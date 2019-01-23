A clinical and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs, including lupus nephritis. Aurinia's lead product, LUPKYNIS (voclosporin), is an FDA-approved oral calcineurin inhibitor for adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The company is expanding its pipeline through internal development and acquisitions, including a March 2026 agreement to acquire Kezar Life Sciences to add immunoproteasome-based therapeutics to its portfolio.
Aurinia is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, with a U.S. commercial hub in Rockville, Maryland. The company trades on NASDAQ under the ticker AUPH and maintains operations across North America to support the commercialization of LUPKYNIS and its clinical development programs.
Aurinia was founded in 1993 as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In 2013, the company acquired Aurinia Pharma Corp. and rebranded as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, pivoting its strategy toward the development of voclosporin for lupus nephritis. LUPKYNIS received FDA approval in January 2021, and Japan's Ministry of Health approved the product for lupus nephritis in September 2024. In March 2026, the company underwent a major leadership transition, with Kevin Tang appointed as CEO, and announced the acquisition of Kezar Life Sciences.
Aurinia's primary therapeutic focus is autoimmune diseases, specifically lupus nephritis. The company's approved product LUPKYNIS treats active lupus nephritis in adults, and its pipeline addresses broader autoimmune conditions. The planned acquisition of Kezar Life Sciences would extend the company's reach into autoimmune hepatitis and systemic lupus erythematosus through Kezar's selective immunoproteasome inhibitor program.
Aurinia operates across two principal modalities. Its lead commercial product, LUPKYNIS, is an oral small-molecule calcineurin inhibitor. The company's earlier-stage pipeline includes aritinercept (AUR200), a biologic dual inhibitor targeting both B cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), designed for potential application across multiple autoimmune diseases. The pending Kezar acquisition would add selective immunoproteasome inhibition as a third platform.
LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) is Aurinia's approved and commercially available product for active lupus nephritis in adults. Aritinercept (AUR200) is in Phase I development as a dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor, with positive single-ascending-dose results reported and a second autoimmune disease study planned for the first half of 2026. Through the pending Kezar acquisition, Aurinia would gain zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor in Phase IIb for lupus nephritis (PALIZADE trial) and Phase IIa for autoimmune hepatitis (PORTOLA trial), with topline data for both expected mid-2026.
Kevin Tang was appointed CEO in March 2026 with no compensation, following the departure of former CEO Peter Greenleaf. Ryan Cole serves as Chief Operating Officer and Michael Hearne as Chief Financial Officer, both appointed in March 2026. Thomas Wei serves as Chief Scientific Officer.
Aurinia's most significant strategic move as of March 2026 is its announced acquisition of Kezar Life Sciences for $6.955 per share in cash plus contingent value rights. The deal, expected to close in Q2 2026, would bring late-stage autoimmune assets and existing partnerships with Everest Medicines and Enodia Therapeutics into Aurinia's portfolio. Aurinia also has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Aurinia must successfully integrate Kezar Life Sciences while sustaining LUPKYNIS commercial growth and advancing aritinercept through clinical development under an entirely new leadership team installed in March 2026.
The immunoproteasome plays a central role in antigen processing and immune cell activation in autoimmune diseases, and selective inhibition offers a differentiated mechanism to modulate pathological immune responses while potentially sparing normal proteasome function.
Aurinia combines an approved calcineurin inhibitor franchise with a biologic dual BAFF/APRIL platform and, through the Kezar acquisition, selective immunoproteasome inhibition, creating a multi-modality portfolio addressing autoimmune diseases from distinct mechanistic angles.
LUPKYNIS is the first oral calcineurin inhibitor approved specifically for lupus nephritis, providing a commercial revenue base that funds Aurinia's pipeline expansion and validates its expertise in autoimmune kidney disease.
Aurinia's pipeline is concentrated in autoimmune diseases, spanning lupus nephritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, autoimmune hepatitis, and broader autoimmune indications through its BAFF/APRIL dual inhibitor platform.
Aurinia is a commercial-stage company generating revenue from LUPKYNIS, with one Phase I program (aritinercept) and, pending the Kezar acquisition, two Phase II programs (zetomipzomib in lupus nephritis and autoimmune hepatitis).
Near-term catalysts include the Kezar acquisition close expected in Q2 2026, mid-2026 topline data from zetomipzomib's PALIZADE and PORTOLA trials, and execution by the new leadership team under CEO Kevin Tang.
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