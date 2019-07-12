Azurity Pharmaceuticals

A privately-held specialty pharmaceutical company formed by the acquisition of Silvergate Pharmaceuticals by CutisPharma in May 2019.

Both Silvergate Pharmaceuticals and CutisPharma have achieved several key milestones over the past year, including CutisPharma's US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and launch of Firvanaq (vancomycin hydrochloride) oral solution for the treatment of clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea in early 2018, and Silvergate's submission of a New Drug Application for its lead pipeline drug, SG-05, to the FDA, which is currently under review.

As one company, Azurity will offer a comprehensive portfolio across 12 products that serve multiple therapeutic areas.

The company's products provide oral solutions and have benefited millions of patients, especially children and elderly, who are unable to swallow conventional oral dosage forms such as tablets and capsules, and whose needs are not served by other commercially available therapies.