including those previously considered undruggable.
The company focuses on rationally designed targeted glue molecules rather than traditional bifunctional degraders. This approach aims to improve drug-like properties and expand the range of accessible targets.
Eclipsys is the company’s proprietary discovery platform for designing targeted protein degraders. It integrates structural biology, computational modeling and chemical biology to identify and optimize degradation mechanisms.
AMX-883 is the company’s lead clinical candidate and targets BRD9 in acute myeloid leukemia. It represents the first major test of Amphista’s targeted glue approach in the clinic.
The company focuses on diseases driven by protein dysregulation.
Key areas include:
Key issues include:
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