A NYSE American-listed clinical-stage biotechnology company developing microbiome-based and protein therapeutics for dermatological diseases. Azitra focuses on precision dermatology using engineered bacteria and proteins to treat rare and severe skin conditions.

Company Overview

Azitra is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for skin diseases using microbial and genetic engineering. The company's strategy centres on leveraging the human skin microbiome to create targeted treatments, particularly through engineered strains of commensal bacteria and recombinant proteins. Its approach reflects a shift toward precision dermatology, where therapies are designed to address specific molecular and microbial drivers of disease rather than relying on broad anti-inflammatory treatments. Azitra operates as an early clinical-stage company with a focused pipeline and significant reliance on external funding and partnerships to advance development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Azitra is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut, United States, and operates primarily within the U.S. biotechnology ecosystem. The company conducts clinical development through specialised trial sites and collaborates with external partners for research and product development.

Founding and History

Founded in 2014, Azitra was established to translate advances in microbiome science and synthetic biology into dermatology therapeutics. The company became publicly listed on NYSE American and has since advanced multiple clinical programmes targeting rare skin diseases.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Azitra focuses on dermatological conditions, particularly those with genetic or microbiome-driven causes, including rare genetic skin disorders, inflammatory skin diseases, and dermatologic toxicities associated with cancer therapies. The company prioritises conditions with high unmet need and limited treatment options.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Azitra's platform is centred on microbiome and protein engineering. Modalities include live biotherapeutic products based on engineered Staphylococcus epidermidis, recombinant protein therapeutics, topical delivery systems for localised treatment, and a microbiome-based precision dermatology platform.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ATR-12 is the lead programme, an engineered live biotherapeutic targeting Netherton syndrome in Phase I/II development, delivering a functional LEKTI protein to restore skin barrier function. ATR-04 is a live biotherapeutic in Phase I/II development targeting EGFR inhibitor-associated rash. ATR-01 is a recombinant filaggrin protein in preclinical development for ichthyosis vulgaris, replacing a deficient skin barrier protein.





Key Personnel

Francisco D. Salva, President and Chief Executive Officer.





Strategic Partnerships

Azitra operates with a partnership-enabled development model. Key relationships include a collaboration with Bayer to develop microbiome-based skin care and dermatology products, and financing partnerships with institutional investors to support clinical development.





FAQ Section