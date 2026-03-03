Atrium Therapeutics focuses on delivering RNA medicines directly to cardiac tissue to treat rare, life-threatening genetic cardiomyopathies. Its proprietary approach combines targeted delivery ligands with small interfering RNA (siRNA), building on delivery platform technology originally developed at Avidity Biosciences.
The strategy is to move beyond symptomatic care, aiming to modulate the underlying genetic and molecular causes of conditions such as PRKAG2 syndrome and phospholamban (PLN) cardiomyopathy, both of which currently lack approved therapies.
Atrium Therapeutics is incorporated in Delaware and maintains its operational headquarters in San Diego, California, consistent with its biotech and rare disease focus.
Atrium launched in February 2026 following the acquisition of Avidity Biosciences by Novartis. The transaction separated Avidity’s early cardiology pipeline into Atrium as a standalone company with approximately $270 million in cash to support initial development and operations.
The spin-out was structured so that Avidity shareholders received shares in Atrium based on their holdings ahead of the Novartis merger close.
Atrium’s disclosed focus is on rare genetic cardiomyopathies with high unmet need:
Both programs are designed to directly address underlying genetic drivers using targeted siRNA delivery to heart tissue.
The company also maintains two additional research-stage targets in precision cardiology.
Atrium’s platform is centered on targeted, non-viral delivery of siRNA to cardiac tissue. This approach seeks to achieve high tissue specificity and gene silencing in the heart while avoiding some limitations of conventional viral and nanoparticle delivery systems.
The technology applies concepts from antibody and ligand targeting combined with oligonucleotide precision to enable gene expression modulation in cardiomyopathies that have historically been difficult to treat directly.
Atrium was capitalized through the spin-out from Avidity and backed indirectly by Novartis’ strategic acquisition structure, giving it an initial war chest of approximately $270 million. The company inherited research momentum and scientific experience from Avidity, while Novartis absorbed Avidity’s core neuromuscular programs as part of the main acquisition.
The new entity is positioned to pursue precision cardiology independently, with a focus on advancing its lead candidates through clinical development and realizing the therapeutic potential of targeted RNA delivery to the heart.
Atrium Therapeutics aims to transform care for patients with rare genetic cardiomyopathies by developing RNA therapeutics that directly target the molecular causes of disease rather than treating symptoms alone.
Atrium was formed as a spin-out from Avidity Biosciences in connection with Novartis’ acquisition of Avidity’s broader business, enabling early cardiology programs to continue as a separate, publicly traded company with dedicated focus and funding.
The first priority indications are PRKAG2 syndrome and phospholamban (PLN) cardiomyopathy, both rare autosomal dominant heart diseases with no approved treatments.
ATR 1072 is designed to silence PRKAG2 expression, potentially correcting pathogenic glycogen accumulation in the heart. ATR 1086 targets PLN to restore calcium cycling and improve cardiac function in PLN cardiomyopathy.
Atrium uses targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) to heart tissue to achieve gene silencing with high specificity, building on delivery platform science originally developed at Avidity.
Atrium plans to file an IND for ATR 1072 in the second half of 2026 and anticipates initiating IND-enabling studies for ATR 1086 with a goal of filing in 2027.
Key value drivers include successful IND submission and early clinical readouts for ATR 1072 and ATR 1086, validation of its RNA delivery strategy in cardiac disease, and expansion of its research pipeline into additional cardiomyopathy targets.
