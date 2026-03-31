A US specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avion Pharmaceuticals develops and markets branded prescription medicines and dietary supplements for women's health, neurology, haematology, endocrinology, and dermatology, operating as part of the Alora Pharmaceuticals family of specialty pharmaceutical businesses.

Company Overview

Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States, focused on developing, acquiring, and marketing branded prescription pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements across women's health and other specialty therapeutic areas. The company is part of the Alora Pharmaceuticals group, which encompasses six specialty pharmaceutical businesses including Acella Pharmaceuticals, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, Trigen Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals. Avion's strategy is centred on identifying commercially available therapeutic products and late-stage development candidates with the potential to improve patient quality of life in underserved specialty medicine categories.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Avion Pharmaceuticals is headquartered at 1880 McFarland Parkway, Suite 110, Alpharetta, Georgia 30005, United States. The company employs approximately 81 people with a presence across North America, Europe, and Asia in support of its specialty pharmaceutical operations. As a US-focused specialty pharmaceutical company, its primary commercial activities are directed at healthcare practitioners and patients in the United States market, where it markets its branded prescription products and supplements through specialty pharmacy and traditional retail channels.





Founding and History

Avion Pharmaceuticals was founded in the early 2010s to pursue a strategy of developing and acquiring innovative, commercially available pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements in specialty medicine categories. The company built its portfolio through targeted product acquisitions, in-licensing, and internal development, focusing on therapeutic areas with significant unmet need and defined specialist prescriber audiences. Avion has received FDA approvals for multiple branded products and has expanded its women's health and neurology portfolios through partnerships and commercial launches. As part of the Alora Pharmaceuticals group, it benefits from shared commercial, regulatory, and operational infrastructure across multiple specialty pharmaceutical platforms.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Avion Pharmaceuticals concentrates on several specialty therapeutic areas. Women's health is a core focus, including prenatal nutrition, contraception, and menopausal symptom management. The company markets Prenate® Chewable, a chewable prescription prenatal vitamin, and Cenestin® (synthetic conjugated estrogens) for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms and vulval and vaginal atrophy associated with menopause. In neurology, Avion markets DHIVY (carbidopa/levodopa fractional tablet) for Parkinson's disease, the first and only carbidopa/levodopa product designed to be divided into fractional doses for more flexible dose management. Additional specialties include haematology, endocrinology, and dermatology.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Avion Pharmaceuticals operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on branded small-molecule medicines, prescription dietary supplements, and combination products rather than novel biological or large-molecule modalities. The company's core capabilities lie in pharmaceutical product development, formulation optimisation, regulatory affairs, and specialty sales and marketing. DHIVY exemplifies this approach: a novel formulation of an established active ingredient (carbidopa/levodopa) designed to address a real-world clinical need — the ability to administer fractional tablet doses — through innovative product design rather than a novel molecular entity. The company leverages the broader Alora Pharmaceuticals infrastructure for manufacturing, quality, and compliance operations.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Avion Pharmaceuticals' commercial portfolio includes DHIVY (carbidopa/levodopa for Parkinson's disease, FDA approved November 2021), Prenate® Chewable and other branded prenatal vitamins, and Cenestin® (synthetic conjugated estrogens for menopause). The company's pipeline strategy focuses on identifying and acquiring late-stage development assets and commercially available products with enhancement potential in women's health, neurology, and related specialties. Avion has announced plans to expand its women's healthcare product portfolio through targeted acquisitions, in-licensing, and co-promotion agreements with established pharmaceutical manufacturers and biotechnology companies.





Key Personnel

Art Deas serves as Chief Executive Officer of Avion Pharmaceuticals and the parent company, Alora Pharmaceuticals, providing strategic leadership across the group's six specialty pharmaceutical platforms. The leadership team combines expertise in specialty pharmaceutical commercialisation, regulatory strategy, and business development, focused on driving the growth of Avion's branded product portfolio in women's health, neurology, and other specialty categories. The company operates with a lean structure, reflecting its specialty pharmaceutical business model of targeted product acquisitions and focused sales force deployment.





Strategic Partnerships

Avion Pharmaceuticals operates within the broader Alora Pharmaceuticals group, which provides a shared corporate infrastructure and enables collaboration across its six specialty pharmaceutical subsidiaries. The company pursues product acquisition and in-licensing partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and research organisations to expand its branded portfolio. Avion has announced initiatives to expand its women's healthcare product offering through targeted commercial deals. Its parent company, Alora Pharmaceuticals, operates as a platform for building a portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical businesses serving defined prescriber and patient communities across the United States.





FAQ Section