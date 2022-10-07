The company's proprietary AI-enabled drug discovery platform, the Benevolent Platform, enables computational R&D. It is disease agnostic and is capable of rapidly generating novel targets at scale.
In October 2022, the UK-based company announced that one of its collaboration partners, AstraZeneca, had selected an additional two novel targets to enter its drug portfolio, resulting in two milestone payments to BenevolentAI.
