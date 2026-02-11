A Saudi Arabia–based pharmaceutical manufacturer and marketer with a portfolio spanning generic prescription medicines and consumer health and beauty products. The company’s model combines in-house manufacturing with a regional commercialization and export footprint.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Avalon Pharma operates from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and sells in the Kingdom and export markets. The company reports exports to 15+ countries and a portfolio footprint of 300+ registered SKUs in Saudi Arabia and 120+ registered SKUs across the wider region.

Founding and History

Avalon Pharma was founded in 1998 as a manufacturing operation and entered the Saudi retail market in 2000. It received a Ministry of Health license to manufacture medicines in 2006. In 2015, Avalon expanded its manufacturing base and merged with Medico, its distribution arm. The company converted from a limited liability structure to a joint stock company and listed on the Saudi stock market in 2024.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Avalon is a medicines and consumer healthcare manufacturer rather than an R&D biotech. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic categories through generic prescription products, alongside consumer-facing health and beauty brands. Public-facing activity highlights respiratory care, pain management and hygiene-related categories, alongside broad pharmacy retail lines.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Avalon’s core capabilities are industrial pharmaceutical development and manufacturing across multiple dosage forms, supported by analytical development and quality systems. The company positions itself as a regional supplier for both branded portfolio products and private-label manufacturing.

Manufacturing and Operations

Avalon reports 300+ marketed SKUs in Saudi Arabia and a pipeline of 40+ molecules in development. Its stated manufacturing network includes:

Avalon Pharma 1: tablets, capsules, nasal sprays, creams, lotions, topical solutions and cosmetic products

Avalon Pharma 2: R&D center and analytical development laboratory; manufacturing for oral solids, creams and topical liquids

Avalon Pharma 3: large-volume hygiene products including hand sanitizers, disinfectants and mouthwashes

Avalon Pharma 4 (planned for 2026): injectables and ophthalmic products

The company discloses capacity benchmarks across creams, antiseptics, oral solids and liquids, indicating a multi-line, multi-form manufacturing footprint.

Strategic Partnerships

Avalon uses partnerships to expand manufacturing capability, distribution reach and supply security positioning in the Saudi market and selected export markets. These partnerships include distribution agreements, manufacturing agreements and MoUs tied to facility design and production-line expansion.





