A clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in customized interleukins for in vivo use, ARScience Biotherapeutics is advancing low-dose IL-2 and IL-15 programs across neurodegenerative disease and oncology.

Company Overview

A clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in customized interleukins for in vivo use, ARScience Biotherapeutics is advancing low-dose IL-2 and IL-15 programs across neurodegenerative disease and oncology. The company's proposition rests on more than 30 years of cytokine expertise and a manufacturing track record of over 60,000 doses of commercial and clinical-grade IL-2 administered to patients — a depth of operational history unusual at this stage. That foundation underpins a pipeline spanning regulatory T cell modulation in neurodegeneration to IL-15-driven solid tumor immunotherapy.





Headquarters and Global Presence

ARScience Biotherapeutics is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, and operates cGMP manufacturing capabilities in support of its clinical programs. The company is currently scaling its manufacturing infrastructure toward commercial readiness, with a technology transfer to a commercial-scale cGMP facility underway.





Founding and History

ARScience brings over three decades of cytokine expertise to its programs, reflecting a history rooted in the development and manufacture of interleukins for clinical use. The current pipeline — spanning IND-stage, first-in-human, and preclinical assets — represents a deliberate broadening of that foundational IL-2 experience into new therapeutic territories.





Therapy Areas and Focus

ARScience's primary focus sits at the intersection of immunology and neurodegeneration, where regulatory T cells (Tregs) are increasingly understood to play a protective role in conditions such as ALS. The oncology arm targets solid tumors via IL-15, a cytokine that drives natural killer cell and cytotoxic T cell expansion without the Treg-suppressing side effects of high-dose IL-2. Both verticals address areas of genuine unmet need: ALS remains without disease-modifying options, and solid tumor immunotherapy continues to seek better cytokine scaffolds beyond the IL-2/checkpoint axis.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's core platform centers on customized interleukins engineered for in vivo use, emphasizing dosing precision and tolerability over the blunt immunostimulation of earlier cytokine therapies. Low-dose IL-2 works by selectively expanding Tregs at concentrations that avoid the pro-inflammatory cascade seen at oncologic doses — a mechanistic distinction that opens the molecule to autoimmune and neurodegenerative indications. The IL-15 programs take a complementary but opposite immunological logic: stimulating effector immune cells for anti-tumor activity. Together, the platform covers both ends of the immune-modulation spectrum.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ARS02 is the company's lead program — a subcutaneous low-dose IL-2 formulation at IND stage, developed in partnership with Coya Therapeutics for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Treg-expansion mechanism of low-dose IL-2 is the scientific rationale: in ALS, neuroinflammation driven by dysfunctional immune regulation is increasingly implicated in disease progression, and Treg restoration is the therapeutic hypothesis. ARS02C is a Treg-based combination therapy that extends the low-dose IL-2 franchise, though its precise combinatorial partners are not detailed in available disclosures. On the oncology side, ARS15 is an IL-15 program for solid tumors now at first-in-human stage, targeting the innate and adaptive effector arms of the immune response. ARS10, an IL-15 fusion protein, remains in preclinical development and represents the pipeline's furthest-forward exploration of engineered cytokine formats for cancer.





Recent Developments

The most consequential recent move is the formal initiation of commercial technology transfer for low-dose IL-2, announced by CEO Dr. Gustavo Mahler. The transfer involves a systematic handover of manufacturing processes, analytical methods, and process know-how from the current clinical site to a commercial-scale cGMP-ready facility. Full qualification is targeted for Q4 2027 — a timeline that signals confidence in the program's progression toward later-stage development, even as the IND-stage designation means pivotal data remain ahead.





Key Personnel

Dr. Gustavo Mahler serves as Chief Executive Officer. He has publicly framed the commercial manufacturing technology transfer as a defining moment for ARScience, underscoring the organization's commitment to scaling its IL-2 platform toward eventual patient access.





Strategic Partnerships

ARScience's most visible collaboration is with Coya Therapeutics, a partner on the ARS02 low-dose IL-2 program for ALS and neurodegenerative disease. That partnership combines ARScience's cytokine manufacturing expertise with Coya's clinical development focus in neurodegeneration — a structure that allows ARScience to advance its platform without bearing the full weight of clinical trial execution alone.





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