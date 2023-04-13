Sunday 24 November 2024

Araris Biotech

A Swiss company developing a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs.

Araris' linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to multiple approved ADCs.

In April 2023, Araris announced that Samsung Venture Investment Corporation had invested in the company in an independent deal ahead of its ongoing Series A funding.

BRIEF—Araris Biotech gets funding from Samsung Ventures
12 April 2023
