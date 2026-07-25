A clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in customized interleukins for in vivo use, ARScience Biotherapeutics is advancing low-dose IL-2 and IL-15 programs across neurodegenerative disease and oncology. The company's proposition rests on more than 30 years of cytokine expertise and a manufacturing track record of over 60,000 doses of commercial and clinical-grade IL-2 administered to patients — a depth of operational history unusual at this stage. That foundation underpins a pipeline spanning regulatory T cell modulation in neurodegeneration to IL-15-driven solid tumor immunotherapy.
ARScience Biotherapeutics is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, and operates cGMP manufacturing capabilities in support of its clinical programs. The company is currently scaling its manufacturing infrastructure toward commercial readiness, with a technology transfer to a commercial-scale cGMP facility underway.
ARScience brings over three decades of cytokine expertise to its programs, reflecting a history rooted in the development and manufacture of interleukins for clinical use. The current pipeline — spanning IND-stage, first-in-human, and preclinical assets — represents a deliberate broadening of that foundational IL-2 experience into new therapeutic territories.
ARScience's primary focus sits at the intersection of immunology and neurodegeneration, where regulatory T cells (Tregs) are increasingly understood to play a protective role in conditions such as ALS. The oncology arm targets solid tumors via IL-15, a cytokine that drives natural killer cell and cytotoxic T cell expansion without the Treg-suppressing side effects of high-dose IL-2. Both verticals address areas of genuine unmet need: ALS remains without disease-modifying options, and solid tumor immunotherapy continues to seek better cytokine scaffolds beyond the IL-2/checkpoint axis.
The company's core platform centers on customized interleukins engineered for in vivo use, emphasizing dosing precision and tolerability over the blunt immunostimulation of earlier cytokine therapies. Low-dose IL-2 works by selectively expanding Tregs at concentrations that avoid the pro-inflammatory cascade seen at oncologic doses — a mechanistic distinction that opens the molecule to autoimmune and neurodegenerative indications. The IL-15 programs take a complementary but opposite immunological logic: stimulating effector immune cells for anti-tumor activity. Together, the platform covers both ends of the immune-modulation spectrum.
ARS02 is the company's lead program — a subcutaneous low-dose IL-2 formulation at IND stage, developed in partnership with Coya Therapeutics for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Treg-expansion mechanism of low-dose IL-2 is the scientific rationale: in ALS, neuroinflammation driven by dysfunctional immune regulation is increasingly implicated in disease progression, and Treg restoration is the therapeutic hypothesis. ARS02C is a Treg-based combination therapy that extends the low-dose IL-2 franchise, though its precise combinatorial partners are not detailed in available disclosures. On the oncology side, ARS15 is an IL-15 program for solid tumors now at first-in-human stage, targeting the innate and adaptive effector arms of the immune response. ARS10, an IL-15 fusion protein, remains in preclinical development and represents the pipeline's furthest-forward exploration of engineered cytokine formats for cancer.
The most consequential recent move is the formal initiation of commercial technology transfer for low-dose IL-2, announced by CEO Dr. Gustavo Mahler. The transfer involves a systematic handover of manufacturing processes, analytical methods, and process know-how from the current clinical site to a commercial-scale cGMP-ready facility. Full qualification is targeted for Q4 2027 — a timeline that signals confidence in the program's progression toward later-stage development, even as the IND-stage designation means pivotal data remain ahead.
Dr. Gustavo Mahler serves as Chief Executive Officer. He has publicly framed the commercial manufacturing technology transfer as a defining moment for ARScience, underscoring the organization's commitment to scaling its IL-2 platform toward eventual patient access.
ARScience's most visible collaboration is with Coya Therapeutics, a partner on the ARS02 low-dose IL-2 program for ALS and neurodegenerative disease. That partnership combines ARScience's cytokine manufacturing expertise with Coya's clinical development focus in neurodegeneration — a structure that allows ARScience to advance its platform without bearing the full weight of clinical trial execution alone.
Technology transfers to commercial-scale cGMP facilities are long-lead-time processes — the Q4 2027 completion target reflects the practical reality that manufacturing readiness must precede pivotal trials, not follow them. Initiating the transfer now positions ARScience to avoid the supply bottlenecks that have derailed other cytokine programs at the transition from clinical to commercial scale. It is a manufacturing-forward strategy that signals genuine intent to commercialize rather than simply advance through phase gates.
At high doses, IL-2 drives broad immune expansion and is associated with severe toxicity — capillary leak syndrome, hypotension, and life-threatening inflammation — which ended its widespread use in oncology. At low doses, IL-2 preferentially expands regulatory T cells (Tregs) rather than effector cells, because Tregs express higher levels of the high-affinity IL-2 receptor subunit CD25. This selectivity shifts the therapeutic window entirely, enabling immune-modulatory applications in autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease where systemic immune activation would be counterproductive.
ARScience's differentiator is depth of manufacturing experience: over 30 years of cytokine expertise and more than 60,000 doses of clinical and commercial-grade IL-2 administered to patients is a track record few competitors can match at this stage. That manufacturing heritage matters in a field where cytokine stability, formulation precision, and dose reproducibility are the variables that most often determine clinical outcomes. The company also spans both immunosuppressive (Treg/IL-2) and immunostimulatory (effector/IL-15) biology within a single platform, giving it strategic flexibility across indications.
ALS is no longer understood purely as a motor neuron disease — neuroinflammation, driven in part by dysfunctional Treg activity, is increasingly recognized as a driver of disease progression. Low-dose IL-2's ability to selectively restore Treg populations makes it a mechanistically plausible disease-modifying candidate, not merely a symptomatic intervention. ARS02, developed with Coya Therapeutics, is at IND stage, meaning it has cleared preclinical requirements for human study but clinical data in ALS remain to be generated.
IL-15 drives expansion of natural killer cells and cytotoxic CD8+ T cells — the effector side of the immune system — without the Treg-stimulating activity that limits IL-2's utility in cancer. ARS15, at first-in-human stage for solid tumors, and the preclinical ARS10 IL-15 fusion protein give ARScience an oncology footprint that uses the same cytokine engineering expertise as its IL-2 work while targeting an entirely different immunological axis. The dual-franchise structure hedges clinical and commercial risk across two large therapeutic markets.
ARScience is an IND-to-first-in-human stage company across its pipeline: ARS02 holds IND status, ARS15 is at first-in-human, and ARS10 remains preclinical. The defining near-term operational milestone is the Q4 2027 completion of commercial manufacturing technology transfer for low-dose IL-2 — a manufacturing readiness marker rather than a clinical data event. Clinical data from ARS02 in ALS and from ARS15 in solid tumors represent the evidence catalysts the field will need to validate the platform's therapeutic potential.
The key watchpoints for ARScience include:
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