Aspire Pharma is a premier specialty generics pharma business, based in the UK with global ambitions, devoted to delivering true value to patients, healthcare professionals and the National Health Service (NHS).

The purpose

Innovation is a core focus of its growth strategy, demonstrated by bringing innovative products to existing and new markets, with fresh ideas, ways of working and creating value and sustainability for the product portfolio.

Aspire Pharma has entered a new phase of strategic international growth, steadily expanding its footprint across Europe and positioning itself as a dynamic and patient-focused pharmaceutical company.

The mission

To make a difference in the lives of patients through the development and supply of innovative products and medicines throughout the world.

The founding principles

To take a medicine, a molecule or a device and enhance it - starting with a single drug license in 2009, the company now has more than 400 products in 16 therapeutic fields.

The vision

To become the leading specialty generics pharma company - driven by innovation and strong leadership - delivering valuable products worldwide. Aspire wants to create a business which is agile to opportunity, unconstrained by market segment and whose products make a valuable difference to patients and payors.

The promise

Aspire believes in the power of collaboration and works closely with its international partners to help meet the unique needs of each patient. Aspire delivers substantial cost savings to the NHS and various healthcare systems around the world, while prioritizing patient safety and ensuring a reliable supply through robust partnerships. Its competitive pricing and effective market access strategies, supported by deep healthcare system knowledge and exceptional customer service, are designed to provide quality and value to support the highest level of patient care.

The future

Aspire will continue to explore challenging areas and seek new investments, including mergers and acquisitions, which align with company values. The firm has a strong track record of both company and product acquisitions, which bring innovative healthcare solutions to market, while ensuring its long-term success and a competitive edge.

With strong backing from its investment group, H.I.G. Capital, Aspire has successfully established a presence in Ireland and more recently Germany, one of Europe’s most sophisticated healthcare markets, with the first products planned to be commercialized directly to customers in 2026.

This European expansion is the result of a well-structured growth plan that combines strategic acquisitions, the creation of local subsidiaries, and the development of highly experienced regional teams.

Therapy areas

Anti-infectives; central nervous system; dermatology; gastroenterology; oncology; ophthalmology; respiratory; urology.

Aspire's values

Accountability - make it happen

Integrity - do the right thing

Innovation - grow with courage

Collaboration - adventure together

Inclusivity - value all voices

Leadership team

Graham Fraser-Pye, Chairman of Aspire Pharma

Graham Fraser-Pye is a seasoned entrepreneur and business leader in the pharmaceutical industry. He is the founder of Aspire Pharma, a UK-based specialty generics pharmaceutical company established in 2009. Under his leadership, Aspire Pharma has grown into a top-30 specialty pharma UK company, focusing on generics, branded medicines and medical devices.

Prior to stepping into his current role of Chairman, Graham served as Managing Director of Aspire Pharma Ltd for nearly 12 years, overseeing the company’s expansion and development. In 2021, Graham oversaw the sale of Aspire Pharma to H.I.G. Capital, a global private equity firm.

Beyond Aspire Pharma, Graham holds multiple directorships across various healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, including Contura Holdings and Kye Pharmaceuticals. His extensive experience in the sector has positioned him as a key figure in pharmaceutical innovation and business development.

Before Aspire Pharma Graham held the position of Managing Director at PLIVA Pharma for eight years, where his leadership contributed to the company’s success in the evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

Earlier in his career, Graham honed his expertise in marketing and brand strategy at GlaxoWellcome, where he served as Marketing Executive and Marketing Manager. This foundation in brand positioning and market analysis laid the groundwork for a successful leadership trajectory in the pharmaceutical industry.

Richard Condon, chief executive officer (CEO)

Richard Condon is a highly accomplished leader within the international pharmaceutical sector, with a strong track record in global marketing, strategic business development, and operational leadership.

Since April 2022, he has served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aspire Pharma, driving the company’s continued growth and innovation in the healthcare market. Under Richard’s leadership, Aspire Pharma remains committed to developing and supplying innovative medicines and medical products that make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. His vision aligns with the company’s mission to be agile to opportunity, unconstrained by market segment, and focused on delivering value to both patients and healthcare providers.

Before joining Aspire Pharma, Richard spent over 11 years at Bayer, where he held several senior leadership roles. As Business Unit Head for General Medicine (2018–2022) and Specialty Medicine (2015–2018), he played a pivotal role in advancing Bayer’s market presence, commercial strategy and product portfolio.

Earlier, Richard served as Global Marketing Director for Ophthalmology, contributing to Bayer’s international success in specialised healthcare solutions. Richard’s pharmaceutical expertise extends further back to Pfizer, where he worked for over four years as European Brand Director for Ophthalmology, managing product strategy and market expansion across Europe.

With a wealth of experience in brand strategy, commercial operations and leadership, Richard continues to shape the future of Aspire Pharma, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation.

Gary Buckley, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Aspire Pharma

Gary Buckley is an accomplished finance professional with extensive experience in financial leadership and strategic management within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Since December 2021, he has served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Aspire Pharma and other group companies, where he oversees financial operations, planning and strategy - ensuring the company’s continued growth and stability with a strong commercial mindset.

Prior to stepping into this role, Gary held key financial positions within Aspire Pharma, including Finance Director and Finance Manager, where he played a crucial role in shaping financial processes, optimizing performance and supporting Aspire’s expansion for nearly a decade.

Earlier in his career, Gary spent over five years at Aviva UK Health as a Finance Business Partner, gaining valuable expertise in financial reporting, analysis, risk management and strategic planning within the healthcare insurance sector.

With a strong track record in financial leadership and operational excellence, Gary continues to drive Aspire Pharma’s financial strategy, supporting the company’s long-term success and market leadership.

Jon May, Chief Operating officer (COO) of Aspire Pharma

Jon May is an experienced pharmaceutical executive with a proven track record in business development, strategic operations and leadership within the industry. Since 2022, he has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Aspire Pharma, overseeing key functions including corporate development, operations, M&A integration and transformation and scientific affairs.

Prior to this role, Jon held various leadership positions that shaped his expertise in pharmaceutical business growth. As General Manager of Aspire Pharma since 2017, he was responsible for driving operational efficiency and market expansion. His tenure as Business Development Director at Aspire Pharma and Juno Pharma further solidified his skills in forging strategic alliances, managing partner relationships and leading contract developments.

Earlier in his career, Jon was Vice President of Strategic Development at Pharmathen, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s API strategy, outsourcing, procurement, product portfolio and commercial negotiations. With additional experience as Head of Raw material Sourcing Group and over a decade at Merck Generics, Jon has built deep expertise in raw API sourcing, patent litigation, lifecycle management and technical project leadership.

A respected leader in the pharmaceutical sector, Jon continues to drive innovation and operational excellence in his role at Aspire Pharma, contributing to the company’s long-term growth and success.