Azitra is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for skin diseases using microbial and genetic engineering. The company's strategy centres on leveraging the human skin microbiome to create targeted treatments, particularly through engineered strains of commensal bacteria and recombinant proteins. Its approach reflects a shift toward precision dermatology, where therapies are designed to address specific molecular and microbial drivers of disease rather than relying on broad anti-inflammatory treatments. Azitra operates as an early clinical-stage company with a focused pipeline and significant reliance on external funding and partnerships to advance development.
Azitra is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut, United States, and operates primarily within the U.S. biotechnology ecosystem. The company conducts clinical development through specialised trial sites and collaborates with external partners for research and product development.
Founded in 2014, Azitra was established to translate advances in microbiome science and synthetic biology into dermatology therapeutics. The company became publicly listed on NYSE American and has since advanced multiple clinical programmes targeting rare skin diseases.
Azitra focuses on dermatological conditions, particularly those with genetic or microbiome-driven causes, including rare genetic skin disorders, inflammatory skin diseases, and dermatologic toxicities associated with cancer therapies. The company prioritises conditions with high unmet need and limited treatment options.
Azitra's platform is centred on microbiome and protein engineering. Modalities include live biotherapeutic products based on engineered Staphylococcus epidermidis, recombinant protein therapeutics, topical delivery systems for localised treatment, and a microbiome-based precision dermatology platform.
ATR-12 is the lead programme, an engineered live biotherapeutic targeting Netherton syndrome in Phase I/II development, delivering a functional LEKTI protein to restore skin barrier function. ATR-04 is a live biotherapeutic in Phase I/II development targeting EGFR inhibitor-associated rash. ATR-01 is a recombinant filaggrin protein in preclinical development for ichthyosis vulgaris, replacing a deficient skin barrier protein.
Francisco D. Salva, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Azitra operates with a partnership-enabled development model. Key relationships include a collaboration with Bayer to develop microbiome-based skin care and dermatology products, and financing partnerships with institutional investors to support clinical development.
The central strategic issue is whether microbiome-based therapeutics can deliver consistent clinical efficacy in dermatology. The company must demonstrate that engineered bacterial therapies can be safe, reproducible and effective in human disease.
The skin microbiome plays a critical role in maintaining barrier function and immune balance. Disruption of this system is linked to multiple dermatologic conditions.
The company uses engineered commensal bacteria to deliver therapeutic proteins directly to the skin. This represents a departure from traditional topical or systemic drug approaches.
ATR-12 is the company's lead clinical program and targets Netherton syndrome, a rare genetic disease with no approved treatments. It is the primary validation point for Azitra's platform.
The pipeline is focused on dermatology — rare genetic skin disorders, inflammatory skin diseases, treatment-related dermatologic conditions.
Azitra is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, with lead programs in Phase I/II trials and additional assets in preclinical development.
Key issues include clinical outcomes from early-stage trials, safety and tolerability of live biotherapeutic products, ability to secure continued funding, and regulatory pathway for microbiome-based therapies.
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