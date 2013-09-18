Ascendis Pharma

The firm uses its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs.
In September 2020, Ascendis announced positive preliminary six-month results from the open-label extension portion of PaTH Forward, a global Phase II trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of TransCon PTH in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism.
EvaluatePharma’s sell-side consensus sees Transcon PTH generating $847 million of 2026 sales.
