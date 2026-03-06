A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies aimed at achieving a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Arbutus Biopharma combines antiviral drug development with proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology used in nucleic acid medicines.

Company Overview

Arbutus Biopharma focuses on developing combination therapies designed to eliminate or durably control chronic hepatitis B infection. The company’s strategy centers on combining antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms to achieve finite treatment regimens rather than lifelong viral suppression.

In parallel with its therapeutic pipeline, Arbutus owns and licenses delivery technologies used in RNA-based medicines, particularly lipid nanoparticle systems used to deliver nucleic acid therapeutics.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Arbutus Biopharma has historical roots in Vancouver, Canada, and operates from Warminster, Pennsylvania in the United States.

The company conducts clinical development globally through trial networks focused on hepatitis B patient populations.





Founding and History

Arbutus traces its origins to Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, which was spun out of Inex Pharmaceuticals and later rebranded as Arbutus Biopharma in 2015 as the company narrowed its focus to hepatitis B therapies.

Earlier work included RNA interference delivery technologies and antiviral programs. Over time the company consolidated its strategy around HBV cure approaches and the licensing of its LNP intellectual property.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Arbutus’ research programs focus primarily on infectious disease, particularly chronic hepatitis B.

Key areas include:

Chronic hepatitis B virus infection

Viral replication suppression and antigen reduction

Immune restoration in chronic HBV infection

The company’s development approach centers on multi-mechanism treatment combinations targeting different stages of the HBV lifecycle.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Arbutus develops therapies using several modalities tied to HBV biology.

Key modalities include:

RNA interference therapeutics targeting viral antigens

Small-molecule antiviral agents such as capsid inhibitors

Immune-modulating therapies designed to restore antiviral immune responses

In addition, the company holds a significant patent estate covering lipid nanoparticle delivery systems used in RNA medicines and vaccines.





Key Pipeline Programs

Selected clinical programs include:

Imdusiran (AB-729), an RNA interference therapeutic designed to reduce hepatitis B surface antigen levels, in Phase II development.

AB-101, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I studies as part of immunomodulatory combination therapy for HBV.





Key Personnel

Lindsay Androski, Chief Executive Officer

Michael J. McElhaugh, Chief Financial Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Arbutus collaborates with partners to advance both its HBV pipeline and its delivery technologies.

The company co-owns Genevant Sciences, a nucleic acid delivery platform company formed with Roivant Sciences to develop and license LNP technologies.

Arbutus and Genevant have also been involved in high-profile patent litigation and licensing disputes related to LNP delivery technology used in mRNA vaccines.





FAQ Section