Company Overview

A US biotechnology company built around AVR-001, a once-weekly oral IL-23 receptor antagonist cyclic peptide, and betting that weekly dosing will beat the daily oral competitors moving into immune-mediated inflammatory disease. Avere Therapeutics emerged publicly on July 14, 2026 with three simultaneous announcements: a $120 million upfront license from Hansoh Pharmaceutical, a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed NextCure, and $320 million in committed financing. The strategic logic is straightforward. The IL-23 pathway is validated by approved injectable antibodies, and the open question is whether an oral, once-weekly drug can match them. The combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker AVRX once the merger closes.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Avere is a US company and does not publish a corporate address. Development is US-anchored: it has an open US investigational new drug application for AVR-001 and is planning a US Phase IIb trial. Hansoh will run a parallel China Phase IIb study under their retained rights for the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.





Founding and History

Avere was created by Fairmount, described by Endpoints News as one of the sector's most prolific biotech company creators, alongside the management team that ran Akero Therapeutics through its 2025 sale to Novo Nordisk for up to $5.2 billion. The company entered public view fully formed on July 14, 2026, having built its pipeline by licence rather than internal discovery. Its route to a Nasdaq listing is a reverse merger with NextCure, a company that had suffered research setbacks and staff reductions in 2024.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Avere's entire focus is IL-23-driven inflammatory disease: plaque psoriasis as the lead indication, with ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriatic arthritis as planned or potential follow-on programs. The IL-23 pathway is one of the most commercially validated targets in immunology, underpinning multiple multi-billion-dollar injectable antibodies. Avere's thesis is that the competitive frontier has moved to oral delivery for patients who would rather not inject. Once-weekly dosing, if it holds up at Phase IIb scale, would differentiate AVR-001 from once-daily oral entrants.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

AVR-001 is an oral cyclic peptide IL-23 receptor antagonist, a modality more structurally complex than a classical small molecule and far smaller than an antibody. Its half-life of approximately 100 hours is the pharmacokinetic feature that makes once-weekly dosing plausible, and Avere says the molecule was engineered for higher, more consistent drug exposure. Cyclic peptide design allows tighter target engagement than classical small molecules while remaining orally bioavailable, though the class faces inherent formulation and absorption challenges. The half-life profile is the commercially interesting variable. If it holds up in larger controlled trials, it is the clearest point of differentiation against daily oral competitors.





Key Pipeline and Programs

AVR-001 is Avere's sole disclosed clinical asset. Originally developed by Hansoh Pharmaceutical as HS-20118, it is an oral, once-weekly cyclic peptide that binds the IL-23 receptor and blocks downstream signaling driven by IL-23, a cytokine central to multiple immune-mediated diseases. In a Phase Ib trial conducted by Hansoh in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis patients, once-weekly AVR-001 achieved Week 4 and Week 8 PASI and PASI 75 responses that were described as comparable on a cross-trial basis to the first-generation once-daily oral IL-23 inhibitor, after only four weeks of dosing. The adverse event profile after four weeks was characterized as generally well tolerated. A US Phase IIb study in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis is planned to start in early 2027, with data expected in the first half of 2028, ahead of a planned Phase III program. A China Phase IIb, conducted by Hansoh, is expected to read out in 2027. Development in ulcerative colitis is also planned, with Crohn's disease and psoriatic arthritis cited as further potential indications. Cross-trial comparisons carry inherent methodological limitations, and AVR-001's efficacy and safety have not been established by any regulator.





Recent Developments

On July 14, 2026, Avere announced simultaneously: an exclusive global license (ex-Greater China) from Hansoh for AVR-001, a definitive all-stock reverse merger agreement with NextCure (Nasdaq: NXTC), and approximately $320 million in committed financing through a private placement. The Pharma Letter reported on July 15 that NextCure shares skyrocketed on the news. The merger remained pending as of late July 2026, subject to stockholder approvals, Nasdaq approval, Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance, and the financing condition requiring at least $150 million in proceeds available at close.





Key Personnel

Andrew Cheng, MD, PhD, serves as President and Chief Executive Officer and will chair the board of the combined company. Cheng led Akero Therapeutics from before its IPO through its 2025 acquisition by Novo Nordisk for up to $5.2 billion, giving him rare experience navigating a biotech from creation to major exit. Kitty Yale serves as Chief Development Officer, having previously headed research and development at Akero. William White serves as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, also from the same Akero leadership team.





Strategic Partnerships

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group is Avere's originating licensor and largest strategic partner: the July 14 agreement gives Avere exclusive rights to AVR-001 globally excluding Greater China for $120 million upfront, up to $2.18 billion in milestones, and mid-single to low-double digit royalties. Hansoh participated in the private placement via convertible notes and is expected to hold more than 30% but less than 40% of the combined company post-merger, making it simultaneously licensor, investor, and clinical collaborator running the parallel China Phase IIb. The $320 million private placement was led by Fairmount and Hansoh, with Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, General Atlantic, Janus Henderson Investors, Wellington Management, Boyu Capital, T. Rowe Price, and RTW Investments also participating.





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