Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy was founded in 2017 by Errik Anderson. The company has positioned itself as an “ecosystem” model, combining in-house discovery technologies with service and partnership structures. Recent steps in that model include a new licensing approach for its flagship antibody discovery platform and an expansion into development and launch support through acquisition activity.
Alloy is not organized around a single therapeutic franchise. Its business focus is to enable biologics R&D across multiple disease areas by providing discovery platforms and downstream support that partners can apply to their own targets and indications. Most activity is concentrated in antibody-based drug discovery, with additional offerings relevant to T cell receptor-enabled programs.
Alloy’s core offerings are biologics discovery technologies and services, including human antibody discovery platforms built around engineered in vivo systems and associated discovery workflows. The company also offers high-throughput sequence-to-screen capabilities intended to accelerate early candidate evaluation and selection. Beyond discovery, Alloy has expanded into product development support through specialized operational capabilities.
Errik Anderson serves as founder and chief executive officer. The leadership team includes senior executives across platform science, discovery operations, and corporate functions, reflecting the company’s service-and-partnership operating model.
Alloy works through multi-year collaborations and platform licensing arrangements with pharmaceutical companies. Recent examples include a multi-year collaboration with Pfizer announced in February 2025 to develop a new antibody discovery platform, and the January 2025 rollout of a revised licensing model for its ATX-Gx platform alongside launch of a rapid high-throughput screening service. In October 2025, Alloy acquired Spannerwerks, adding in-house capabilities oriented toward development and product launch execution.
Alloy’s core business is enabling biologics discovery through proprietary antibody discovery platforms, integrated screening workflows, and partner-facing services that support early candidate generation and evaluation.
Alloy is indication-agnostic. Its technologies are used by partners across a range of therapeutic areas, determined by partner target selection rather than an internal disease-area strategy.
Alloy’s primary outputs are discovery platforms and partner-enabled programs rather than a single disclosed internal product pipeline. Its offerings are designed to support antibody and related biologics programs from target-to-lead through early development readiness.
In October 2025, Alloy acquired Spannerwerks to add product development and launch support capabilities. In February 2025, Alloy announced a multi-year collaboration with Pfizer to develop a new antibody discovery platform. In January 2025, Alloy introduced a new licensing model for its ATX-Gx platform and launched a rapid high-throughput screening service.
As a platform and enabling company, Alloy does not typically report clinical trial results as company-level milestones. Clinical outcomes, when they occur, are generally attributable to partner programs.
Alloy’s near-term milestones are typically platform releases, partnership expansions, and capability build-out rather than regulatory submissions for proprietary drug candidates.
The company is led by founder-CEO Errik Anderson, with a leadership team spanning biologics discovery, platform development, and partnering. Recent moves, including the Pfizer collaboration and the Spannerwerks acquisition, reflect continued emphasis on partner-facing R&D enablement and downstream execution support.
