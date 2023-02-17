Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

aqilion

Aqilion

A biotech company that focuses on developing new innovative treatments for diseases caused by chronic inflammation and dysfunctional immune reactions such as autoimmune diseases.

The Swedish company is mainly active in the early phases of drug discovery, from idea to early clinical development.

In February 2023, Aqilion announced a deal with Germany’s Merck KGaA. The exclusive license and strategic research collaboration with Merck is for the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule inhibitors of the transforming growth factor-β-activated kinase 1 (TAK1) protein.

Merck will make an upfront cash payment of 10 million euros ($10.7 million) to Aqilion, which is also eligible to receive potential development and commercialization milestones up to more than 950 million euros and tiered royalties on worldwide net sales.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Aqilion News

Germany's Merck KGaA hands back rights to TAK1 program
21 June 2024
Aqilion to earn up to 1 billion euros from Merck KGaA deal
16 February 2023
Aqilion buys rights to Phase-I ready anti-inflammatory program from LEO Pharma
4 December 2021
Aqilion sheds portfolio company Glactone Pharma
9 December 2019
More Aqilion news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze