Ascidian Therapeutics

A Boston-based biotech pioneering RNA exon editing — replacing damaged segments of messenger RNA via trans-splicing rather than altering DNA — with a lead program in Stargardt disease and platform partnerships worth up to $3.7 billion with Roche and Eli Lilly.

Company Overview

A Boston-based biotech pioneering RNA exon editing — replacing damaged segments of messenger RNA via trans-splicing rather than altering DNA — with a lead program in Stargardt disease and platform partnerships worth up to $3.7 billion with Roche and Eli Lilly. Rather than correcting individual nucleotides, Ascidian's technology swaps entire exons, enabling kilobase-scale corrections across multiple mutations simultaneously. The approach is designed to capture the durability of gene therapy while sidestepping the permanent genomic changes and safety concerns that have dogged DNA-editing modalities. A single molecule can replace multiple mutated exons without introducing exogenous enzymes, and the company's preclinical and clinical programs span retinal, neurological, neuromuscular, and renal disease.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Ascidian is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and operates as a privately held company. Its clinical manufacturing activities are supported through an external partnership with Forge Biologics, with commercial and late-stage development activities for partnered programs delegated to Roche and Lilly.





Founding and History

Ascidian was incubated by venture firm Apple Tree Partners (ATP) and launched publicly in October 2022 with $50 million in Series A financing. In November 2023, ATP contributed a $40 million Series A extension, bringing total equity raised to approximately $90 million. The company's name references the sea creature whose biology inspired the RNA trans-splicing mechanism underlying its platform.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The lead clinical program targets Stargardt disease, an inherited retinal dystrophy caused by mutations in the ABCA4 gene that leads to progressive central vision loss with no approved disease-modifying therapy. Beyond ophthalmology, Ascidian is advancing programs in neurological and neuromuscular diseases and has now entered inherited kidney disease through its Lilly collaboration. The common thread is monogenic diseases — conditions where a single gene defect produces a defined, correctable protein deficit — where exon-level RNA repair has mechanistic logic rather than requiring base-by-base precision.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Ascidian's RNA exon editing platform works via RNA trans-splicing: a therapeutic RNA molecule binds pre-mRNA in the nucleus and redirects the cell's own splicing machinery to replace one or more mutated exons with a corrected sequence. Crucially, the genome is never touched and no foreign enzymes are introduced, distinguishing the approach from CRISPR- and base-editing strategies that carry permanent off-target risks. The platform's capacity to replace large, multi-exon segments — at the kilobase scale — addresses mutation architectures that single-nucleotide editors cannot reach. Because the correction occurs at the RNA level, it does not become heritable, which may simplify the regulatory path compared to germline-relevant DNA editors.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ACDN-01 is Ascidian's lead RNA exon editor, delivered via a single subretinal injection and designed to restore full-length ABCA4 protein in patients with Stargardt disease and related ABCA4 retinopathies. It holds the distinction of being the first RNA exon editing candidate to receive FDA IND clearance, and the FDA granted it Fast Track designation. The multi-center, open-label STELLAR trial (NCT06467344) initiated in June 2024 and completed its adult dose-escalation cohort, enrolling 10 participants aged 18 to 77. The study has since expanded to enroll pediatric subjects aged 12 and older, with full efficacy data from the Phase I/II readout representing the most material near-term clinical catalyst.

In neurological diseases, Ascidian is working alongside Roche under a collaboration signed in June 2024 to discover and develop RNA exon editors targeting CNS conditions; specific gene targets have not been disclosed. Roche contributes next-generation CNS delivery capabilities while Ascidian leads the RNA editing design work, with programs at discovery and early preclinical stage.

A third program axis — inherited kidney disease — was opened in June 2026 under the Lilly agreement, targeting undisclosed monogenic renal conditions. Ascidian leads discovery and selected preclinical activities; Lilly assumes full responsibility for later development, manufacturing and commercialization.





Recent Developments

June 3, 2026: Ascidian announced its global research collaboration and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly targeting monogenic kidney diseases, with Ascidian eligible for up to $1.9 billion in milestones and tiered royalties. This followed the June 2024 Roche collaboration — a $42 million upfront plus up to $1.8 billion in milestones — for neurological diseases. Also in 2024, Ascidian completed the dose-escalation portion of the STELLAR trial and announced expanded enrollment to include adolescent patients, alongside a manufacturing partnership with Forge Biologics to support ACDN-01's clinical supply chain.





Key Personnel

Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., serves as interim President and Chief Executive Officer and founding CEO. Ehlers previously held the role of Executive Vice President for Research and Development at Biogen and earned his M.D. and Ph.D. in medicine and neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; he also chairs Ascidian's board and is Chief Scientific Officer at Apple Tree Partners, the firm that incubated and funds the company.





Strategic Partnerships

Ascidian has secured two major platform licensing deals: a June 2024 agreement with Roche for neurological diseases ($42 million upfront, up to $1.8 billion in milestones) and a June 2026 agreement with Eli Lilly for monogenic kidney diseases (up to $1.9 billion in milestones and royalties). In both deals, Ascidian leads discovery while its partner controls clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization. The company also maintains a manufacturing partnership with Forge Biologics for ACDN-01 clinical supply. Ascidian retains independent rights to pursue additional kidney targets outside its Lilly-licensed set.





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