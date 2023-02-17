A biotech company that focuses on developing new innovative treatments for diseases caused by chronic inflammation and dysfunctional immune reactions such as autoimmune diseases.

The Swedish company is mainly active in the early phases of drug discovery, from idea to early clinical development.

In February 2023, Aqilion announced a deal with Germany’s Merck KGaA. The exclusive license and strategic research collaboration with Merck is for the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule inhibitors of the transforming growth factor-β-activated kinase 1 (TAK1) protein.

Merck will make an upfront cash payment of 10 million euros ($10.7 million) to Aqilion, which is also eligible to receive potential development and commercialization milestones up to more than 950 million euros and tiered royalties on worldwide net sales.