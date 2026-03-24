Tuesday 24 March 2026

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Aspen Neuroscience

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing personalized regenerative cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Aspen Neuroscience focuses on autologous induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)–derived neuron replacement therapies, with an initial emphasis on Parkinson’s disease.

Company Overview

Aspen Neuroscience is a regenerative medicine company developing patient-specific cell therapies designed to replace lost or damaged neurons in the brain.

The company’s strategy centers on generating dopaminergic neurons from a patient’s own cells and transplanting them into the brain to restore function. This autologous approach is intended to avoid immune rejection and eliminate the need for long-term immunosuppression.

Aspen integrates stem cell biology, genomics and manufacturing technologies to enable scalable personalized therapies. Its model combines cell therapy with advanced manufacturing and delivery systems to support both clinical development and future commercialization.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Aspen Neuroscience is headquartered in San Diego, California, United States, and operates as a U.S.-based clinical-stage company advancing programs through specialized trial sites and research collaborations.


Founding and History

  • founded in 2018

The company was established to translate advances in iPSC technology into therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. It has raised substantial venture funding, including a $115 million Series C round to support clinical development and manufacturing scale-up.

Aspen has positioned itself within the emerging field of personalized regenerative medicine, focusing on autologous cell therapies for central nervous system disorders.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Aspen Neuroscience is focused on neurodegenerative diseases.

  • Parkinson’s disease
  • broader central nervous system disorders involving neuronal loss

The company prioritizes indications where cell replacement may provide a disease-modifying approach.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on autologous iPSC-derived cell therapy.

  • patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells
  • differentiation into dopaminergic neuronal precursor cells
  • personalized manufacturing and quality control
  • precision surgical delivery systems

This approach is designed to replace lost neurons and restore dopamine signaling in the brain, addressing the underlying biology of disease rather than symptoms alone.


Key Pipeline and Programs

ANPD001

  • modality: autologous iPSC-derived dopaminergic neuronal precursor cell therapy
  • indication focus: Parkinson’s disease
  • stage: Phase I/II (ASPIRO trial)
  • mechanism: transplantation of patient-specific cells that mature into dopamine-producing neurons

ANPD001 is the company’s lead program and has received FDA Fast Track designation. It is being evaluated for safety, tolerability and early efficacy in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Additional programs

  • modality: iPSC-derived cell therapies
  • indication focus: central nervous system disorders
  • stage: preclinical and early development

The pipeline is centered on expanding the autologous cell therapy platform across neurological diseases.


Key Personnel

  • Damien McDevitt, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer


Strategic Partnerships

Aspen operates with a venture-backed and collaboration-supported model.

Key elements include:

  • venture investors such as ARCH Venture Partners, OrbiMed and others
  • collaborations with clinical trial sites and research institutions
  • engagement with funding bodies such as the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

These relationships support clinical development, manufacturing scale-up and long-term commercialization strategy.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is whether personalised autologous cell therapy can be scaled into a viable and reproducible treatment model. The company must demonstrate that individualised manufacturing can achieve consistent clinical outcomes and economic feasibility.

Neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s involve loss of specific neuron populations. Replacing these cells offers a potential path to restoring function rather than slowing disease progression.

Aspen uses autologous iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons, meaning cells come from the patient's own tissue, substantially reducing immune rejection risk. The manufacturing process prioritises phenotypic maturity and purity of the dopaminergic cell population, aiming to improve survival and functional integration after transplantation.Aspen uses autologous iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons, meaning cells come from the patient's own tissue, substantially reducing immune rejection risk. The manufacturing process prioritises phenotypic maturity and purity of the dopaminergic cell population, aiming to improve survival and functional integration after transplantation.

Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are the foundation of Aspen's platform. Patient-derived cells are reprogrammed to a pluripotent state and then directed to differentiate into the specific neuronal subtypes lost in disease. This autologous approach eliminates the need for immunosuppression and underpins a personalised medicine strategy.xxx

ANPD001 is Aspen's lead programme — autologous iPSC-derived dopaminergic progenitor cells intended to replace neurons lost in Parkinson's disease. It represents one of the first autologous iPSC-based cell therapies to enter clinical evaluation, making it a pivotal proof-of-concept asset for personalised regenerative medicine.xxx

The pipeline is concentrated on neurodegenerative diseases, principally Parkinson’s disease and other CNS disorders involving neuronal loss.

The main watchpoints are clinical outcomes from ANPD001 Phase I/II trials, scalability and cost of autologous manufacturing, durability of cell engraftment and functional benefit, and competition from allogeneic approaches.

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Latest Aspen Neuroscience News

Aspen plots Phase III move for Parkinson’s cell therapy after one-year data
19 March 2026
Aspen’s $115 million Series C to drive Parkinson's program
25 November 2025
BRIEF—Aspen Neuroscience expands manufacturing capabilities
2 October 2024
More Aspen Neuroscience news >


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