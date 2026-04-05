Avacta Therapeutics

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of targeted cancer therapy. Through its proprietary pre|CISION and Affimer platforms, Avacta is developing a new generation of precision oncology treatments designed to deliver potent chemotherapies directly to tumors while significantly reducing systemic toxicity. Headquartered in London with research operations in Wetherby, UK, the company’s novel FAP-targeted approach aims to improve treatment outcomes across multiple cancer types.
£22.5M
Equity Raized (2025)
Successful capital raise demonstrating strong investor confidence in the pre|CISION platform, funding accelerated clinical development of AVA6000 and AVA6103 alongside preclinical pipeline programs AVA7100 and AVA6207.
90%
Disease Control Rate
Highly encouraging Phase Ib efficacy data for AVA6000 (faridoxorubicin) in salivary gland cancer, with clinically meaningful tumor responses observed across the cohort, validating the pre|CISION mechanism of action.
4
Pipeline Programs
A rapidly expanding pipeline of four distinct pre|CISION candidates spanning clinical and preclinical stages, each targeting different aspects of FAP biology to address unmet needs across a broad range of solid tumor types.
Financial Overview
Avacta is investing in its clinical-stage transformation, having completed a decisive pivot to focus exclusively on its high-value pre|CISION therapeutics platform. The company successfully raized £22.5 million in equity during 2025, reflecting investor confidence in the platform’s potential. This capital is being deployed to advance lead candidate AVA6000 through Phase Ib expansion trials and to bring second program AVA6103 into the clinic.
The company’s financial position has been further strengthened through the successful renegotiation of its Heights Convertible Bond, deferring repayments to October 2027 and securing operational runway into Q3 2026. With an experienced management team in place and multiple value-creating catalysts on the horizon, Avacta is positioned to deliver on its clinical milestones and attract further investment.
Stock Performance
- Current Price: 67.74p (as of March 2026)
- 52-Week Range: 27.25p – 83.20p (March 2025–March 2026)
- Market Cap: £317.57 million (as of March 2026)
- Exchange: AIM London Stock Exchange (AVCT.L)
Avacta's shares are supported by multiple near-term clinical catalysts, including Phase Ib data readouts for AVA6000 and the anticipated initiation of AVA6103 clinical trials in 2026. The company's differentiated platform technology and growing pipeline continue to attract institutional and specialist biotech investor interest.
Intellectual Property
Avacta’s strong intellectual property portfolio underpins its competitive position as a leader in FAP-targeted oncology. The company holds granted patents across the US, Europe, China, and other major markets covering both its Affimer engineered protein platform and the pre|CISION peptide-drug conjugate technology. The IP portfolio continues to expand with new filings protecting novel constructs, dual payload combinations, and next-generation Affimer-drug conjugate compositions.
This broad patent estate creates strong barriers to entry and provides a solid foundation for both internal pipeline development and high-value licensing and partnership opportunities with global pharmaceutical companies seeking differentiated oncology platforms.
Pipeline Overview
- AVA6000 (Faridoxorubicin) — Lead pre|CISION candidate delivering FAP-targeted doxorubicin to solid tumors. Phase Ib expansion trials underway in salivary gland cancer, triple negative breast cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma, with strong 90% disease control rate already demonstrated.
- AVA6103 (FAP-Exd) — Next-generation FAP-targeted exatecan conjugate with potent anti-tumor activity. Targeting pancreatic, gastric, small cell lung, and cervical cancers. Phase I clinical initiation planned Q1 2026.
- AVA7100 — Novel Affimer-drug conjugate designed to extend the pre|CISION approach to FAP-low tumor types, broadening the platform’s addressable patient population. Candidate selection completed H2 2025.
- AVA6207 — Developing dual payload pre|CISION candidate combining topoisomerase I and DDR inhibitor mechanisms, positioning Avacta at the leading edge of combination targeted therapy innovation.
|Product Name
|Indication
|Clinical Phase
|Partner
|Key Milestones
|AVA6000
|Advanced Solid Tumors (FAP+)
|Phase I
|None (internal)
|Phase I dose escalation ongoing; initial data expected H2 2025
|AVA3996
|Hematological Malignancies
|Preclinical
|None (internal)
|IND-enabling studies; clinical entry targeted 2026
|Affimer Platform
|Diagnostics / Reagents
|Commercial
|Multiple partners
|Revenue-generating; expanding partner base globally
Recent Developments
01
Significant Phase Ib efficacy data announced for AVA6000 in salivary gland cancer (December 2025), demonstrating an strong 90% disease control rate with clinically meaningful tumor shrinkage, validating the pre|CISION platform’s therapeutic potential.
02
Successfully renegotiated Heights Convertible Bond terms in January 2026, deferring repayments to October 2027 and strengthening the company’s financial runway to support continued clinical momentum through key data milestones.
03
AVA6103 pharmacology data and Phase I trial design published in December 2025, positioning this promizing second clinical candidate for IND clearance and first-in-human dosing in early 2026 across four high-unmet-need tumor types.
Key Milestones for 2026
- Q1 2026: AVA6103 IND clearance and Phase I clinical initiation across four solid tumor types, marking Avacta’s second program entering human trials.
- Q1 2026: Further AVA6000 Phase Ib data updates from salivary gland cancer and triple negative breast cancer cohorts expected to build on the strong 90% disease control rate.
- H1 2026: Multiple clinical data readouts from expanding Phase Ib trial program.
- H2 2026: First clinical data from AVA6103 Phase I trial anticipated.
- H2 2026: AVA7100 Affimer-drug conjugate IND application planned, extending the platform’s reach to FAP-low tumors.
- 2026: AVA6207 dual payload candidate selection and preclinical data, developing next-generation combination targeted therapy.
Strategic Priorities
Avacta is building a leading precision oncology company around its proprietary pre|CISION platform. The near-term strategy focuses on delivering compelling clinical proof-of-concept with AVA6000 across multiple tumor types and advancing AVA6103 into the clinic, creating a portfolio of value-driving catalysts through 2026 and beyond.
The company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies to accelerate development and maximize the platform’s commercial potential across diverse tumor types and geographies. Avacta’s collaboration with Tempus AI, providing access to multimodal datasets from over 200,000 cancer patients, is strengthening the scientific foundation underpinning program selection and clinical strategy, further de-risking the path to market.
Funding & Partnerships
Avacta enters 2026 with a strengthened financial position following the £22.5 million equity raise and successful Heights Convertible Bond renegotiation. Capital is strategically allocated to maximize clinical progress across the pipeline, with AVA6000 Phase Ib expansion and AVA6103 clinical initiation as near-term priorities.
The Tempus AI collaboration provides Avacta with unparalleled access to real-world oncology data to guide clinical development. The company has established relationships with leading US specialty oncology centers for clinical trial enrolment, and is well-positioned to attract partnership interest from major pharmaceutical companies seeking novel, differentiated oncology platform technologies.
Strengths: Proprietary, differentiated pre|CISION and Affimer platform technologies with broad applicability across multiple solid tumor types; compelling early clinical data (90% disease control rate); strong and growing global patent portfolio; leading management team with deep oncology expertise.
Considerations: As a clinical-stage company, Avacta is in an investment phase focused on building long-term value through clinical validation; the transition away from diagnostics revenue reflects a strategic decision to concentrate resources on the higher-value therapeutics opportunity.
Opportunities: Large and growing global oncology market with significant unmet need for more targeted, less toxic therapies; multiple near-term clinical catalysts in 2026 across two programs; strong potential for value-enhancing partnerships with global pharma; platform extensibility to new tumor types and combination approaches.
Market Context: The oncology therapeutics landscape is competitive and dynamic, with evolving regulatory frameworks for novel drug conjugate modalities; Avacta’s differentiated FAP-targeted approach and growing clinical dataset position the company well to navigate these industry dynamics.
Avacta Group plc stands at an exciting inflection point as a precision oncology company with a validated, proprietary platform and a rapidly maturing pipeline. The strong 90% disease control rate from AVA6000 in salivary gland cancer provides powerful clinical validation, while the anticipated entry of AVA6103 into the clinic in early 2026 will further demonstrate the breadth and versatility of the pre|CISION technology. With strengthened leadership, strategic AI partnerships, and a clear path to multiple clinical catalysts, Avacta is well-positioned to deliver transformative therapies for cancer patients and create significant value for stakeholders.
Senior Management Team
Dr Christina Coughlin, MD, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
A distinguished oncologist and immunologist, Dr Coughlin brings exceptional industry leadership to Avacta. Trained at the University of Pennsylvania, she has held senior roles at Pfizer, Novartis, Immunocore, and Rubius Therapeutics (Chief Medical Officer). Her unique combination of deep scientific expertise and commercial acumen is driving Avacta’s transformation into a leading precision oncology company.
Dr David Liebowitz, MD, PhD
Chief Medical Officer
A leading hematologist-oncologist with over 30 years’ experience in drug development, Dr Liebowitz has contributed to more than 25 successful IND applications throughout his career. His deep clinical expertise and regulatory acumen are instrumental in advancing Avacta’s pipeline towards key clinical milestones and building the company’s clinical development capabilities for the long term.