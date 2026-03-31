A Japanese specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo and founded in 2015, Ayumi Pharmaceutical develops and markets rheumatology medicines and analgesic products, with a portfolio spanning branded anti-rheumatic therapies and biosimilar biologics including etanercept and adalimumab biosimilars, and a tocilizumab biosimilar advancing through the Japanese regulatory process in collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical.

Company Overview

AYUMI Pharmaceutical Corporation is a Japanese specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, focused on developing and commercialising medicines for rheumatic diseases and orthopaedic pain management. Founded in 2015, the company was formed by absorbing Santen Pharmaceutical's rheumatism business and Showa Yakuhin Kako's analgesics and medical business, bringing together two established specialist portfolios under a single dedicated enterprise. AYUMI is backed by global investment firm Blackstone, which acquired the company from Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital in 2019, with Toho Holdings, a Japanese medical wholesaler, holding a 20% equity stake. AYUMI's portfolio combines branded rheumatology products with a growing range of biosimilar biologics for autoimmune diseases.





Headquarters and Global Presence

AYUMI Pharmaceutical is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and operates primarily in the Japanese domestic market. The company's focus on rheumatic and orthopaedic conditions is aligned with Japan's specialist prescriber community in rheumatology and orthopaedics. Its distribution is supported through its relationship with Toho Holdings, a significant Japanese medical wholesaler with nationwide reach. The company's biosimilar collaborations with Mochida Pharmaceutical leverage co-development and co-commercialisation structures to bring biologic treatments to Japanese patients at competitive prices.





Founding and History

AYUMI Pharmaceutical was established in 2015 through a corporate restructuring that combined two complementary Japanese pharmaceutical businesses: Santen Pharmaceutical's anti-rheumatism drug business, absorbed in August 2015, and the medical and analgesics business of Showa Yakuhin Kako, absorbed in December 2015. This foundation gave AYUMI an immediate commercial base in branded rheumatology and pain management medicines. The company was subsequently acquired by Blackstone in 2019, supporting further investment in the business. AYUMI expanded into biosimilars through a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical, launching etanercept biosimilar (2018) and adalimumab biosimilar (2021) for rheumatoid arthritis and related conditions.





Therapy Areas and Focus

AYUMI Pharmaceutical's therapeutic focus is concentrated in two main areas. Rheumatology is the core speciality, encompassing both branded anti-rheumatic medicines and biosimilar versions of major biologic drugs used in rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company markets etanercept and adalimumab biosimilars in Japan, co-developed and co-commercialised with Mochida Pharmaceutical, providing Japanese patients with more affordable biologic treatment options. Orthopaedic pain management represents the second pillar, encompassing analgesics and antipyretics targeting musculoskeletal conditions. AYUMI's pipeline includes a tocilizumab biosimilar for which Mochida submitted an application to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

AYUMI Pharmaceutical operates in the specialty pharmaceutical space, leveraging capabilities in Japanese regulatory affairs, specialty salesforce management, and collaborative biosimilar development. The company's biosimilar strategy is built on co-development and co-commercialisation partnerships, primarily with Mochida Pharmaceutical, which has undertaken clinical development in Japan for the tocilizumab biosimilar. Phase III clinical studies for the tocilizumab biosimilar, conducted in Japan with 368 patients with rheumatoid arthritis, met their primary endpoints and demonstrated clinical equivalence with the reference biologic Actemra. Branded anti-rheumatic and analgesic medicines complete the product portfolio.





Key Pipeline and Programs

AYUMI's most advanced pipeline programme is the tocilizumab biosimilar, developed in collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical. Mochida has submitted an application for manufacturing and marketing approval to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, supported by Phase III data from a 368-patient study in rheumatoid arthritis that demonstrated clinical equivalence with the reference product. If approved, the tocilizumab biosimilar would add a third biologic biosimilar to AYUMI's commercialised portfolio, following the launches of etanercept biosimilar (2018) and adalimumab biosimilar (2021). The company continues to evaluate additional biosimilar and specialty pharmaceutical opportunities in rheumatology and related conditions.





Key Personnel

Kiyonori Karasawa was appointed as President of AYUMI Pharmaceutical Corporation on 27 June 2024, taking the helm as the company continues to develop its biosimilar portfolio and specialist branded medicines business. The leadership team brings expertise in Japanese specialty pharmaceutical commercialisation, rheumatology, and business development. AYUMI's ownership by Blackstone provides access to global financial and operational support, whilst Toho Holdings' 20% stake and wholesaling capabilities strengthen the company's domestic commercial infrastructure.





Strategic Partnerships

AYUMI Pharmaceutical's most significant ongoing strategic relationship is with Mochida Pharmaceutical for the co-development and co-commercialisation of biosimilars in Japan. The two companies have collaborated on the sales of etanercept biosimilar (since 2018) and adalimumab biosimilar (since 2021), and are advancing a tocilizumab biosimilar through the Japanese regulatory process following Mochida's submission of a marketing approval application. Toho Holdings, the Japanese medical wholesaler, holds a 20% equity stake in AYUMI and supports the company's distribution across Japan. AYUMI's parent owner, Blackstone, has supported the company's strategic development since acquiring it from Unison Capital in 2019.





FAQ Section