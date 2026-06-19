A San Diego-based private biotechnology company developing next-generation dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates and monoclonal antibodies targeting gastrointestinal and other cancers, with a lead ADC program on the cusp of clinical entry.

Company Overview

A San Diego-based private biotechnology company developing next-generation dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates and monoclonal antibodies targeting gastrointestinal and other cancers, with a lead ADC program on the cusp of clinical entry. Founded in 2020, Antharis Therapeutics builds on proprietary antibody engineering and target biology expertise to advance monoclonal antibodies, bispecifics, and ADCs across oncology. The June 2026 licensing deal with Lonza — granting Antharis exclusive, target-specific rights to Lonza's dual-payload ADC platform for GI cancers — is the signal that this early-stage company is moving from discovery into the clinic.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Antharis Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California, a location that places it squarely within one of the world's densest clusters of antibody engineering expertise. The company operates as a private, focused discovery and development organization, with no disclosed international offices at this stage.





Founding and History

Antharis was founded in 2020 by Dr. Raphael Ribeiro-Pinaud, who also serves as CEO and Chairman. The company has raised approximately $5.2 million to date, backed by Yazbeck & Co., Fuse Capital, and iBionext. The June 15, 2026 exclusive licensing agreement with Lonza marks the most significant external validation of its platform to date, and directly enables the imminent clinical debut of its lead ADC program.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Antharis is focused squarely on oncology, with GI cancers as the primary near-term target. GI malignancies — spanning gastric, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers among others — collectively represent some of the highest unmet needs in oncology, characterized by poor response rates to existing therapies and high acquired resistance. The dual-payload ADC approach is specifically designed to address the tumor heterogeneity and resistance mechanisms that have blunted the durability of first-generation ADCs in these settings.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's platform integrates proprietary antibody engineering with Lonza's clinically validated, site-specific ADC and bioconjugation technologies. The defining feature is the dual-payload architecture: a single ADC molecule engineered to carry two mechanistically distinct cytotoxic payloads simultaneously. The rationale is straightforward — tumors that downregulate sensitivity to one payload cannot as easily escape both at once, addressing the acquired resistance that has been the Achilles heel of single-payload ADCs. Antharis also maintains capabilities in monoclonal antibodies and bispecifics, suggesting a broader modality toolkit beyond ADCs alone.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Antharis' lead program is a dual-payload ADC targeting an undisclosed antigen in GI cancers, developed under the Lonza licensing agreement announced June 15, 2026. This asset is described as being about to enter the clinic, placing it at the IND-enabling or Phase I entry stage. The program combines Lonza's proprietary site-specific payload and linker technologies with Antharis' antibody and target biology capabilities; the specific target antigen and the identities of the two cytotoxic payloads have not yet been disclosed. Beyond this lead program, Antharis maintains a broader pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and bispecifics in oncology, though specific assets and clinical stages for these programs have not been publicly detailed. The GI cancer ADC program is clearly the company's clinical priority and the program most likely to generate near-term data.





Recent Developments

On June 15, 2026, Antharis and Lonza announced an exclusive, target-specific licensing agreement granting Antharis rights to Lonza's dual-payload ADC platform for GI cancer programs. Under the deal, Antharis retains full responsibility for research, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization, while Lonza supplies payload and linker components and is eligible to receive upfront payments, milestones, and royalties on net sales. The agreement directly enables the anticipated clinical entry of Antharis' lead ADC program, representing the company's most material public milestone since its founding.





Key Personnel

Dr. Raphael Ribeiro-Pinaud serves as Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board. He has described the Lonza collaboration as a major strategic milestone, combining external platform validation with the company's internal antibody engineering and translational expertise. Daniel Yazbeck serves as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy, also representing the investor connection to Yazbeck & Co., one of Antharis' disclosed backers.





Strategic Partnerships

The central strategic relationship is the exclusive licensing agreement with Lonza, signed June 15, 2026, covering dual-payload ADC technology for GI cancer targets. Lonza contributes site-specific payload and linker manufacturing; Antharis owns the full commercial path. The arrangement is target-specific and exclusive, meaning Antharis holds a defensible position against other Lonza licensees in its chosen GI cancer indication.





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