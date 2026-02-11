Avalon Pharma operates from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and sells in the Kingdom and export markets. The company reports exports to 15+ countries and a portfolio footprint of 300+ registered SKUs in Saudi Arabia and 120+ registered SKUs across the wider region.
Avalon Pharma was founded in 1998 as a manufacturing operation and entered the Saudi retail market in 2000. It received a Ministry of Health license to manufacture medicines in 2006. In 2015, Avalon expanded its manufacturing base and merged with Medico, its distribution arm. The company converted from a limited liability structure to a joint stock company and listed on the Saudi stock market in 2024.
Avalon is a medicines and consumer healthcare manufacturer rather than an R&D biotech. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic categories through generic prescription products, alongside consumer-facing health and beauty brands. Public-facing activity highlights respiratory care, pain management and hygiene-related categories, alongside broad pharmacy retail lines.
Avalon’s core capabilities are industrial pharmaceutical development and manufacturing across multiple dosage forms, supported by analytical development and quality systems. The company positions itself as a regional supplier for both branded portfolio products and private-label manufacturing.
Avalon reports 300+ marketed SKUs in Saudi Arabia and a pipeline of 40+ molecules in development. Its stated manufacturing network includes:
The company discloses capacity benchmarks across creams, antiseptics, oral solids and liquids, indicating a multi-line, multi-form manufacturing footprint.
Avalon uses partnerships to expand manufacturing capability, distribution reach and supply security positioning in the Saudi market and selected export markets. These partnerships include distribution agreements, manufacturing agreements and MoUs tied to facility design and production-line expansion.
Avalon Pharma develops, manufactures and markets generic prescription medicines and consumer health and beauty products. The business is built around in-house production, a broad SKU portfolio, and regional distribution and export activities.
The company operates from Riyadh and reports sales in Saudi Arabia and export markets. Avalon states it exports to 15+ countries and maintains hundreds of registered SKUs across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
Avalon manufactures across multiple dosage forms including oral solids, topical products, liquids, nasal sprays and hygiene products. It also describes an R&D and analytical development capability and offers private-label manufacturing for partners. A new facility planned for 2026 is positioned to add injectables and ophthalmic manufacturing.
Avalon describes a “molecules in development” pipeline, which in this context typically refers to additional generic dossiers and line extensions progressing through development, registration and manufacturing scale-up for future launches rather than novel clinical-stage drug development.
The clearest forward-looking milestones are operational: commissioning and qualification work tied to expanded production lines, progress toward the planned 2026 facility for injectables and ophthalmics, and additional licensing and distribution agreements that expand market access.
Avalon is positioned as a domestic manufacturer aligned to localization priorities, with a broad SKU base, multi-form manufacturing assets, and commercial partnerships aimed at strengthening local supply resilience while maintaining export growth.
