Ascendis Pharma

A Denmark-headquartered company that currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development and is advancing oncology as its second therapeutic area of focus.

The firm uses its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs.

In September 2020, Ascendis announced positive preliminary six-month results from the open-label extension portion of PaTH Forward, a global Phase II trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of TransCon PTH in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism.

EvaluatePharma’s sell-side consensus sees Transcon PTH generating $847 million of 2026 sales.

Ascendis and Novo Nordisk sign deal on metabolic and CV diseases
4 November 2024
Positive Ascendis data threatens BioMarin's lead in achondroplasia
18 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 16, 2024
18 August 2024
FDA approves Yorvipath
12 August 2024
