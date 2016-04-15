US biotech firm Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by targeting the genes that cause them.

Arrowhead develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes.

The company is focused on developing innovative drugs for diseases with a genetic basis, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins.