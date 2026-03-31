Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States, focused on developing, acquiring, and marketing branded prescription pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements across women's health and other specialty therapeutic areas. The company is part of the Alora Pharmaceuticals group, which encompasses six specialty pharmaceutical businesses including Acella Pharmaceuticals, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, Trigen Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals. Avion's strategy is centred on identifying commercially available therapeutic products and late-stage development candidates with the potential to improve patient quality of life in underserved specialty medicine categories.
Avion Pharmaceuticals is headquartered at 1880 McFarland Parkway, Suite 110, Alpharetta, Georgia 30005, United States. The company employs approximately 81 people with a presence across North America, Europe, and Asia in support of its specialty pharmaceutical operations. As a US-focused specialty pharmaceutical company, its primary commercial activities are directed at healthcare practitioners and patients in the United States market, where it markets its branded prescription products and supplements through specialty pharmacy and traditional retail channels.
Avion Pharmaceuticals was founded in the early 2010s to pursue a strategy of developing and acquiring innovative, commercially available pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements in specialty medicine categories. The company built its portfolio through targeted product acquisitions, in-licensing, and internal development, focusing on therapeutic areas with significant unmet need and defined specialist prescriber audiences. Avion has received FDA approvals for multiple branded products and has expanded its women's health and neurology portfolios through partnerships and commercial launches. As part of the Alora Pharmaceuticals group, it benefits from shared commercial, regulatory, and operational infrastructure across multiple specialty pharmaceutical platforms.
Avion Pharmaceuticals concentrates on several specialty therapeutic areas. Women's health is a core focus, including prenatal nutrition, contraception, and menopausal symptom management. The company markets Prenate® Chewable, a chewable prescription prenatal vitamin, and Cenestin® (synthetic conjugated estrogens) for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms and vulval and vaginal atrophy associated with menopause. In neurology, Avion markets DHIVY (carbidopa/levodopa fractional tablet) for Parkinson's disease, the first and only carbidopa/levodopa product designed to be divided into fractional doses for more flexible dose management. Additional specialties include haematology, endocrinology, and dermatology.
Avion Pharmaceuticals operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on branded small-molecule medicines, prescription dietary supplements, and combination products rather than novel biological or large-molecule modalities. The company's core capabilities lie in pharmaceutical product development, formulation optimisation, regulatory affairs, and specialty sales and marketing. DHIVY exemplifies this approach: a novel formulation of an established active ingredient (carbidopa/levodopa) designed to address a real-world clinical need — the ability to administer fractional tablet doses — through innovative product design rather than a novel molecular entity. The company leverages the broader Alora Pharmaceuticals infrastructure for manufacturing, quality, and compliance operations.
Avion Pharmaceuticals' commercial portfolio includes DHIVY (carbidopa/levodopa for Parkinson's disease, FDA approved November 2021), Prenate® Chewable and other branded prenatal vitamins, and Cenestin® (synthetic conjugated estrogens for menopause). The company's pipeline strategy focuses on identifying and acquiring late-stage development assets and commercially available products with enhancement potential in women's health, neurology, and related specialties. Avion has announced plans to expand its women's healthcare product portfolio through targeted acquisitions, in-licensing, and co-promotion agreements with established pharmaceutical manufacturers and biotechnology companies.
Art Deas serves as Chief Executive Officer of Avion Pharmaceuticals and the parent company, Alora Pharmaceuticals, providing strategic leadership across the group's six specialty pharmaceutical platforms. The leadership team combines expertise in specialty pharmaceutical commercialisation, regulatory strategy, and business development, focused on driving the growth of Avion's branded product portfolio in women's health, neurology, and other specialty categories. The company operates with a lean structure, reflecting its specialty pharmaceutical business model of targeted product acquisitions and focused sales force deployment.
Avion Pharmaceuticals operates within the broader Alora Pharmaceuticals group, which provides a shared corporate infrastructure and enables collaboration across its six specialty pharmaceutical subsidiaries. The company pursues product acquisition and in-licensing partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and research organisations to expand its branded portfolio. Avion has announced initiatives to expand its women's healthcare product offering through targeted commercial deals. Its parent company, Alora Pharmaceuticals, operates as a platform for building a portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical businesses serving defined prescriber and patient communities across the United States.
Avion Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and marketing branded prescription medicines and dietary supplements in women's health, neurology, haematology, endocrinology, and dermatology. The company acquires and develops products designed to address underserved needs in specialty medicine, serving specialist prescribers and patients in the United States.
Avion Pharmaceuticals is headquartered at 1880 McFarland Parkway, Suite 110, Alpharetta, Georgia, United States. The company operates primarily in the US market with commercial activities directed at specialty healthcare practitioners and patients.
DHIVY is a prescription medication containing carbidopa and levodopa for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is the first and only carbidopa/levodopa product specifically designed to be divided into fractional tablet doses, enabling more flexible dose titration and management for patients with Parkinson's disease. DHIVY received FDA approval in November 2021.
Cenestin® is a prescription synthetic conjugated estrogens product used to treat moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms — such as hot flushes — and vulval and vaginal atrophy associated with the menopause. It is one of Avion Pharmaceuticals' core women's health products in its branded prescription portfolio.
Avion Pharmaceuticals is one of six specialty pharmaceutical companies within the Alora Pharmaceuticals group. The other Alora companies include Acella Pharmaceuticals, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, Trigen Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals. Art Deas serves as CEO of both Avion and the parent Alora organisation, providing unified leadership across the group's specialty pharmaceutical platforms.
Avion's women's health portfolio includes the Prenate® range of prescription prenatal vitamins — including Prenate® Chewable — and Cenestin® for menopausal symptoms. The company has announced plans to further expand its women's healthcare product portfolio through targeted product acquisitions, in-licensing arrangements, and commercial partnerships.
Avion Pharmaceuticals grows its portfolio through a combination of product acquisitions, in-licensing of late-stage development assets, and co-promotion agreements. The company targets commercially available therapeutic products and late-stage candidates with the potential for market differentiation in specialty categories, rather than pursuing early-stage drug discovery. This asset-light, acquisition-driven model allows Avion to bring new branded products to specialist prescribers efficiently.
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