Artios Pharma

Artios focuses on precision oncology approaches that target tumors with defined DNA repair deficiencies. The company’s strategy is to apply synthetic lethality principles in biomarker-selected populations, particularly ATM-deficient and BRCA-mutant cancers. Its lead programs are oral small molecules, with additional work expanding into DDR-based ADC approaches.
Artios is headquartered at the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge, UK, with U.S. operations in New York. Its clinical trials are conducted across the US and Europe in multi-center oncology networks.
Founded in 2016, Artios was established by leaders in DNA repair biology and oncology drug development. The company has raised multiple venture rounds, including an oversubscribed $115 million Series D financing announced in November 2025 to support mid-stage expansion and randomized studies.
In August 2025, Artios appointed Michael T. Andriole as Chief Executive Officer, signaling a shift toward later-stage development execution.
Artios is focused exclusively on oncology, targeting solid tumors with DDR pathway alterations. The company emphasizes:
Artios develops:
The company’s scientific thesis centers on exploiting tumor reliance on alternative DNA repair pathways when primary repair mechanisms are defective.
Alnodesertib (ATR inhibitor; formerly ART0380)
ART6043 (Polθ inhibitor)
DDRi-ADC platform
Artios is positioned within a competitive DDR inhibitor landscape that includes ATR, PARP and other pathway modulators developed by larger pharmaceutical companies. Its differentiation thesis rests on:
Artios targets DNA damage response pathways that cancer cells depend on when core repair mechanisms are defective. By inhibiting ATR or Polθ in tumors with ATM loss or homologous recombination deficiency, the company aims to induce synthetic lethality — selectively killing tumor cells while sparing normal tissue.
ATM and BRCA genes are central to DNA repair. Tumors with loss or mutation in these genes often rely on alternative repair pathways. ATR and Polθ represent compensatory pathways in these settings, making them rational targets for selective inhibition.
Alnodesertib is in Phase I/IIa development, with expansion cohorts in ATM-negative pancreatic and colorectal cancer. The next inflection point will be cohort-level efficacy and durability data sufficient to justify randomized Phase II or Phase III positioning.
ART6043 is being advanced toward a randomized Phase II trial in BRCA-mutant, HER2-negative breast cancer. The strategy is to test activity in a genetically defined population, potentially including patients with resistance to PARP inhibitors.
Most recent events, in reverse chronological order:
Critical value-driving events include:
ATR inhibition and synthetic lethality strategies are established areas of oncology R&D, with multiple competitors at various stages of development. Artios’ success will depend on demonstrating clinically meaningful activity in biomarker-defined populations, achieving manageable safety profiles at effective exposures, and differentiating against larger, better-capitalized programs in the ATR and broader DDR space.
