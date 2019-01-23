A clinical and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs, including lupus nephritis.

Company Overview

A clinical and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs, including lupus nephritis. Aurinia's lead product, LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), is an FDA-approved oral calcineurin inhibitor for adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The company is expanding its pipeline through internal development and acquisitions, including a March 2026 agreement to acquire Kezar Life Sciences to add immunoproteasome-based therapeutics to its portfolio.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Aurinia is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, with a U.S. commercial hub in Rockville, Maryland. The company trades on NASDAQ under the ticker AUPH and maintains operations across North America to support the commercialization of LUPKYNIS and its clinical development programs.





Founding and History

Aurinia was founded in 1993 as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In 2013, the company acquired Aurinia Pharma Corp. and rebranded as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, pivoting its strategy toward the development of voclosporin for lupus nephritis. LUPKYNIS received FDA approval in January 2021, and Japan's Ministry of Health approved the product for lupus nephritis in September 2024. In March 2026, the company underwent a major leadership transition, with Kevin Tang appointed as CEO, and announced the acquisition of Kezar Life Sciences.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Aurinia's primary therapeutic focus is autoimmune diseases, specifically lupus nephritis. The company's approved product LUPKYNIS treats active lupus nephritis in adults, and its pipeline addresses broader autoimmune conditions. The planned acquisition of Kezar Life Sciences would extend the company's reach into autoimmune hepatitis and systemic lupus erythematosus through Kezar's selective immunoproteasome inhibitor program.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Aurinia operates across two principal modalities. Its lead commercial product, LUPKYNIS, is an oral small-molecule calcineurin inhibitor. The company's earlier-stage pipeline includes aritinercept (AUR200), a biologic dual inhibitor targeting both B cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), designed for potential application across multiple autoimmune diseases. The pending Kezar acquisition would add selective immunoproteasome inhibition as a third platform.





Key Pipeline and Programs

LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) is Aurinia's approved and commercially available product for active lupus nephritis in adults. Aritinercept (AUR200) is in Phase I development as a dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor, with positive single-ascending-dose results reported and a second autoimmune disease study planned for the first half of 2026. Through the pending Kezar acquisition, Aurinia would gain zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor in Phase IIb for lupus nephritis (PALIZADE trial) and Phase IIa for autoimmune hepatitis (PORTOLA trial), with topline data for both expected mid-2026.





Key Personnel

Kevin Tang was appointed CEO in March 2026 with no compensation, following the departure of former CEO Peter Greenleaf. Ryan Cole serves as Chief Operating Officer and Michael Hearne as Chief Financial Officer, both appointed in March 2026. Thomas Wei serves as Chief Scientific Officer.





Strategic Partnerships

Aurinia's most significant strategic move as of March 2026 is its announced acquisition of Kezar Life Sciences for $6.955 per share in cash plus contingent value rights. The deal, expected to close in Q2 2026, would bring late-stage autoimmune assets and existing partnerships with Everest Medicines and Enodia Therapeutics into Aurinia's portfolio. Aurinia also has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.





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