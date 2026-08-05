A London-based commercial-stage specialty pharma company that positions itself as the first global business dedicated solely to men's health, marketing approved testosterone replacement and erectile dysfunction therapies across 22 countries.

Company Overview

A London-based commercial-stage specialty pharma company that positions itself as the first global business dedicated solely to men's health, marketing approved testosterone replacement and erectile dysfunction therapies across 22 countries. Androlabs carries no clinical pipeline. Its model is acquiring and commercializing already-approved prescription medicines rather than developing new ones. The company frames its purpose around a public health gap: men live, on average, five years fewer than women globally, and it argues that a dedicated commercial infrastructure for men's health can help close it.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Androlabs is headquartered at Floor 4, 1 Duchess Street, London W1W 6AN, United Kingdom. It operates directly in more than 20 countries across Europe and Australia, with a local team in Spain among its direct markets. The company is part of the Tithonia Group, whose broader distribution network, run through sister company Simple Pharma, spans more than 30 countries across Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East.





Founding and History

The legal entity behind Androlabs was incorporated on 7 January 2021 as Simple Pharma I Ltd and renamed Androlabs Ltd on 24 January 2025. The Androlabs brand was established in 2022 as a specialty men's health business within the Tithonia Group, which Charlie Bryant and Nicolas Vennin founded in 2021. The pivotal transaction underpinning the business was Simple Pharma's February 2021 acquisition of Testavan and Vitaros from Ferring Pharmaceuticals, which brought two established, multi-market prescription brands into the group. Androlabs reported over 30% organic growth in its first two full years of operation.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Androlabs focuses entirely on two conditions: male hypogonadism, addressed through testosterone replacement therapy, and erectile dysfunction. Both are long-term conditions managed in primary and specialist care across Europe. The company frames its commercial mission explicitly around the male life expectancy gap, positioning its products and patient-engagement programs as part of a broader effort to bring men into healthcare. Its two marketed products have been used more than 6 million times by patients across Europe in recent years.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Androlabs is a commercial-stage specialty pharma company rather than a technology platform business. Its differentiation lies in its commercial model and therapeutic focus rather than proprietary science. Testavan is a transdermal testosterone gel 2% delivered via a hands-free pump applicator, with each actuation delivering 23 mg of testosterone. Ferring developed the product and first brought it to market in 2018, before divesting it to Simple Pharma in February 2021. Vitaros is an alprostadil cream, applied topically and approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The group's stated capabilities include lean, tech-enabled operations and product development grounded in therapy area expertise.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Androlabs has no clinical development pipeline. Its commercial portfolio comprises two prescription medicines. Testavan (testosterone 20 mg/g transdermal gel) is approved for testosterone replacement therapy in adult male hypogonadism; the marketing authorization is held by The Simple Pharma Company Limited and the product is active in more than 20 countries. Vitaros (alprostadil cream) is approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and was present in more than 15 countries at the time of its acquisition from Ferring. Both products are fully commercialized, revenue-generating assets. The company's growth strategy centers on geographic expansion of these brands rather than advancing new molecules through clinical trials.





Recent Developments

The most significant recent move is Androlabs' July 2026 partnership with Laboratoires Majorelle to commercialize Testavan in France, with Majorelle taking on promotion and distribution in the French market. The deal extends a pattern of country-level in-market partnerships to complement Androlabs' direct operations elsewhere in Europe. Santander UK provided Simple Pharma with a 3.5 million euro funding package, announced in April 2023, to support organic growth in the UK and Germany and fund international launches. The Tithonia Group added Tamrisa, an antimicrobial resistance-focused brand, through partnership in 2024, signaling appetite for portfolio expansion beyond the core men's health range.





Key Personnel

Charlie Bryant serves as Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Androlabs, and is also co-founder of Simple Pharma and the Tithonia Group. Nicolas Vennin serves as Chief Financial Officer and co-founder, sharing the founding roles across the group's entities. Daniel Curran leads Commercial Strategy and Special Projects, with Dinesh Rajendran heading Sales and Shiv Mahboobani covering Commercial and Business Development.





Strategic Partnerships

The July 2026 agreement with Laboratoires Majorelle, a Paris-based pharmaceutical laboratory specializing in urology, gynecology and family health, hands promotion and distribution of Testavan to an established French operator. It is a country-level commercialization deal rather than a technology or development partnership, and it is the model Androlabs uses where direct commercialization is less efficient. The foundational supply and distribution infrastructure sits with sister company Simple Pharma, which holds the marketing authorizations and manages logistics across more than 30 countries. Santander UK's 3.5 million euro growth capital facility, announced in April 2023, remains the publicly disclosed external financing for the group's expansion.





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