A US-based CDMO specialising in biologics process development and GMP manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical clients.

Founding and History

Avid Bioservices has operated as a dedicated biologics CDMO serving biotechnology and biopharmaceutical customers. In November 2024, Avid announced an agreement to be acquired by private equity firms GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners in a $1.1 billion transaction. The acquisition closed in February 2025, taking the company private. In September 2025, Avid appointed Kenneth Bilenberg as chief executive officer.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Avid is a services business rather than a therapeutics developer. Its work spans therapeutic areas depending on client programs, with a core focus on biologics produced in mammalian cell culture, including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant proteins.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Avid provides end-to-end CDMO services for biologics, including:

Process development and optimization for mammalian cell culture production

Analytical development and quality control testing

cGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing

Tech transfer and lifecycle support through commercialization

Key Personnel

Kenneth Bilenberg, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Richieri, Chief Operations Officer

Greg Terry, Interim Chief Commercial Officer

Dave Stewart, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer

Ray Marzouk, VP Quality

Demetrice Tillman, VP People

Pramthesh Patel, VP Process Development and MSAT

Strategic Partnerships

Avid’s model is based on customer programs and long-term development and manufacturing relationships rather than co-development. Recent corporate developments include the company’s acquisition by GHO Capital and Ampersand, with the new owners positioning Avid for capacity and capability expansion as a private company.





FAQ Section