A US biotechnology company built around AVR-001, a once-weekly oral IL-23 receptor antagonist cyclic peptide, and betting that weekly dosing will beat the daily oral competitors moving into immune-mediated inflammatory disease. Avere Therapeutics emerged publicly on July 14, 2026 with three simultaneous announcements: a $120 million upfront license from Hansoh Pharmaceutical, a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed NextCure, and $320 million in committed financing. The strategic logic is straightforward. The IL-23 pathway is validated by approved injectable antibodies, and the open question is whether an oral, once-weekly drug can match them. The combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker AVRX once the merger closes.
Avere is a US company and does not publish a corporate address. Development is US-anchored: it has an open US investigational new drug application for AVR-001 and is planning a US Phase IIb trial. Hansoh will run a parallel China Phase IIb study under their retained rights for the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
Avere was created by Fairmount, described by Endpoints News as one of the sector's most prolific biotech company creators, alongside the management team that ran Akero Therapeutics through its 2025 sale to Novo Nordisk for up to $5.2 billion. The company entered public view fully formed on July 14, 2026, having built its pipeline by licence rather than internal discovery. Its route to a Nasdaq listing is a reverse merger with NextCure, a company that had suffered research setbacks and staff reductions in 2024.
Avere's entire focus is IL-23-driven inflammatory disease: plaque psoriasis as the lead indication, with ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriatic arthritis as planned or potential follow-on programs. The IL-23 pathway is one of the most commercially validated targets in immunology, underpinning multiple multi-billion-dollar injectable antibodies. Avere's thesis is that the competitive frontier has moved to oral delivery for patients who would rather not inject. Once-weekly dosing, if it holds up at Phase IIb scale, would differentiate AVR-001 from once-daily oral entrants.
AVR-001 is an oral cyclic peptide IL-23 receptor antagonist, a modality more structurally complex than a classical small molecule and far smaller than an antibody. Its half-life of approximately 100 hours is the pharmacokinetic feature that makes once-weekly dosing plausible, and Avere says the molecule was engineered for higher, more consistent drug exposure. Cyclic peptide design allows tighter target engagement than classical small molecules while remaining orally bioavailable, though the class faces inherent formulation and absorption challenges. The half-life profile is the commercially interesting variable. If it holds up in larger controlled trials, it is the clearest point of differentiation against daily oral competitors.
AVR-001 is Avere's sole disclosed clinical asset. Originally developed by Hansoh Pharmaceutical as HS-20118, it is an oral, once-weekly cyclic peptide that binds the IL-23 receptor and blocks downstream signaling driven by IL-23, a cytokine central to multiple immune-mediated diseases. In a Phase Ib trial conducted by Hansoh in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis patients, once-weekly AVR-001 achieved Week 4 and Week 8 PASI and PASI 75 responses that were described as comparable on a cross-trial basis to the first-generation once-daily oral IL-23 inhibitor, after only four weeks of dosing. The adverse event profile after four weeks was characterized as generally well tolerated. A US Phase IIb study in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis is planned to start in early 2027, with data expected in the first half of 2028, ahead of a planned Phase III program. A China Phase IIb, conducted by Hansoh, is expected to read out in 2027. Development in ulcerative colitis is also planned, with Crohn's disease and psoriatic arthritis cited as further potential indications. Cross-trial comparisons carry inherent methodological limitations, and AVR-001's efficacy and safety have not been established by any regulator.
On July 14, 2026, Avere announced simultaneously: an exclusive global license (ex-Greater China) from Hansoh for AVR-001, a definitive all-stock reverse merger agreement with NextCure (Nasdaq: NXTC), and approximately $320 million in committed financing through a private placement. The Pharma Letter reported on July 15 that NextCure shares skyrocketed on the news. The merger remained pending as of late July 2026, subject to stockholder approvals, Nasdaq approval, Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance, and the financing condition requiring at least $150 million in proceeds available at close.
Andrew Cheng, MD, PhD, serves as President and Chief Executive Officer and will chair the board of the combined company. Cheng led Akero Therapeutics from before its IPO through its 2025 acquisition by Novo Nordisk for up to $5.2 billion, giving him rare experience navigating a biotech from creation to major exit. Kitty Yale serves as Chief Development Officer, having previously headed research and development at Akero. William White serves as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, also from the same Akero leadership team.
Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group is Avere's originating licensor and largest strategic partner: the July 14 agreement gives Avere exclusive rights to AVR-001 globally excluding Greater China for $120 million upfront, up to $2.18 billion in milestones, and mid-single to low-double digit royalties. Hansoh participated in the private placement via convertible notes and is expected to hold more than 30% but less than 40% of the combined company post-merger, making it simultaneously licensor, investor, and clinical collaborator running the parallel China Phase IIb. The $320 million private placement was led by Fairmount and Hansoh, with Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, General Atlantic, Janus Henderson Investors, Wellington Management, Boyu Capital, T. Rowe Price, and RTW Investments also participating.
The Akero team, which sold that company to Novo Nordisk for up to $5.2 billion in 2025, moved into immunology because the IL-23 pathway is already validated by approved injectable antibodies and the next competitive frontier is oral delivery. Avere's bet is that once-weekly dosing, if AVR-001 delivers it reliably at Phase IIb scale, is a decisive advantage over once-daily oral entrants already in development.
IL-23 is a cytokine that drives the Th17 immune axis, promoting inflammation in the skin, gut and joints, the tissues affected in psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and psoriatic arthritis. Blocking the IL-23 receptor interrupts that signaling cascade without broadly suppressing immunity, which is part of why approved IL-23 antibodies have been widely adopted in dermatology and gastroenterology. The unresolved question for oral IL-23 inhibitors is whether peptide-based oral drugs can engage the receptor deeply enough and consistently enough to replicate the efficacy seen with subcutaneous antibodies.
AVR-001's half-life of approximately 100 hours, engineered into the cyclic peptide structure, is the distinguishing pharmacokinetic feature, allowing once-weekly rather than once-daily dosing. First-generation oral IL-23 inhibitors have typically required daily administration, and once-weekly dosing would represent a meaningful convenience advantage in chronic conditions requiring long-term treatment. The Phase Ib cross-trial data suggesting comparable PASI responses to a once-daily oral competitor after just four weeks of dosing is an early signal, though cross-trial comparisons are not controlled and the claim remains to be tested in a randomized Phase IIb setting.
In the Hansoh-run Phase Ib in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, once-weekly AVR-001 achieved Week 4 and Week 8 PASI and PASI 75 responses described as comparable on a cross-trial basis to the first-generation once-daily oral IL-23 inhibitor. AVR-001 was generally well tolerated over four weeks of dosing. The data are hypothesis-generating rather than confirmatory. Cross-trial comparisons are uncontrolled, and AVR-001 remains investigational, with no regulatory authority having established its efficacy or safety.
Plaque psoriasis is the lead indication, with a US Phase IIb planned to start in early 2027 and data expected in the first half of 2028. Ulcerative colitis is the next planned indication, reflecting the IL-23 pathway's established relevance in inflammatory bowel disease. Crohn's disease and psoriatic arthritis are cited as further potential indications. All share a dependence on the IL-23 pathway, but each would require its own clinical development program.
As of mid-2026 Avere has completed Phase Ib and has not yet started Phase IIb. It is well funded but has no controlled Phase II data in hand. The reverse merger with NextCure, pending as of late July 2026, is expected to close in the second half of 2026 and would give Avere a Nasdaq listing as ticker AVRX. The US Phase IIb in plaque psoriasis is targeted to start in early 2027, with a China Phase IIb run by Hansoh expected to read out in 2027, That makes 2027 and 2028 the period when the clinical thesis faces its first rigorous test.
Avere is a one-asset company whose near-term value turns on closing the NextCure merger and then delivering controlled Phase IIb data.
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