Company Overview

A UK clinical-phase biotechnology company advancing the XF platform of first-in-class topical antimicrobials designed to prevent bacterial infections in surgical and wound-care settings. AMR Bio was formally launched in May 2026 with a Phase III-ready lead asset and a commercial strategy targeting multi-billion-dollar markets in post-surgical infection prevention and wound care. The company is a member of the BEAM Alliance, the European biotech network dedicated to combating antimicrobial resistance.





Headquarters and Global Presence

AMR Bio is headquartered in the United Kingdom and operates as a portfolio company within the EMV Capital PLC ecosystem. Cardinal Health has been appointed as its US regulatory agent, anchoring the company's engagement with the FDA ahead of a planned Phase III program.





Founding and History

AMR Bio was established in May 2026 by AIM-listed deep-tech and life-sciences investment group EMV Capital PLC (AIM: EMVC), through its Moirai Acquisitions vehicle, which was subsequently renamed AMR Bio. The company's assets trace back to Destiny Pharma, an AIM-listed antimicrobial biotech that entered administration in August 2024 and liquidation in August 2025. In September 2025, EMV Capital acquired the XF-73 intellectual property, clinical assets, and regulatory designations for £475,000 upfront plus deferred milestones of up to £2 million, including £600,000 on FDA Phase III launch and £900,000 on US regulatory approval.





Therapy Areas and Focus

AMR Bio is focused on preventing bacterial infections in surgical patients and treating severe skin and wound infections, two areas of acute unmet need as antibiotic resistance erodes the efficacy of standard prophylactic regimens. Post-surgical infections cost the US healthcare system approximately $10 billion annually, and the dermal wound-care market is estimated at around $9 billion, with the broader wound-care sector expected to exceed $20 billion. AMR Bio estimates peak annual sales of up to $1 billion for the XF platform across breast, cardiac, and orthopedic surgery patients in the US alone.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The XF platform is built around a novel class of porphyrin-based topical antimicrobials that act through a rapid, multi-mechanistic mode of action, making the emergence of bacterial resistance highly unlikely. The platform's lead molecule, exeporfinium chloride, disrupts bacterial membranes without the systemic exposure associated with conventional antibiotics, reducing the risk of resistance selection. This topical-only approach is designed to be applied at the site of infection risk — the nasal cavity prior to surgery or directly to wounds — enabling high local concentrations with minimal systemic effects.





Key Pipeline and Programs

XF-73 Nasal (exeporfinium chloride) is AMR Bio's lead asset, a topical antimicrobial gel applied pre-operatively to eradicate Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA, from the nasal cavity before surgery. In a Phase IIb trial enrolling 124 open-heart surgery patients, XF-73 Nasal achieved a 99.5% reduction in bacterial nasal carriage, a benchmark result that positions the program as Phase III-ready. The asset holds US FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation and Fast Track status, an active Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and a UK MHRA Innovation Passport under the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). AMR Bio's near-term priority is securing an FDA End-of-Phase II meeting to define the Phase III pathway, finalizing a manufacturing roadmap, and identifying partners for late-stage development and commercialization.

XF-73 Dermal is an earlier-stage formulation of the same active molecule, targeting severe skin and wound infections including diabetic foot ulcers. The program is supported by a pre-IND (pIND) application and is being developed as the second major commercial leg of the XF platform, addressing an estimated $9 billion market.





Recent Developments

AMR Bio formally launched on 21 May 2026, announcing its establishment as a clinical-phase biotechnology company focused on antimicrobial resistance. EMV Capital led and syndicated a financing round of approximately £1.3 million to fund the acquisition of the XF-73 assets and establish the company's team and commercial strategy, with an additional equity fundraising of up to £725,000 underway. Cardinal Health was appointed as US regulatory agent concurrent with the company's launch, signaling an immediate focus on FDA engagement for the XF-73 Nasal Phase III pathway.





Key Personnel

Nigel Brooksby serves as Executive Chair of AMR Bio, bringing senior pharmaceutical leadership experience from prior roles at Pfizer and Sanofi. Dr. Ilian Iliev is Chief Executive of parent and backer EMV Capital PLC, overseeing the group's deep-tech and life-sciences investment portfolio. Ed Hooper serves as Executive Director and General Counsel of EMV Capital, supporting governance and legal strategy across the portfolio including AMR Bio.





Strategic Partnerships

AMR Bio is backed by EMV Capital PLC, which led the acquisition of the XF-73 assets and the syndicated financing round that capitalized the company's launch. Cardinal Health has been appointed as US regulatory agent, providing the infrastructure for FDA engagement ahead of Phase III. AMR Bio is actively seeking partners for late-stage clinical development and commercialization of both XF-73 Nasal and XF-73 Dermal.





FAQ Section