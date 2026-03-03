A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision cardiology through targeted RNA therapeutics designed to address the biologic drivers of rare, genetically driven heart diseases. Atrium Therapeutics was launched as a newly independent publicly traded entity in connection with Novartis’ acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, carrying forward early cardiomyopathy programs that were not part of the Novartis core portfolio.

Company Overview

Atrium Therapeutics focuses on delivering RNA medicines directly to cardiac tissue to treat rare, life-threatening genetic cardiomyopathies. Its proprietary approach combines targeted delivery ligands with small interfering RNA (siRNA), building on delivery platform technology originally developed at Avidity Biosciences.

The strategy is to move beyond symptomatic care, aiming to modulate the underlying genetic and molecular causes of conditions such as PRKAG2 syndrome and phospholamban (PLN) cardiomyopathy, both of which currently lack approved therapies.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Atrium Therapeutics is incorporated in Delaware and maintains its operational headquarters in San Diego, California, consistent with its biotech and rare disease focus.





Founding and History

Atrium launched in February 2026 following the acquisition of Avidity Biosciences by Novartis. The transaction separated Avidity’s early cardiology pipeline into Atrium as a standalone company with approximately $270 million in cash to support initial development and operations.

The spin-out was structured so that Avidity shareholders received shares in Atrium based on their holdings ahead of the Novartis merger close.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Atrium’s disclosed focus is on rare genetic cardiomyopathies with high unmet need:

PRKAG2 syndrome (ATR 1072) — a glycogen storage cardiomyopathy caused by mutations in the PRKAG2 gene

PLN cardiomyopathy (ATR 1086) — caused by pathogenic variants in phospholamban that disrupt calcium handling in cardiac muscle

Both programs are designed to directly address underlying genetic drivers using targeted siRNA delivery to heart tissue.

The company also maintains two additional research-stage targets in precision cardiology.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Atrium’s platform is centered on targeted, non-viral delivery of siRNA to cardiac tissue. This approach seeks to achieve high tissue specificity and gene silencing in the heart while avoiding some limitations of conventional viral and nanoparticle delivery systems.

The technology applies concepts from antibody and ligand targeting combined with oligonucleotide precision to enable gene expression modulation in cardiomyopathies that have historically been difficult to treat directly.





Key Personnel

Kathleen Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer

Steve Hughes, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Rocio Martin Hoyos, Chief Strategy Officer

Stephanie Kenney, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Brendan Winslow, Chief Financial Officer

Husam S. Younis, PhD, PharmD, Chief Scientific Officer

Sarah Boyce, Chair of the Board

Carsten Boess, Board Member

W. Michael Flanagan, PhD, Board Member

Simona Skerjenac, Board Member





Strategic Partnerships and Positioning

Atrium was capitalized through the spin-out from Avidity and backed indirectly by Novartis’ strategic acquisition structure, giving it an initial war chest of approximately $270 million. The company inherited research momentum and scientific experience from Avidity, while Novartis absorbed Avidity’s core neuromuscular programs as part of the main acquisition.

The new entity is positioned to pursue precision cardiology independently, with a focus on advancing its lead candidates through clinical development and realizing the therapeutic potential of targeted RNA delivery to the heart.





FAQ Section