Axsome Therapeutics

A CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. The company commercializes products in the United States and advances a clinical pipeline across multiple neuropsychiatric and neurologic indications through external clinical trial networks.

Founding and History

Axsome was founded in 2012 and is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker AXSM. The company has built a portfolio that includes marketed CNS products and late-stage development programs aimed at expanding into additional indications.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Axsome’s core focus is central nervous system disorders, spanning:

Mood disorders, including major depressive disorder

Neurodegenerative disease–related symptoms, including agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease

Sleep and wakefulness disorders, including narcolepsy

Neurology indications such as migraine

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Axsome develops and commercializes small-molecule medicines, including fixed-dose combinations and reformulations designed to deliver differentiated pharmacology, dosing convenience, or onset/duration profiles. The company’s R&D strategy emphasizes multi-mechanistic approaches in CNS indications where symptom control and functional outcomes drive clinical adoption.

Key Personnel

Herriot Tabuteau serves as Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Axsome’s commercial and development activities are primarily executed internally, supported by contract manufacturers, CROs, and clinical site networks. Where relevant, the company uses collaboration structures for trial execution and market access, disclosed on a program-by-program basis.





