A US company developing a richly diversified portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology.

Its pipeline includes four investigational medicines in eight indications and eleven ongoing or planned clinical trials.

Arena’s lead investigational compound in dermatology, etrasimod, is a highly selective, once-daily, oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator intended to provide systemic and local effects on specific immune cell types with the potential to treat multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata.

Latest Arena Pharmaceuticals News

Aristea shuts up shop after RIST4721 failure
13 February 2023
Pandemic windfall funds future growth for Pfizer
8 August 2022
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to December 17, 2021
19 December 2021
Pfizer punts $6.7 billion on expanding immuno-inflam portfolio
13 December 2021
