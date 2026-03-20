Friday 20 March 2026

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Amphista Therapeutics

A UK-based biotechnology company developing next-generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) therapies. Amphista Therapeutics focuses on rationally designed “targeted glue” molecules that harness the body’s natural protein degradation machinery to treat disease.

Company Overview

Amphista Therapeutics is a discovery and early clinical-stage biotech developing small-molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. Its strategy centers on expanding the scope of targeted protein degradation beyond first-generation approaches.

The company’s approach is based on inducing or stabilizing interactions between proteins to trigger their degradation, rather than simply inhibiting their function. This enables targeting of proteins that are difficult or impossible to address with conventional small molecules or biologics.

Amphista operates as a platform-driven company, combining internal pipeline development with strategic partnerships to advance its technology and programs.


Headquarters and Global Presence

  • headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom
  • located at Granta Park within the UK’s “golden triangle” biotech cluster

The company operates within a highly concentrated life sciences ecosystem and collaborates internationally with pharmaceutical partners.


Founding and History

  • founded in 2017–2018 based on academic research in targeted protein degradation
  • scientific co-founder: Alessio Ciulli, a leading researcher in TPD

Amphista was established to build on advances in chemical biology and protein degradation, with a focus on developing differentiated mechanisms beyond early PROTAC technologies.

The company has raised over $60 million in venture funding from investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare and Advent Life Sciences.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Amphista develops therapies across multiple disease areas driven by protein dysregulation.

Key areas include:

  • oncology
  • neurodegenerative diseases
  • immunology and inflammatory disorders

The company prioritizes targets that are difficult to address using traditional drug discovery approaches.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on targeted protein degradation.

Key components include:

  • Eclipsys™ drug discovery platform
  • targeted glue (molecular glue) degraders
  • small-molecule therapeutics designed to induce protein degradation
  • AI-enabled and structure-based drug design

Amphista’s approach differs from earlier TPD strategies by using sequentially bifunctional “targeted glues,” which expand the range of proteins that can be degraded and may reduce resistance mechanisms.


Key Pipeline and Programs

AMX-883

  • Modality: targeted glue degrader
  • Indication focus: acute myeloid leukemia (BRD9 target)
  • Status: preparing for IND / early clinical development
  • Mechanism: selective degradation of BRD9 protein involved in cancer biology

SMARCA2 degrader program

  • Modality: targeted protein degrader
  • Indication focus: oncology
  • Status: preclinical development

TEAD degrader program

  • Modality: targeted glue degrader
  • Indication focus: oncology
  • Status: preclinical development

Additional programs

  • Modality: targeted protein degraders
  • Indication focus: oncology and CNS disorders
  • Status: discovery and preclinical stages

The pipeline is primarily early stage, with multiple programs emerging from the company’s platform.


Key Personnel

  • Louise Modis, Chief Executive Officer
  • Patrick Kelly, Chief Medical Officer

The leadership team includes experts in protein degradation, medicinal chemistry and clinical drug development.


Strategic Partnerships

Amphista operates with a partnership-driven model.

Key collaborations include:

  • Merck (MSD), research collaboration in targeted protein degradation
  • Bristol Myers Squibb, collaboration for discovery and development of TPD therapeutics

Under these agreements, Amphista typically leads discovery and early development, while partners take responsibility for later-stage development and commercialization.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is whether next-generation targeted protein degradation approaches can deliver clinically meaningful advantages over first-generation technologies. The company must demonstrate that its targeted glue strategy expands druggable biology while maintaining safety and efficacy.

Targeted protein degradation enables removal of disease-causing proteins rather than inhibition. This can allow access to a broader range of biological targets, including those previously considered undruggable.

The company focuses on rationally designed targeted glue molecules rather than traditional bifunctional degraders. This approach aims to improve drug-like properties and expand the range of accessible targets.

Eclipsys is the company’s proprietary discovery platform for designing targeted protein degraders. It integrates structural biology, computational modeling and chemical biology to identify and optimize degradation mechanisms.

AMX-883 is the company’s lead clinical candidate and targets BRD9 in acute myeloid leukemia. It represents the first major test of Amphista’s targeted glue approach in the clinic.

The company focuses on diseases driven by protein dysregulation.

Key areas include:

  • cancer
  • neurodegenerative disorders
  • immune-mediated diseases

Key issues include:

  • progression of AMX-883 into and through clinical trials
  • validation of targeted glue degraders as a therapeutic class
  • expansion of partnerships with pharmaceutical companies
  • ability to translate platform discoveries into a sustainable pipeline
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Latest Amphista Therapeutics News

Amphista CSO promoted to CEO
18 March 2026
Amphista brings in Antony Mattessich as CEO
3 September 2024
Multi-billion dollar vote of confidence in UK protein specialist
5 May 2022
Advent reveals two new cancer firms and major Roche deal
15 April 2020
More Amphista Therapeutics news >


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