A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company running bispecific T-cell engagers and, since May 2026, a 50/50 radiopharmaceutical collaboration with Niowave targeting Nectin-4 across multiple solid tumor types. Aptevo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: APVO) builds its oncology pipeline on two proprietary antibody engineering platforms — ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX — designed to generate multispecific molecules with precise immune-activating profiles. The May 2026 Niowave deal marks a deliberate pivot into radiopharmaceuticals, adding a third modality alongside its T-cell engager and 4-1BB agonist programs.
Aptevo is headquartered at 2401 4th Avenue, Suite 1050, Seattle, Washington. Operations are focused in Seattle, with no disclosed international offices; clinical trial activity is conducted through external research and academic sites.
Aptevo was spun off from Emergent BioSolutions in August 2016 and listed on Nasdaq as an independent company. Its early years were complicated by a commercial product portfolio that diluted the oncology focus; in 2020, Aptevo sold its hyperimmune biologics business — including IXINITY, WinRho SDF, HepaGam B, and VARIZIG — to Saol Therapeutics for up to $146 million. That divestiture completed the transformation into a pure-play clinical-stage immuno-oncology developer built around the ADAPTIR platforms.
Aptevo's primary disease focus is hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as the most advanced clinical indication. The AML target, CD123, is overexpressed on leukemic blasts and stem cells, making it a rational entry point for T-cell redirection. The Niowave collaboration extends the oncology scope to Nectin-4-expressing solid tumors — urothelial carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, head-and-neck, and lung cancers — a set of indications where Padcev's commercial success has already validated the biology.
The ADAPTIR platform generates bispecific antibodies with a monovalent Fc-containing architecture, engineered to redirect T cells or modulate costimulatory receptors with tunable affinity. ADAPTIR-FLEX extends this with conditional activation logic — requiring simultaneous engagement of two surface antigens before signaling is triggered, a design intended to reduce on-target/off-tumor toxicity. The new radiopharmaceutical arm pairs Aptevo's target-binding expertise with Niowave's Actinium-225 isotope supply, addressing what has become a genuine industry bottleneck: access to clinical-grade alpha-emitting radioisotopes. Together the three modalities — T-cell engagers, conditional 4-1BB agonists, and radioconjugates — give Aptevo a broader toolkit than its small-cap peers typically carry.
Mipletamig (APVO436) is a CD3 x CD123 bispecific T-cell engager built on the ADAPTIR platform, currently in the RAINIER Phase Ib/II trial for frontline AML in combination with venetoclax plus azacitidine — the current standard-of-care backbone. Early-cohort patients reported an 81% complete-remission rate as of Q1 2026, a signal worth watching, though the cohort remains small and uncontrolled at this stage. The key read will be whether the remission depth translates into durable responses in a disease where venetoclax combinations already achieve high initial CR rates.
ALG.APV-527 is a conditional 4-1BB agonist co-developed with Sweden's Alligator Bioscience, active only when it simultaneously engages 4-1BB and tumor-associated antigen 5T4 — a gating mechanism designed to confine immune activation to the tumor microenvironment. It is currently in a Phase I trial in solid tumors. The conditional-activation design directly targets the systemic hepatotoxicity that derailed earlier unconditional 4-1BB agonists in the clinic.
The Nectin-4 radioconjugate, the lead program from the Aptevo-Niowave collaboration announced May 27, 2026, pairs an antibody directed at Nectin-4 with an Actinium-225 alpha-emitter payload. The program is preclinical, with up to two additional radiopharmaceutical programs contemplated under the 50/50 joint development structure. Preclinical ADAPTIR assets include APVO711 (PD-L1 x CD40), APVO603 (4-1BB x OX40), and APVO442.
On May 27, 2026, Aptevo announced the 50/50 radiopharmaceutical collaboration with Niowave, which simultaneously took an at-the-market equity stake of 7.9% with warrants to reach up to 19.99% — an unusual structure that gives the isotope supplier a meaningful financial incentive to advance supply. In Q1 2026, Aptevo secured a $60 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement, extending the financial runway to 2029 when combined with existing cash. A leadership transition also completed on April 1, 2026, with Jeff Lamothe stepping up from COO to President and CEO; founder-era CEO Marvin White moved to Executive Chair of the Board.
Jeff Lamothe serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, having previously been Aptevo's Chief Operating Officer before assuming the CEO role on April 1, 2026, with a $650,000 base salary and 60% bonus target. Marvin L. White, who led Aptevo since the Emergent spin-off in 2016, transitioned to Executive Chair of the Board, providing strategic continuity through the company's pivot into radiopharmaceuticals. The transition was described as amicable and not driven by any operational disagreement.
The most consequential current partnership is the 50/50 collaboration with Niowave, Inc. for radiopharmaceutical development covering up to three oncology programs, with Niowave providing Actinium-225 and related isotope manufacturing — a strategically scarce resource — in exchange for a growing equity stake. ALG.APV-527 is co-developed with Alligator Bioscience under an existing partnership, with Phase I activity ongoing in solid tumors. The $60 million SEPA, combined with the Niowave equity injection, underpins the financial runway through 2029.
The Niowave collaboration is less a pivot than a modality extension — Aptevo brings target-binding antibody expertise while Niowave contributes Actinium-225 supply, which is a genuine bottleneck in the radiopharmaceutical field. The 50/50 structure means Aptevo co-owns up to three programs without bearing the full cost of isotope infrastructure. Nectin-4 was chosen because Padcev's approval in urothelial carcinoma has already de-risked the target; a radioconjugate could reach patients who progress on or are ineligible for ADC therapy.
CD123, the interleukin-3 receptor alpha chain, is overexpressed on AML blasts and leukemic stem cells but expressed at lower levels on normal hematopoietic progenitors, offering a meaningful therapeutic window for T-cell redirection. It is also expressed on blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. The clinical rationale for combining a CD3 x CD123 engager with venetoclax and azacitidine is that the VEN/AZA doublet primes apoptotic sensitivity while mipletamig brings cytotoxic T cells to residual disease — an approach designed to improve remission depth and durability.
First-generation unconditional 4-1BB agonists, including urelumab, caused significant hepatotoxicity by activating T cells systemically rather than selectively at the tumor site. ADAPTIR-FLEX requires simultaneous binding to both 4-1BB and a tumor-associated antigen (in ALG.APV-527's case, 5T4) before the costimulatory signal fires, functioning as a logic gate that restricts activation to the tumor microenvironment. This conditional design is shared by several next-generation 4-1BB programs across the industry, but ALG.APV-527's 5T4 targeting differentiates it within that crowded field.
The 81% CR rate in early RAINIER cohorts is attention-grabbing but must be read against the fact that venetoclax plus azacitidine alone already achieves composite CR rates of around 65-70% in frontline AML. The key question is not initial remission rate but durability and minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity — data that will require larger, more mature cohorts to interpret. Mipletamig's incremental contribution will only become clear once the Phase Ib dose-optimization stage gives way to the randomized Phase II portion.
Hematology dominates the clinical-stage pipeline, with mipletamig targeting frontline AML via CD123. Solid tumors are addressed by ALG.APV-527 (Phase I, 5T4-expressing cancers) and by the preclinical Nectin-4 radioconjugate targeting urothelial carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, head-and-neck, and lung cancers. Earlier-stage ADAPTIR assets — APVO711 (PD-L1 x CD40) and APVO603 (4-1BB x OX40) — broaden the solid-tumor immunotherapy angle, though these remain preclinical.
Aptevo is squarely clinical-stage, with its most advanced asset mipletamig in Phase Ib/II and ALG.APV-527 in Phase I; the radiopharmaceutical program is preclinical. The $60 million SEPA secured in Q1 2026, combined with existing cash and the Niowave equity injection, extends the financial runway to 2029 — meaningful visibility for a company at this stage. The SEPA's at-market draw-down structure avoids dilutive block placements, though any sustained equity issuance will remain a watch item for shareholders.
Aptevo enters a consequential stretch with multiple binary events in view. The principal watchpoints are:
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