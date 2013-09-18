Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Bayer

Bayer

Bayer AG (BAYN: DE) is a German chemical and pharmaceutical company founded in Barmen, Germany in 1863.

Bayer AG (BAYN: DE) is a German chemical and pharmaceutical company founded in Barmen, Germany in 1863.

It is headquartered in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany and well known for its original brand of Aspirin.

It was the 14th largest pharmaceutical company in the world in 2012 with sales of $14.73 billion and an R&D spend of $2.5 million. It has companies in almost every country worldwide.

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the fields of health care, agriculture and high-tech materials.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Bayer News

Cytokinetics and Bayer ink deal for aficamten in Japan
20 November 2024
Mirai Bio lures Bayer exec to be its president and COO
20 November 2024
Bayer falls on downturn in group sales and earnings
12 November 2024
FDA Rare Pediatric Disease status for AskBio’s AB-1003
7 November 2024
More Bayer news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze