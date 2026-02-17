Wednesday 18 February 2026

One To Watch

Artios Pharma

A clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies that exploit DNA damage response (DDR) vulnerabilities in cancer. Its pipeline is built around ATR inhibition, DNA polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibition and next-generation DDR-linked antibody–drug conjugates.

Company Overview

Artios focuses on precision oncology approaches that target tumors with defined DNA repair deficiencies. The company’s strategy is to apply synthetic lethality principles in biomarker-selected populations, particularly ATM-deficient and BRCA-mutant cancers. Its lead programs are oral small molecules, with additional work expanding into DDR-based ADC approaches.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Artios is headquartered at the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge, UK, with U.S. operations in New York. Its clinical trials are conducted across the US and Europe in multi-center oncology networks.

Founding and History

Founded in 2016, Artios was established by leaders in DNA repair biology and oncology drug development. The company has raised multiple venture rounds, including an oversubscribed $115 million Series D financing announced in November 2025 to support mid-stage expansion and randomized studies.

In August 2025, Artios appointed Michael T. Andriole as Chief Executive Officer, signaling a shift toward later-stage development execution.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Artios is focused exclusively on oncology, targeting solid tumors with DDR pathway alterations. The company emphasizes:

  • ATM-deficient tumors
  • BRCA-mutant cancers
  • Tumors with replication stress dependencies
    Its programs are being developed in biomarker-enriched patient populations rather than broad, unselected oncology settings.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Artios develops:

  • Oral small-molecule ATR inhibitors
  • Oral small-molecule Polθ inhibitors
  • DDR inhibitor–antibody drug conjugate (DDRi-ADC) programs (preclinical)

The company’s scientific thesis centers on exploiting tumor reliance on alternative DNA repair pathways when primary repair mechanisms are defective.

Programs and Clinical Pipeline

Alnodesertib (ATR inhibitor; formerly ART0380)

  • Phase I/IIa (STELLA study)
  • Current focus: ATM-negative second-line pancreatic cancer and third-line colorectal cancer
  • Regulatory status: FDA Fast Track designation for ATM-negative colorectal cancer
  • Strategy: biomarker-selected monotherapy and combination evaluation

ART6043 (Polθ inhibitor)

  • Phase I/IIa data presented at ESMO 2025
  • Planned randomized Phase II study in BRCA-mutant, HER2-negative breast cancer
  • Development rationale: targeting Polθ-mediated repair in homologous recombination-deficient tumors, including potential PARP-resistant settings

DDRi-ADC platform

  • Preclinical
  • Company has stated intent to nominate a lead candidate in QI 2026

Key Personnel

  • Michael T. Andriole, Chief Executive Officer (appointed August 2025)
  • Senior development hires announced February 2026, including Chief Manufacturing & Technology Officer, VP Clinical Operations and VP Medical Affairs, reflecting preparation for later-stage execution

Strategic Positioning

Artios is positioned within a competitive DDR inhibitor landscape that includes ATR, PARP and other pathway modulators developed by larger pharmaceutical companies. Its differentiation thesis rests on:

  • Biomarker-driven patient selection
  • Combination potential in ATM- and BRCA-defined populations
  • Expansion beyond small molecules into DDR-linked ADCs


FAQ Section

Artios targets DNA damage response pathways that cancer cells depend on when core repair mechanisms are defective. By inhibiting ATR or Polθ in tumors with ATM loss or homologous recombination deficiency, the company aims to induce synthetic lethality — selectively killing tumor cells while sparing normal tissue.

ATM and BRCA genes are central to DNA repair. Tumors with loss or mutation in these genes often rely on alternative repair pathways. ATR and Polθ represent compensatory pathways in these settings, making them rational targets for selective inhibition.

Alnodesertib is in Phase I/IIa development, with expansion cohorts in ATM-negative pancreatic and colorectal cancer. The next inflection point will be cohort-level efficacy and durability data sufficient to justify randomized Phase II or Phase III positioning.

ART6043 is being advanced toward a randomized Phase II trial in BRCA-mutant, HER2-negative breast cancer. The strategy is to test activity in a genetically defined population, potentially including patients with resistance to PARP inhibitors.

Most recent events, in reverse chronological order:

  • February 2026: announced senior clinical and manufacturing hires aligned with later-stage readiness.
  • November 2025: closed $115 million Series D financing to expand mid-stage development.
  • September 2025: presented Phase I/IIa ART6043 data at ESMO 2025.
  • August 2025: appointed new CEO Michael T. Andriole.

Critical value-driving events include:

  • Additional Phase II signal strength from alnodesertib expansion cohorts
  • Initiation and design clarity for the ART6043 randomized Phase II study
  • Lead candidate nomination from the DDRi-ADC platform
  • Regulatory interactions guiding potential pivotal development pathways

ATR inhibition and synthetic lethality strategies are established areas of oncology R&D, with multiple competitors at various stages of development. Artios’ success will depend on demonstrating clinically meaningful activity in biomarker-defined populations, achieving manageable safety profiles at effective exposures, and differentiating against larger, better-capitalized programs in the ATR and broader DDR space.

