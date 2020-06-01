Arcus Biosciences

In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer.

Founded in 2015, the company has advanced multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 and A2a/A2b receptors) and HIF-2a.

As well as oncology, Arcus is further focusing on inflammation in its collaboration with US biotech major Gilead Sciences after the partnership was expanded in 2023.