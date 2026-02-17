Artios Pharma

A clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies that exploit DNA damage response (DDR) vulnerabilities in cancer. Its pipeline is built around ATR inhibition, DNA polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibition and next-generation DDR-linked antibody–drug conjugates.

Company Overview

Artios focuses on precision oncology approaches that target tumors with defined DNA repair deficiencies. The company’s strategy is to apply synthetic lethality principles in biomarker-selected populations, particularly ATM-deficient and BRCA-mutant cancers. Its lead programs are oral small molecules, with additional work expanding into DDR-based ADC approaches.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Artios is headquartered at the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge, UK, with U.S. operations in New York. Its clinical trials are conducted across the US and Europe in multi-center oncology networks.

Founding and History

Founded in 2016, Artios was established by leaders in DNA repair biology and oncology drug development. The company has raised multiple venture rounds, including an oversubscribed $115 million Series D financing announced in November 2025 to support mid-stage expansion and randomized studies.

In August 2025, Artios appointed Michael T. Andriole as Chief Executive Officer, signaling a shift toward later-stage development execution.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Artios is focused exclusively on oncology, targeting solid tumors with DDR pathway alterations. The company emphasizes:

ATM-deficient tumors

BRCA-mutant cancers

Tumors with replication stress dependencies

Its programs are being developed in biomarker-enriched patient populations rather than broad, unselected oncology settings.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Artios develops:

Oral small-molecule ATR inhibitors

Oral small-molecule Polθ inhibitors

DDR inhibitor–antibody drug conjugate (DDRi-ADC) programs (preclinical)

The company’s scientific thesis centers on exploiting tumor reliance on alternative DNA repair pathways when primary repair mechanisms are defective.

Programs and Clinical Pipeline

Alnodesertib (ATR inhibitor; formerly ART0380)

Phase I/IIa (STELLA study)

Current focus: ATM-negative second-line pancreatic cancer and third-line colorectal cancer

Regulatory status: FDA Fast Track designation for ATM-negative colorectal cancer

Strategy: biomarker-selected monotherapy and combination evaluation

ART6043 (Polθ inhibitor)

Phase I/IIa data presented at ESMO 2025

Planned randomized Phase II study in BRCA-mutant, HER2-negative breast cancer

Development rationale: targeting Polθ-mediated repair in homologous recombination-deficient tumors, including potential PARP-resistant settings

DDRi-ADC platform

Preclinical

Company has stated intent to nominate a lead candidate in QI 2026

Key Personnel

Michael T. Andriole, Chief Executive Officer (appointed August 2025)

Senior development hires announced February 2026, including Chief Manufacturing & Technology Officer, VP Clinical Operations and VP Medical Affairs, reflecting preparation for later-stage execution

Strategic Positioning

Artios is positioned within a competitive DDR inhibitor landscape that includes ATR, PARP and other pathway modulators developed by larger pharmaceutical companies. Its differentiation thesis rests on:

Biomarker-driven patient selection

Combination potential in ATM- and BRCA-defined populations

Expansion beyond small molecules into DDR-linked ADCs





