Axsome Therapeutics

A CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. The company commercializes products in the United States and advances a clinical pipeline across multiple neuropsychiatric and neurologic indications through external clinical trial networks.

Founding and History

Axsome was founded in 2012 and is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker AXSM. The company has built a portfolio that includes marketed CNS products and late-stage development programs aimed at expanding into additional indications.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Axsome’s core focus is central nervous system disorders, spanning:

  • Mood disorders, including major depressive disorder
  • Neurodegenerative disease–related symptoms, including agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease
  • Sleep and wakefulness disorders, including narcolepsy
  • Neurology indications such as migraine

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Axsome develops and commercializes small-molecule medicines, including fixed-dose combinations and reformulations designed to deliver differentiated pharmacology, dosing convenience, or onset/duration profiles. The company’s R&D strategy emphasizes multi-mechanistic approaches in CNS indications where symptom control and functional outcomes drive clinical adoption.

Key Personnel

Herriot Tabuteau serves as Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Axsome’s commercial and development activities are primarily executed internally, supported by contract manufacturers, CROs, and clinical site networks. Where relevant, the company uses collaboration structures for trial execution and market access, disclosed on a program-by-program basis.


FAQ Section

Axsome develops and commercializes CNS medicines, primarily small molecules, using multi-mechanistic pharmacology and lifecycle development to expand across related neuropsychiatric and neurologic indications.

The company focuses on CNS disorders, including depression, Alzheimer’s disease–related neuropsychiatric symptoms, sleep/wake disorders such as narcolepsy, and migraine.

Commercial products include Auvelity for major depressive disorder, Sunosi for excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea, and Symbravo for acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.
Key development-stage programs include AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation and AXS-12 in narcolepsy, alongside additional CNS pipeline programs disclosed by the company.

In late December 2025, the FDA accepted a supplemental NDA for AXS-05 for Alzheimer’s disease agitation and granted Priority Review, with a PDUFA target action date set for April 30, 2026. Around the same period, Axsome reported FDA pre-NDA meeting feedback for AXS-12 in narcolepsy that the company stated supports NDA submission, which it has indicated is targeted for January 2026.

Recent disclosures have been centered on regulatory and submission milestones for AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s agitation and development-readiness for AXS-12 in narcolepsy. Symbravo’s U.S. approval in 2025 was supported by Phase III migraine studies, while Auvelity and Sunosi have published clinical packages consistent with their marketed indications.

Near-term milestones include the FDA decision on AXS-05 for Alzheimer’s disease agitation by the April 30, 2026 action date, and planned NDA submission activity for AXS-12 in narcolepsy (company-stated target January 2026). Additional milestones depend on ongoing pipeline execution and lifecycle work across marketed brands.

Axsome is led by its founder-CEO, with a management team spanning clinical development, regulatory affairs, commercial execution, and manufacturing/quality functions, reflecting a company operating both marketed CNS products and late-stage regulatory programs.

Latest Axsome Therapeutics News

FDA grants Axsome’s AXS-05 sNDA priority review designation
2 January 2026
Research points to rising demand and new competition in narcolepsy
3 December 2025
Axsome in $570 million loan and revolving credit facility with Blackstone
14 May 2025
Axsome’s AXS-05 challenges current standard of care for Alzheimer’s agitation
10 April 2025
More Axsome Therapeutics news >


