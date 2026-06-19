A San Diego-based private biotechnology company developing next-generation dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates and monoclonal antibodies targeting gastrointestinal and other cancers, with a lead ADC program on the cusp of clinical entry. Founded in 2020, Antharis Therapeutics builds on proprietary antibody engineering and target biology expertise to advance monoclonal antibodies, bispecifics, and ADCs across oncology. The June 2026 licensing deal with Lonza — granting Antharis exclusive, target-specific rights to Lonza's dual-payload ADC platform for GI cancers — is the signal that this early-stage company is moving from discovery into the clinic.
Antharis Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California, a location that places it squarely within one of the world's densest clusters of antibody engineering expertise. The company operates as a private, focused discovery and development organization, with no disclosed international offices at this stage.
Antharis was founded in 2020 by Dr. Raphael Ribeiro-Pinaud, who also serves as CEO and Chairman. The company has raised approximately $5.2 million to date, backed by Yazbeck & Co., Fuse Capital, and iBionext. The June 15, 2026 exclusive licensing agreement with Lonza marks the most significant external validation of its platform to date, and directly enables the imminent clinical debut of its lead ADC program.
Antharis is focused squarely on oncology, with GI cancers as the primary near-term target. GI malignancies — spanning gastric, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers among others — collectively represent some of the highest unmet needs in oncology, characterized by poor response rates to existing therapies and high acquired resistance. The dual-payload ADC approach is specifically designed to address the tumor heterogeneity and resistance mechanisms that have blunted the durability of first-generation ADCs in these settings.
The company's platform integrates proprietary antibody engineering with Lonza's clinically validated, site-specific ADC and bioconjugation technologies. The defining feature is the dual-payload architecture: a single ADC molecule engineered to carry two mechanistically distinct cytotoxic payloads simultaneously. The rationale is straightforward — tumors that downregulate sensitivity to one payload cannot as easily escape both at once, addressing the acquired resistance that has been the Achilles heel of single-payload ADCs. Antharis also maintains capabilities in monoclonal antibodies and bispecifics, suggesting a broader modality toolkit beyond ADCs alone.
Antharis' lead program is a dual-payload ADC targeting an undisclosed antigen in GI cancers, developed under the Lonza licensing agreement announced June 15, 2026. This asset is described as being about to enter the clinic, placing it at the IND-enabling or Phase I entry stage. The program combines Lonza's proprietary site-specific payload and linker technologies with Antharis' antibody and target biology capabilities; the specific target antigen and the identities of the two cytotoxic payloads have not yet been disclosed. Beyond this lead program, Antharis maintains a broader pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and bispecifics in oncology, though specific assets and clinical stages for these programs have not been publicly detailed. The GI cancer ADC program is clearly the company's clinical priority and the program most likely to generate near-term data.
On June 15, 2026, Antharis and Lonza announced an exclusive, target-specific licensing agreement granting Antharis rights to Lonza's dual-payload ADC platform for GI cancer programs. Under the deal, Antharis retains full responsibility for research, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization, while Lonza supplies payload and linker components and is eligible to receive upfront payments, milestones, and royalties on net sales. The agreement directly enables the anticipated clinical entry of Antharis' lead ADC program, representing the company's most material public milestone since its founding.
Dr. Raphael Ribeiro-Pinaud serves as Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board. He has described the Lonza collaboration as a major strategic milestone, combining external platform validation with the company's internal antibody engineering and translational expertise. Daniel Yazbeck serves as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy, also representing the investor connection to Yazbeck & Co., one of Antharis' disclosed backers.
The central strategic relationship is the exclusive licensing agreement with Lonza, signed June 15, 2026, covering dual-payload ADC technology for GI cancer targets. Lonza contributes site-specific payload and linker manufacturing; Antharis owns the full commercial path. The arrangement is target-specific and exclusive, meaning Antharis holds a defensible position against other Lonza licensees in its chosen GI cancer indication.
Lonza's dual-payload ADC platform is clinically validated and site-specific — qualities that would take years and significant capital to replicate internally. For a company that has raised approximately $5.2 million, licensing a de-risked, proven technology rather than developing it from scratch is both capital-efficient and timeline-accelerating. The deal lets Antharis concentrate its resources on antibody engineering, target selection, and clinical execution — the areas where its founders see differentiated expertise.
GI cancers are notoriously heterogeneous at the tumor level, meaning cell populations within the same tumor can differ substantially in their molecular vulnerabilities. Single-payload ADCs can exert selection pressure that amplifies resistant clones, and acquired resistance has blunted the durability of several approved agents. By delivering two mechanistically distinct cytotoxic payloads on a single antibody vehicle, the dual-payload design creates a higher bar for resistance to emerge — a cell must simultaneously evade both mechanisms, a far less probable event than escaping one.
The dual-payload format is genuinely less common than conventional single-payload ADCs, where competition is intense and several large-cap players dominate. Most ADC developers competing in GI cancers are pursuing the same HER2, CLDN18.2, or FGFR2 targets with single-payload formats; Antharis' exclusive, target-specific Lonza license creates a structural barrier in its chosen indication. The combination of proprietary antibody engineering with Lonza's site-specific conjugation technology — ensuring homogeneous drug-to-antibody ratios — also speaks to a cleaner pharmacological profile compared to earlier-generation stochastic conjugation approaches.
As of June 2026, the lead GI cancer ADC program is described as being about to enter the clinic, placing it at the Phase I entry threshold. The specific tumor target and the identities of the two payloads have not been publicly disclosed, limiting outside assessment of its competitive positioning. Phase I data in solid tumor ADC programs typically takes 18 to 24 months to generate initial dose-escalation and safety readouts, making meaningful efficacy signals a multi-year horizon.
Antharis describes a broader oncology pipeline comprising monoclonal antibodies and bispecifics in addition to ADCs, though specific asset names, targets, and clinical stages for programs beyond the lead GI ADC have not been publicly detailed. The company's stated ambition is to address unmet medical needs across cancer broadly, with antibody engineering and target biology as the unifying platform. GI cancers are the clear near-term clinical priority given the Lonza deal structure.
Antharis is an early-stage private company at the transition point between discovery and clinical development — arguably the most capital-intensive and binary inflection in a biotech's life. With approximately $5.2 million raised to date, the company will almost certainly need to raise additional capital to fund Phase I through to a meaningful data readout. The most immediate milestone is the formal IND filing and first-patient-in for the lead GI cancer ADC; the next strategically significant marker would be initial Phase I safety and tolerability data, which could catalyze a larger financing or partnership conversation.
The key watchpoints for Antharis over the next 12 to 24 months are:
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