The Swedish company is mainly active in the early phases of drug discovery, from idea to early clinical development.
In February 2023, Aqilion announced a deal with Germany’s Merck KGaA. The exclusive license and strategic research collaboration with Merck is for the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule inhibitors of the transforming growth factor-β-activated kinase 1 (TAK1) protein.
Merck will make an upfront cash payment of 10 million euros ($10.7 million) to Aqilion, which is also eligible to receive potential development and commercialization milestones up to more than 950 million euros and tiered royalties on worldwide net sales.
