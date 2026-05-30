Company Overview

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company running bispecific T-cell engagers and, since May 2026, a 50/50 radiopharmaceutical collaboration with Niowave targeting Nectin-4 across multiple solid tumor types. Aptevo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: APVO) builds its oncology pipeline on two proprietary antibody engineering platforms — ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX — designed to generate multispecific molecules with precise immune-activating profiles. The May 2026 Niowave deal marks a deliberate pivot into radiopharmaceuticals, adding a third modality alongside its T-cell engager and 4-1BB agonist programs.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Aptevo is headquartered at 2401 4th Avenue, Suite 1050, Seattle, Washington. Operations are focused in Seattle, with no disclosed international offices; clinical trial activity is conducted through external research and academic sites.





Founding and History

Aptevo was spun off from Emergent BioSolutions in August 2016 and listed on Nasdaq as an independent company. Its early years were complicated by a commercial product portfolio that diluted the oncology focus; in 2020, Aptevo sold its hyperimmune biologics business — including IXINITY, WinRho SDF, HepaGam B, and VARIZIG — to Saol Therapeutics for up to $146 million. That divestiture completed the transformation into a pure-play clinical-stage immuno-oncology developer built around the ADAPTIR platforms.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Aptevo's primary disease focus is hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as the most advanced clinical indication. The AML target, CD123, is overexpressed on leukemic blasts and stem cells, making it a rational entry point for T-cell redirection. The Niowave collaboration extends the oncology scope to Nectin-4-expressing solid tumors — urothelial carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, head-and-neck, and lung cancers — a set of indications where Padcev's commercial success has already validated the biology.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The ADAPTIR platform generates bispecific antibodies with a monovalent Fc-containing architecture, engineered to redirect T cells or modulate costimulatory receptors with tunable affinity. ADAPTIR-FLEX extends this with conditional activation logic — requiring simultaneous engagement of two surface antigens before signaling is triggered, a design intended to reduce on-target/off-tumor toxicity. The new radiopharmaceutical arm pairs Aptevo's target-binding expertise with Niowave's Actinium-225 isotope supply, addressing what has become a genuine industry bottleneck: access to clinical-grade alpha-emitting radioisotopes. Together the three modalities — T-cell engagers, conditional 4-1BB agonists, and radioconjugates — give Aptevo a broader toolkit than its small-cap peers typically carry.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Mipletamig (APVO436) is a CD3 x CD123 bispecific T-cell engager built on the ADAPTIR platform, currently in the RAINIER Phase Ib/II trial for frontline AML in combination with venetoclax plus azacitidine — the current standard-of-care backbone. Early-cohort patients reported an 81% complete-remission rate as of Q1 2026, a signal worth watching, though the cohort remains small and uncontrolled at this stage. The key read will be whether the remission depth translates into durable responses in a disease where venetoclax combinations already achieve high initial CR rates.

ALG.APV-527 is a conditional 4-1BB agonist co-developed with Sweden's Alligator Bioscience, active only when it simultaneously engages 4-1BB and tumor-associated antigen 5T4 — a gating mechanism designed to confine immune activation to the tumor microenvironment. It is currently in a Phase I trial in solid tumors. The conditional-activation design directly targets the systemic hepatotoxicity that derailed earlier unconditional 4-1BB agonists in the clinic.

The Nectin-4 radioconjugate, the lead program from the Aptevo-Niowave collaboration announced May 27, 2026, pairs an antibody directed at Nectin-4 with an Actinium-225 alpha-emitter payload. The program is preclinical, with up to two additional radiopharmaceutical programs contemplated under the 50/50 joint development structure. Preclinical ADAPTIR assets include APVO711 (PD-L1 x CD40), APVO603 (4-1BB x OX40), and APVO442.





Recent Developments

On May 27, 2026, Aptevo announced the 50/50 radiopharmaceutical collaboration with Niowave, which simultaneously took an at-the-market equity stake of 7.9% with warrants to reach up to 19.99% — an unusual structure that gives the isotope supplier a meaningful financial incentive to advance supply. In Q1 2026, Aptevo secured a $60 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement, extending the financial runway to 2029 when combined with existing cash. A leadership transition also completed on April 1, 2026, with Jeff Lamothe stepping up from COO to President and CEO; founder-era CEO Marvin White moved to Executive Chair of the Board.





Key Personnel

Jeff Lamothe serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, having previously been Aptevo's Chief Operating Officer before assuming the CEO role on April 1, 2026, with a $650,000 base salary and 60% bonus target. Marvin L. White, who led Aptevo since the Emergent spin-off in 2016, transitioned to Executive Chair of the Board, providing strategic continuity through the company's pivot into radiopharmaceuticals. The transition was described as amicable and not driven by any operational disagreement.





Strategic Partnerships

The most consequential current partnership is the 50/50 collaboration with Niowave, Inc. for radiopharmaceutical development covering up to three oncology programs, with Niowave providing Actinium-225 and related isotope manufacturing — a strategically scarce resource — in exchange for a growing equity stake. ALG.APV-527 is co-developed with Alligator Bioscience under an existing partnership, with Phase I activity ongoing in solid tumors. The $60 million SEPA, combined with the Niowave equity injection, underpins the financial runway through 2029.





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