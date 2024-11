The company’s lead candidates are the oral gamma secretase inhibitor, AL102, for desmoid tumors, and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AL102 has received Fast Track Designation from the US FDA, and as of Q1 2024 is in the Phase III segment of a pivotal study for patients with desmoid tumors.