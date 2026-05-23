A UK clinical-phase biotechnology company advancing the XF platform of first-in-class topical antimicrobials designed to prevent bacterial infections in surgical and wound-care settings. AMR Bio was formally launched in May 2026 with a Phase III-ready lead asset and a commercial strategy targeting multi-billion-dollar markets in post-surgical infection prevention and wound care. The company is a member of the BEAM Alliance, the European biotech network dedicated to combating antimicrobial resistance.
AMR Bio is headquartered in the United Kingdom and operates as a portfolio company within the EMV Capital PLC ecosystem. Cardinal Health has been appointed as its US regulatory agent, anchoring the company's engagement with the FDA ahead of a planned Phase III program.
AMR Bio was established in May 2026 by AIM-listed deep-tech and life-sciences investment group EMV Capital PLC (AIM: EMVC), through its Moirai Acquisitions vehicle, which was subsequently renamed AMR Bio. The company's assets trace back to Destiny Pharma, an AIM-listed antimicrobial biotech that entered administration in August 2024 and liquidation in August 2025. In September 2025, EMV Capital acquired the XF-73 intellectual property, clinical assets, and regulatory designations for £475,000 upfront plus deferred milestones of up to £2 million, including £600,000 on FDA Phase III launch and £900,000 on US regulatory approval.
AMR Bio is focused on preventing bacterial infections in surgical patients and treating severe skin and wound infections, two areas of acute unmet need as antibiotic resistance erodes the efficacy of standard prophylactic regimens. Post-surgical infections cost the US healthcare system approximately $10 billion annually, and the dermal wound-care market is estimated at around $9 billion, with the broader wound-care sector expected to exceed $20 billion. AMR Bio estimates peak annual sales of up to $1 billion for the XF platform across breast, cardiac, and orthopedic surgery patients in the US alone.
The XF platform is built around a novel class of porphyrin-based topical antimicrobials that act through a rapid, multi-mechanistic mode of action, making the emergence of bacterial resistance highly unlikely. The platform's lead molecule, exeporfinium chloride, disrupts bacterial membranes without the systemic exposure associated with conventional antibiotics, reducing the risk of resistance selection. This topical-only approach is designed to be applied at the site of infection risk — the nasal cavity prior to surgery or directly to wounds — enabling high local concentrations with minimal systemic effects.
XF-73 Nasal (exeporfinium chloride) is AMR Bio's lead asset, a topical antimicrobial gel applied pre-operatively to eradicate Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA, from the nasal cavity before surgery. In a Phase IIb trial enrolling 124 open-heart surgery patients, XF-73 Nasal achieved a 99.5% reduction in bacterial nasal carriage, a benchmark result that positions the program as Phase III-ready. The asset holds US FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation and Fast Track status, an active Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and a UK MHRA Innovation Passport under the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). AMR Bio's near-term priority is securing an FDA End-of-Phase II meeting to define the Phase III pathway, finalizing a manufacturing roadmap, and identifying partners for late-stage development and commercialization.
XF-73 Dermal is an earlier-stage formulation of the same active molecule, targeting severe skin and wound infections including diabetic foot ulcers. The program is supported by a pre-IND (pIND) application and is being developed as the second major commercial leg of the XF platform, addressing an estimated $9 billion market.
AMR Bio formally launched on 21 May 2026, announcing its establishment as a clinical-phase biotechnology company focused on antimicrobial resistance. EMV Capital led and syndicated a financing round of approximately £1.3 million to fund the acquisition of the XF-73 assets and establish the company's team and commercial strategy, with an additional equity fundraising of up to £725,000 underway. Cardinal Health was appointed as US regulatory agent concurrent with the company's launch, signaling an immediate focus on FDA engagement for the XF-73 Nasal Phase III pathway.
Nigel Brooksby serves as Executive Chair of AMR Bio, bringing senior pharmaceutical leadership experience from prior roles at Pfizer and Sanofi. Dr. Ilian Iliev is Chief Executive of parent and backer EMV Capital PLC, overseeing the group's deep-tech and life-sciences investment portfolio. Ed Hooper serves as Executive Director and General Counsel of EMV Capital, supporting governance and legal strategy across the portfolio including AMR Bio.
AMR Bio is backed by EMV Capital PLC, which led the acquisition of the XF-73 assets and the syndicated financing round that capitalized the company's launch. Cardinal Health has been appointed as US regulatory agent, providing the infrastructure for FDA engagement ahead of Phase III. AMR Bio is actively seeking partners for late-stage clinical development and commercialization of both XF-73 Nasal and XF-73 Dermal.
Destiny Pharma entered administration in August 2024 and liquidation in August 2025, but the underlying XF-73 science and regulatory package remained intact and commercially valuable. EMV Capital identified the orphaned assets — including a Phase IIb dataset, an active IND, QIDP designation, and FDA Fast Track status — as an opportunity to reconstitute a properly capitalized development vehicle. The acquisition price of £475,000 upfront reflected distressed asset pricing, not the clinical or commercial value of the program.
Exeporfinium chloride is a porphyrin-based compound that kills bacteria through rapid, multi-mechanistic membrane disruption, a mode of action that makes it extremely difficult for bacteria to develop resistance through single-gene mutations. This is in direct contrast to conventional antibiotics, where resistance can emerge through well-characterized, single-target mechanisms. Applied topically, it achieves high local bactericidal concentrations against Staphylococcus aureus and MRSA without generating the systemic selective pressure that drives resistance across bacterial populations.
The current standard of care for pre-surgical nasal decolonization is mupirocin, a topical antibiotic that requires a five-day application course and to which resistance in S. aureus is rising globally. XF-73 Nasal is designed for rapid-acting, single-day application immediately before surgery, fitting directly into existing pre-operative workflows without requiring extended patient compliance. Its resistance profile is structurally distinct from antibiotic-class agents, meaning it is not subject to the cross-resistance mechanisms that are progressively undermining mupirocin utility.
In the Phase IIb trial, XF-73 Nasal achieved a 99.5% reduction in S. aureus nasal carriage across 124 open-heart surgery patients, a result that management describes as positioning the program as Phase III-ready. The asset holds FDA QIDP designation and Fast Track status, an active IND, and a UK MHRA Innovation Passport under ILAP. AMR Bio's immediate regulatory priority is securing FDA guidance to define the Phase III trial design and endpoints before advancing to a pivotal study.
Beyond XF-73 Nasal's surgical prophylaxis indication, AMR Bio is developing XF-73 Dermal for severe skin and wound infections, including diabetic foot ulcers, a program supported by a pre-IND application. Together, the two programs address markets AMR Bio estimates at approximately $10 billion annually in post-surgical infection costs and a $9 billion dermal wound-care market. The company frames total peak annual sales potential at up to $1 billion for the XF platform in the US across breast, cardiac, and orthopedic surgical populations alone.
AMR Bio launched in May 2026 and is therefore at the earliest stage of its independent corporate lifecycle, though the XF-73 Nasal asset itself is Phase IIb-complete and Phase III-ready. Near-term milestones center on obtaining an FDA End-of-Phase II meeting to define the pivotal trial design, finalizing a manufacturing roadmap, and closing partnership discussions for late-stage development financing. The deferred milestone structure of the asset acquisition — £600,000 on FDA Phase III launch, £900,000 on US approval — reflects the staged value inflection points ahead.
AMR Bio's profile is shaped by a high-value, Phase IIb-validated asset and a lean cost structure, but several execution risks remain. Key watchpoints include:
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