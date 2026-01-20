Tuesday 20 January 2026

Avid Bioservices

A US-based CDMO specialising in biologics process development and GMP manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical clients.

Founding and History

Avid Bioservices has operated as a dedicated biologics CDMO serving biotechnology and biopharmaceutical customers. In November 2024, Avid announced an agreement to be acquired by private equity firms GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners in a $1.1 billion transaction. The acquisition closed in February 2025, taking the company private. In September 2025, Avid appointed Kenneth Bilenberg as chief executive officer.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Avid is a services business rather than a therapeutics developer. Its work spans therapeutic areas depending on client programs, with a core focus on biologics produced in mammalian cell culture, including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant proteins.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Avid provides end-to-end CDMO services for biologics, including:

  • Process development and optimization for mammalian cell culture production
  • Analytical development and quality control testing
  • cGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing
  • Tech transfer and lifecycle support through commercialization

Key Personnel

Kenneth Bilenberg, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Richieri, Chief Operations Officer

Greg Terry, Interim Chief Commercial Officer

Dave Stewart, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer

Ray Marzouk, VP Quality

Demetrice Tillman, VP People

Pramthesh Patel, VP Process Development and MSAT

Strategic Partnerships

Avid’s model is based on customer programs and long-term development and manufacturing relationships rather than co-development. Recent corporate developments include the company’s acquisition by GHO Capital and Ampersand, with the new owners positioning Avid for capacity and capability expansion as a private company.


FAQ Section

Avid is a biologics CDMO providing process development, analytical services, and cGMP manufacturing for clinical and commercial biologic drug substance.

Avid is focused on mammalian cell culture biologics, including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant protein therapeutics, depending on client needs.

Avid supports programs from early process development and tech transfer through late-stage scale-up and commercial manufacturing, including analytical method development and quality testing.

Avid agreed to be acquired in November 2024 in a $1.1 billion transaction; the deal closed in February 2025. In September 2025, the company appointed Kenneth Bilenberg as CEO.

Avid positions itself as a dedicated biologics CDMO offering integrated development-to-commercial services, with a focus on reliable execution, quality systems, and long-term customer relationships.

Operational milestones are typically capacity expansions, new technology or quality upgrades, and successful execution of customer tech transfers and commercial launches rather than regulatory filings for proprietary drug products.

Avid is led by a CEO and an operations-heavy leadership team spanning commercial, manufacturing operations, process development and MSAT, quality, and technology functions—reflecting a CDMO structure optimized for cGMP execution and customer delivery.

Latest Avid Bioservices News

Avid Bioservices taps new CBO as it leans into growth
16 January 2026
Avid Bioservices creates technology and transformation role amid strategic expansion
11 November 2025
More Avid Bioservices news >


