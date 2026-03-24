A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing personalized regenerative cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Aspen Neuroscience focuses on autologous induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)–derived neuron replacement therapies, with an initial emphasis on Parkinson’s disease.

Company Overview

Aspen Neuroscience is a regenerative medicine company developing patient-specific cell therapies designed to replace lost or damaged neurons in the brain.

The company’s strategy centers on generating dopaminergic neurons from a patient’s own cells and transplanting them into the brain to restore function. This autologous approach is intended to avoid immune rejection and eliminate the need for long-term immunosuppression.

Aspen integrates stem cell biology, genomics and manufacturing technologies to enable scalable personalized therapies. Its model combines cell therapy with advanced manufacturing and delivery systems to support both clinical development and future commercialization.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Aspen Neuroscience is headquartered in San Diego, California, United States, and operates as a U.S.-based clinical-stage company advancing programs through specialized trial sites and research collaborations.





Founding and History

founded in 2018

The company was established to translate advances in iPSC technology into therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. It has raised substantial venture funding, including a $115 million Series C round to support clinical development and manufacturing scale-up.

Aspen has positioned itself within the emerging field of personalized regenerative medicine, focusing on autologous cell therapies for central nervous system disorders.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Aspen Neuroscience is focused on neurodegenerative diseases.

Parkinson’s disease

broader central nervous system disorders involving neuronal loss

The company prioritizes indications where cell replacement may provide a disease-modifying approach.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on autologous iPSC-derived cell therapy.

patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells

differentiation into dopaminergic neuronal precursor cells

personalized manufacturing and quality control

precision surgical delivery systems

This approach is designed to replace lost neurons and restore dopamine signaling in the brain, addressing the underlying biology of disease rather than symptoms alone.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ANPD001

modality: autologous iPSC-derived dopaminergic neuronal precursor cell therapy

indication focus: Parkinson’s disease

stage: Phase I/II (ASPIRO trial)

mechanism: transplantation of patient-specific cells that mature into dopamine-producing neurons

ANPD001 is the company’s lead program and has received FDA Fast Track designation. It is being evaluated for safety, tolerability and early efficacy in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Additional programs

modality: iPSC-derived cell therapies

indication focus: central nervous system disorders

stage: preclinical and early development

The pipeline is centered on expanding the autologous cell therapy platform across neurological diseases.





Key Personnel

Damien McDevitt, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Aspen operates with a venture-backed and collaboration-supported model.

Key elements include:

venture investors such as ARCH Venture Partners, OrbiMed and others

collaborations with clinical trial sites and research institutions

engagement with funding bodies such as the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

These relationships support clinical development, manufacturing scale-up and long-term commercialization strategy.





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