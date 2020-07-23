Apollo Therapeutics

Apollo's diverse portfolio of therapeutic programs is built around a centralized management team. Each asset is housed in separate wholly owned subsidiary companies.

The company has a scalable R&D platform for the evergreen discovery and development of new medicines. Program selection is agnostic to indication and is primarily driven by the quality of the science and the potential to transform the standard of care in major commercial markets. Backed by leading specialist health care investors, Apollo has operations in Cambridge, UK, and Boston and Chicago, US.