BenevolentAI

An AI drug discovery company.

The company's proprietary AI-enabled drug discovery platform, the Benevolent Platform, enables computational R&D. It is disease agnostic and is capable of rapidly generating novel targets at scale.

In October 2022, the UK-based company announced that one of its collaboration partners, AstraZeneca, had selected an additional two novel targets to enter its drug portfolio, resulting in two milestone payments to BenevolentAI.

BenevolentAI founder returns as executive chairman amid leadership overhaul
18 October 2024
Advancing pharmaceutical processes with AI: The FDA's perspective
10 May 2024
BenevolentAI names industry vet Joerg Moeller as CEO
24 January 2024
Merck inks two strategic AI collaborations
20 September 2023
