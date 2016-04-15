Sunday 24 November 2024

US biotech firm Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by targeting the genes that cause them.

Arrowhead develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes.

The company is focused on developing innovative drugs for diseases with a genetic basis, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins.

Latest Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News

Silence presents positive Phase II zerlasiran data at AHA
19 November 2024
Arrowhead’s plozasiran reduced triglycerides by 80%
2 September 2024
Arrowhead to advance obesity drug candidates into clinic
16 August 2024
Arrowhead allocating cardiometabolic resources to plozasiran
26 June 2024
