Avacta Therapeutics

Financial Overview

Avacta is investing in its clinical-stage transformation, having completed a decisive pivot to focus exclusively on its high-value pre|CISION therapeutics platform. The company successfully raized £22.5 million in equity during 2025, reflecting investor confidence in the platform’s potential. This capital is being deployed to advance lead candidate AVA6000 through Phase Ib expansion trials and to bring second program AVA6103 into the clinic.

The company’s financial position has been further strengthened through the successful renegotiation of its Heights Convertible Bond, deferring repayments to October 2027 and securing operational runway into Q3 2026. With an experienced management team in place and multiple value-creating catalysts on the horizon, Avacta is positioned to deliver on its clinical milestones and attract further investment.