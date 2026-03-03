Tuesday 3 March 2026

One To Watch

Atrium Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision cardiology through targeted RNA therapeutics designed to address the biologic drivers of rare, genetically driven heart diseases. Atrium Therapeutics was launched as a newly independent publicly traded entity in connection with Novartis’ acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, carrying forward early cardiomyopathy programs that were not part of the Novartis core portfolio.

Company Overview

Atrium Therapeutics focuses on delivering RNA medicines directly to cardiac tissue to treat rare, life-threatening genetic cardiomyopathies. Its proprietary approach combines targeted delivery ligands with small interfering RNA (siRNA), building on delivery platform technology originally developed at Avidity Biosciences.

The strategy is to move beyond symptomatic care, aiming to modulate the underlying genetic and molecular causes of conditions such as PRKAG2 syndrome and phospholamban (PLN) cardiomyopathy, both of which currently lack approved therapies.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Atrium Therapeutics is incorporated in Delaware and maintains its operational headquarters in San Diego, California, consistent with its biotech and rare disease focus.


Founding and History

Atrium launched in February 2026 following the acquisition of Avidity Biosciences by Novartis. The transaction separated Avidity’s early cardiology pipeline into Atrium as a standalone company with approximately $270 million in cash to support initial development and operations.

The spin-out was structured so that Avidity shareholders received shares in Atrium based on their holdings ahead of the Novartis merger close.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Atrium’s disclosed focus is on rare genetic cardiomyopathies with high unmet need:

  • PRKAG2 syndrome (ATR 1072) — a glycogen storage cardiomyopathy caused by mutations in the PRKAG2 gene
  • PLN cardiomyopathy (ATR 1086) — caused by pathogenic variants in phospholamban that disrupt calcium handling in cardiac muscle

Both programs are designed to directly address underlying genetic drivers using targeted siRNA delivery to heart tissue.

The company also maintains two additional research-stage targets in precision cardiology.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

Atrium’s platform is centered on targeted, non-viral delivery of siRNA to cardiac tissue. This approach seeks to achieve high tissue specificity and gene silencing in the heart while avoiding some limitations of conventional viral and nanoparticle delivery systems.

The technology applies concepts from antibody and ligand targeting combined with oligonucleotide precision to enable gene expression modulation in cardiomyopathies that have historically been difficult to treat directly.


Key Personnel

  • Kathleen Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer
  • Steve Hughes, MD, Chief Medical Officer
  • Rocio Martin Hoyos, Chief Strategy Officer
  • Stephanie Kenney, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
  • Brendan Winslow, Chief Financial Officer
  • Husam S. Younis, PhD, PharmD, Chief Scientific Officer
  • Sarah Boyce, Chair of the Board
  • Carsten Boess, Board Member
  • W. Michael Flanagan, PhD, Board Member
  • Simona Skerjenac, Board Member


Strategic Partnerships and Positioning

Atrium was capitalized through the spin-out from Avidity and backed indirectly by Novartis’ strategic acquisition structure, giving it an initial war chest of approximately $270 million. The company inherited research momentum and scientific experience from Avidity, while Novartis absorbed Avidity’s core neuromuscular programs as part of the main acquisition.

The new entity is positioned to pursue precision cardiology independently, with a focus on advancing its lead candidates through clinical development and realizing the therapeutic potential of targeted RNA delivery to the heart.


FAQ Section

Atrium Therapeutics aims to transform care for patients with rare genetic cardiomyopathies by developing RNA therapeutics that directly target the molecular causes of disease rather than treating symptoms alone.

Atrium was formed as a spin-out from Avidity Biosciences in connection with Novartis’ acquisition of Avidity’s broader business, enabling early cardiology programs to continue as a separate, publicly traded company with dedicated focus and funding.

The first priority indications are PRKAG2 syndrome and phospholamban (PLN) cardiomyopathy, both rare autosomal dominant heart diseases with no approved treatments.

ATR 1072 is designed to silence PRKAG2 expression, potentially correcting pathogenic glycogen accumulation in the heart. ATR 1086 targets PLN to restore calcium cycling and improve cardiac function in PLN cardiomyopathy.

Atrium uses targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) to heart tissue to achieve gene silencing with high specificity, building on delivery platform science originally developed at Avidity.

Atrium plans to file an IND for ATR 1072 in the second half of 2026 and anticipates initiating IND-enabling studies for ATR 1086 with a goal of filing in 2027.

Key value drivers include successful IND submission and early clinical readouts for ATR 1072 and ATR 1086, validation of its RNA delivery strategy in cardiac disease, and expansion of its research pipeline into additional cardiomyopathy targets.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Atrium Therapeutics News

Avidity-Novartis deal spins out Atrium Therapeutics
27 February 2026
More Atrium Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Priovant’s brepocitinib NDA accepted by FDA for priority review
Pharmaceutical
Priovant’s brepocitinib NDA accepted by FDA for priority review
3 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Regulatory round-up: 3 March 2026
3 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hua Medicine secures Hong Kong approval for first-in-class diabetes pill
3 March 2026
Biotechnology
Batch of executive changes at 4basebio
3 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Secarna Pharma and Curie.Bio expand partnership
3 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Joanne Anderson named Symbiosis CCO
3 March 2026
Biotechnology
Paul Chaplin steps down as Bavarian Nordic CEO
3 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze