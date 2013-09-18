Bayer AG (BAYN: DE) is a German chemical and pharmaceutical company founded in Barmen, Germany in 1863.

It is headquartered in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany and well known for its original brand of Aspirin.

It was the 14th largest pharmaceutical company in the world in 2012 with sales of $14.73 billion and an R&D spend of $2.5 million. It has companies in almost every country worldwide.

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the fields of health care, agriculture and high-tech materials.