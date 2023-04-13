Araris Biotech

Araris' linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to multiple approved ADCs.
In April 2023, Araris announced that Samsung Venture Investment Corporation had invested in the company in an independent deal ahead of its ongoing Series A funding.
