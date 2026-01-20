Avid Bioservices has operated as a dedicated biologics CDMO serving biotechnology and biopharmaceutical customers. In November 2024, Avid announced an agreement to be acquired by private equity firms GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners in a $1.1 billion transaction. The acquisition closed in February 2025, taking the company private. In September 2025, Avid appointed Kenneth Bilenberg as chief executive officer.
Avid is a services business rather than a therapeutics developer. Its work spans therapeutic areas depending on client programs, with a core focus on biologics produced in mammalian cell culture, including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant proteins.
Avid provides end-to-end CDMO services for biologics, including:
Kenneth Bilenberg, Chief Executive Officer
Richard Richieri, Chief Operations Officer
Greg Terry, Interim Chief Commercial Officer
Dave Stewart, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer
Ray Marzouk, VP Quality
Demetrice Tillman, VP People
Pramthesh Patel, VP Process Development and MSAT
Avid’s model is based on customer programs and long-term development and manufacturing relationships rather than co-development. Recent corporate developments include the company’s acquisition by GHO Capital and Ampersand, with the new owners positioning Avid for capacity and capability expansion as a private company.
Avid is a biologics CDMO providing process development, analytical services, and cGMP manufacturing for clinical and commercial biologic drug substance.
Avid is focused on mammalian cell culture biologics, including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant protein therapeutics, depending on client needs.
Avid supports programs from early process development and tech transfer through late-stage scale-up and commercial manufacturing, including analytical method development and quality testing.
Avid agreed to be acquired in November 2024 in a $1.1 billion transaction; the deal closed in February 2025. In September 2025, the company appointed Kenneth Bilenberg as CEO.
Avid positions itself as a dedicated biologics CDMO offering integrated development-to-commercial services, with a focus on reliable execution, quality systems, and long-term customer relationships.
Operational milestones are typically capacity expansions, new technology or quality upgrades, and successful execution of customer tech transfers and commercial launches rather than regulatory filings for proprietary drug products.
Avid is led by a CEO and an operations-heavy leadership team spanning commercial, manufacturing operations, process development and MSAT, quality, and technology functions—reflecting a CDMO structure optimized for cGMP execution and customer delivery.
