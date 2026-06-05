Ascidian Therapeutics

A Boston-based biotech pioneering RNA exon editing — replacing damaged segments of messenger RNA via trans-splicing rather than altering DNA — with a lead program in Stargardt disease and platform partnerships worth up to $3.7 billion with Roche and Eli Lilly. Rather than correcting individual nucleotides, Ascidian's technology swaps entire exons, enabling kilobase-scale corrections across multiple mutations simultaneously. The approach is designed to capture the durability of gene therapy while sidestepping the permanent genomic changes and safety concerns that have dogged DNA-editing modalities. A single molecule can replace multiple mutated exons without introducing exogenous enzymes, and the company's preclinical and clinical programs span retinal, neurological, neuromuscular, and renal disease.
Ascidian is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and operates as a privately held company. Its clinical manufacturing activities are supported through an external partnership with Forge Biologics, with commercial and late-stage development activities for partnered programs delegated to Roche and Lilly.
Ascidian was incubated by venture firm Apple Tree Partners (ATP) and launched publicly in October 2022 with $50 million in Series A financing. In November 2023, ATP contributed a $40 million Series A extension, bringing total equity raised to approximately $90 million. The company's name references the sea creature whose biology inspired the RNA trans-splicing mechanism underlying its platform.
The lead clinical program targets Stargardt disease, an inherited retinal dystrophy caused by mutations in the ABCA4 gene that leads to progressive central vision loss with no approved disease-modifying therapy. Beyond ophthalmology, Ascidian is advancing programs in neurological and neuromuscular diseases and has now entered inherited kidney disease through its Lilly collaboration. The common thread is monogenic diseases — conditions where a single gene defect produces a defined, correctable protein deficit — where exon-level RNA repair has mechanistic logic rather than requiring base-by-base precision.
Ascidian's RNA exon editing platform works via RNA trans-splicing: a therapeutic RNA molecule binds pre-mRNA in the nucleus and redirects the cell's own splicing machinery to replace one or more mutated exons with a corrected sequence. Crucially, the genome is never touched and no foreign enzymes are introduced, distinguishing the approach from CRISPR- and base-editing strategies that carry permanent off-target risks. The platform's capacity to replace large, multi-exon segments — at the kilobase scale — addresses mutation architectures that single-nucleotide editors cannot reach. Because the correction occurs at the RNA level, it does not become heritable, which may simplify the regulatory path compared to germline-relevant DNA editors.
ACDN-01 is Ascidian's lead RNA exon editor, delivered via a single subretinal injection and designed to restore full-length ABCA4 protein in patients with Stargardt disease and related ABCA4 retinopathies. It holds the distinction of being the first RNA exon editing candidate to receive FDA IND clearance, and the FDA granted it Fast Track designation. The multi-center, open-label STELLAR trial (NCT06467344) initiated in June 2024 and completed its adult dose-escalation cohort, enrolling 10 participants aged 18 to 77. The study has since expanded to enroll pediatric subjects aged 12 and older, with full efficacy data from the Phase I/II readout representing the most material near-term clinical catalyst.
In neurological diseases, Ascidian is working alongside Roche under a collaboration signed in June 2024 to discover and develop RNA exon editors targeting CNS conditions; specific gene targets have not been disclosed. Roche contributes next-generation CNS delivery capabilities while Ascidian leads the RNA editing design work, with programs at discovery and early preclinical stage.
A third program axis — inherited kidney disease — was opened in June 2026 under the Lilly agreement, targeting undisclosed monogenic renal conditions. Ascidian leads discovery and selected preclinical activities; Lilly assumes full responsibility for later development, manufacturing and commercialization.
June 3, 2026: Ascidian announced its global research collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly targeting monogenic kidney diseases, with Ascidian eligible for up to $1.9 billion in milestones and tiered royalties. This followed the June 2024 Roche collaboration — a $42 million upfront plus up to $1.8 billion in milestones — for neurological diseases. Also in 2024, Ascidian completed the dose-escalation portion of the STELLAR trial and announced expanded enrollment to include adolescent patients, alongside a manufacturing partnership with Forge Biologics to support ACDN-01's clinical supply chain.
Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., serves as interim President and Chief Executive Officer and founding CEO. Ehlers previously held the role of Executive Vice President for Research and Development at Biogen and earned his M.D. and Ph.D. in medicine and neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; he also chairs Ascidian's board and is Chief Scientific Officer at Apple Tree Partners, the firm that incubated and funds the company.
Ascidian has secured two major platform licensing deals: a June 2024 agreement with Roche for neurological diseases ($42 million upfront, up to $1.8 billion in milestones) and a June 2026 agreement with Eli Lilly for monogenic kidney diseases (up to $1.9 billion in milestones and royalties). In both deals, Ascidian leads discovery while its partner controls clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization. The company also maintains a manufacturing partnership with Forge Biologics for ACDN-01 clinical supply. Ascidian retains independent rights to pursue additional kidney targets outside its Lilly-licensed set.
The answer lies in Ascidian's platform positioning: RNA exon editing at the kilobase scale fills a gap that base editors and prime editors cannot reach, and both Roche and Lilly are betting that whole-exon correction is where the next wave of genetic medicine value sits. Two deals worth a combined $3.7 billion in potential milestones — from among the world's most analytically rigorous dealmakers — in under two years is not coincidence. The structure of both agreements, with Ascidian leading discovery and partners taking on commercialization, reflects confidence in the biology and a recognition that delivery and scale-up are the harder near-term problems.
RNA trans-splicing redirects the cell's own pre-mRNA processing machinery: a therapeutic molecule binds to the target pre-mRNA in the nucleus and inserts a corrected exon sequence in place of the mutated one, producing functional protein without ever touching the genome. This matters because many debilitating monogenic diseases — including Stargardt, various muscular dystrophies, and inherited nephropathies — involve mutations spanning entire exons that single-base editors cannot economically correct. The absence of genomic modification also removes the permanent off-target risk profile that has complicated regulatory filings for DNA-editing approaches, potentially offering a cleaner path to approval.
Most RNA therapeutics — antisense oligonucleotides, siRNAs, mRNA — work by suppressing or temporarily replacing gene products, not correcting the underlying fault. Gene therapies deliver functional gene copies but do not repair the defective message and face size constraints that exclude large coding sequences. Ascidian's trans-splicing approach is mechanistically distinct: it uses endogenous splicing machinery to swap large defective segments, enabling corrections at kilobase scale with a single dose and without exogenous enzymes or germline risk. No other company has yet brought an RNA exon editor to the clinic, making ACDN-01's FDA IND clearance — the first ever for the modality — a genuine differentiating milestone.
ACDN-01 is being evaluated in the STELLAR trial (NCT06467344), a multi-center, open-label Phase I/II study initiated in June 2024, delivering the therapy via a single subretinal injection. The adult dose-escalation cohort — 10 participants aged 18 to 77 — has been completed, and the trial has expanded to enroll adolescents aged 12 and older. The FDA granted both IND clearance and Fast Track designation, the latter reflecting the absence of any approved treatment for Stargardt disease. Preliminary safety and efficacy data from the completed adult cohort represent the profile's most immediate clinical catalyst.
Ascidian's pipeline spans ophthalmology (Stargardt disease and ABCA4 retinopathies), neurology (CNS targets via Roche), neuromuscular disease, and now inherited kidney disease (via Lilly) — all monogenic conditions where a definable exon-level mutation produces a correctable protein deficiency. The selection logic is deliberately platform-first: the company targets diseases where whole-exon correction is mechanistically superior to base editing, mutation burden is high, and small patient populations justify single-dose, high-value therapies. The retinal program anchors near-term clinical proof of concept, while pharma partnerships de-risk expansion into organs requiring more complex delivery.
Ascidian is a late-preclinical to early-clinical stage company: ACDN-01 is the sole asset in human trials, at Phase I/II, while neurological and renal programs remain at discovery and preclinical stage under the Roche and Lilly partnerships respectively. The company is privately held with approximately $90 million in equity raised and milestone-eligible partnership economics providing non-dilutive runway. The critical next milestone is Phase I/II efficacy data from the STELLAR adult cohort, which will determine whether the platform's in vivo correction signal translates to measurable visual function benefit in patients.
The watchpoints for Ascidian center on clinical validation and platform expansion. Key items to track include:
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