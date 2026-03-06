Arbutus Biopharma focuses on developing combination therapies designed to eliminate or durably control chronic hepatitis B infection. The company’s strategy centers on combining antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms to achieve finite treatment regimens rather than lifelong viral suppression.
In parallel with its therapeutic pipeline, Arbutus owns and licenses delivery technologies used in RNA-based medicines, particularly lipid nanoparticle systems used to deliver nucleic acid therapeutics.
Arbutus Biopharma has historical roots in Vancouver, Canada, and operates from Warminster, Pennsylvania in the United States.
The company conducts clinical development globally through trial networks focused on hepatitis B patient populations.
Arbutus traces its origins to Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, which was spun out of Inex Pharmaceuticals and later rebranded as Arbutus Biopharma in 2015 as the company narrowed its focus to hepatitis B therapies.
Earlier work included RNA interference delivery technologies and antiviral programs. Over time the company consolidated its strategy around HBV cure approaches and the licensing of its LNP intellectual property.
Arbutus’ research programs focus primarily on infectious disease, particularly chronic hepatitis B.
Key areas include:
The company’s development approach centers on multi-mechanism treatment combinations targeting different stages of the HBV lifecycle.
Arbutus develops therapies using several modalities tied to HBV biology.
Key modalities include:
In addition, the company holds a significant patent estate covering lipid nanoparticle delivery systems used in RNA medicines and vaccines.
Selected clinical programs include:
Arbutus collaborates with partners to advance both its HBV pipeline and its delivery technologies.
The company co-owns Genevant Sciences, a nucleic acid delivery platform company formed with Roivant Sciences to develop and license LNP technologies.
Arbutus and Genevant have also been involved in high-profile patent litigation and licensing disputes related to LNP delivery technology used in mRNA vaccines.
Because the company helped develop key lipid nanoparticle delivery technologies used to package and deliver mRNA molecules into cells. Those delivery systems became central to COVID-19 vaccines, which led to major patent disputes and settlements involving Arbutus and Genevant.
For Arbutus, the LNP portfolio is both a strategic asset and a source of potential licensing revenue, even though its internal pipeline is focused on hepatitis B.
Most current HBV treatments suppress viral replication but do not eliminate the virus. A functional cure typically means sustained loss of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and viral control after stopping therapy.
Arbutus’ strategy is to combine multiple mechanisms—such as RNA interference to suppress viral proteins and immune modulators to restore immune function—to achieve this outcome.
HBV persists in infected liver cells as covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA), a stable viral template that current antivirals do not eliminate.
As a result, most treatments must be taken indefinitely. Companies like Arbutus are trying to design combination therapies that suppress viral proteins and allow the immune system to clear infected cells.
Imdusiran is the lead program and a key component of Arbutus’ combination-therapy approach. The RNA interference drug is designed to reduce viral antigen levels, which may help restore immune recognition of infected cells.
Reducing surface antigen levels is considered an important step toward achieving a functional cure.
Because its lipid nanoparticle patents are foundational for many RNA medicines. These patents have been at the center of litigation involving major vaccine manufacturers.
Even for a company with a relatively small clinical pipeline, enforcement or licensing of these patents can materially influence valuation.
Genevant was created to develop and license delivery technologies based on Arbutus’ LNP research. It operates as a separate company but leverages Arbutus’ technology and IP.
This structure allows Arbutus to capture value from delivery technologies while maintaining focus on its hepatitis B drug programs.
Three areas tend to drive the company’s outlook:
