Apollo Therapeutics

A portfolio biopharmaceutical company focused on translating fundamental medical research into medicines through a hub-and-spoke approach.

Apollo's diverse portfolio of therapeutic programs is built around a centralized management team. Each asset is housed in separate wholly owned subsidiary companies.

The company has a scalable R&D platform for the evergreen discovery and development of new medicines. Program selection is agnostic to indication and is primarily driven by the quality of the science and the potential to transform the standard of care in major commercial markets. Backed by leading specialist health care investors, Apollo has operations in Cambridge, UK, and Boston and Chicago, US.

Latest Apollo Therapeutics News

Sunshine calls on Apollo for work on novel bi-specific
13 November 2024
Apollo raises mighty sum for unique drug development model
2 January 2024
Apollo Therapeutics bags $226.5 million to develop medicines based on uni research
6 September 2023
UK research group licenses gene therapy program
21 July 2020
