A privately held USA-based company which develops targeted immunotherapies using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat life-threatening bacterial infections.

Utilizing its proprietary MabIgX technology platform, the company identifies rare, potent antibody-producing B-cells from patients who have successfully overcome an infection to produce mAbs.

Aridis has generated multiple clinical stage mAbs targeting bacteria that cause life-threatening infections such as ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP).

Its mAb portfolio is complemented by a non-antibiotic novel mechanism small molecule anti-infective candidate being developed to treat lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients.

The company's pipeline includes six therapies for VAP, HAP, cystic fibrosis, blood stream infections and respiratory syncytial virus infection.

AstraZeneca pulls out of deal with Aridis
29 March 2023
Aridis ends AR-105 development after trial failure
4 September 2019
Aridis Pharma enters option agreement with Serum Institute of India
30 July 2019
BRIEF—Aridis Pharma names new CFO
2 January 2020
