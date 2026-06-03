Company Overview

A clinical-stage biotechnology company using a cyclodextrin platform to restore defective intracellular cholesterol trafficking, with lead asset adrabetadex under FDA priority review for infantile-onset Niemann-Pick disease type C. Beren is structured as a public benefit corporation — a deliberate signal about its rare disease orientation — and occupies a largely uncontested corner of lysosomal storage disease research. With no approved disease-modifying therapy for NPC and a PDUFA date set for November 2026, the next twelve months will define whether the company's focused single-platform bet pays off.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Beren is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. In 2025 the company established Beren Therapeutics K.K. in Japan, reflecting early moves to build a commercial and regulatory presence in a market with significant NPC patient populations and scientific expertise in lysosomal disorders.





Founding and History

Beren was founded in 2020 by Jason Camm, who continues to serve as CEO. The company moved quickly from inception to a clinical-stage NDA submission — reaching FDA acceptance and priority review designation within approximately five years of founding. UTokyo IPC, the University of Tokyo's investment arm, came on as an investor in 2025, lending both capital and strategic relevance to Beren's Japan subsidiary formation in the same year.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Beren's current clinical focus is Niemann-Pick disease type C, a rare, autosomal-recessive lysosomal storage disorder in which defective NPC1 or NPC2 protein function causes pathological cholesterol accumulation within late endosomes and lysosomes. The infantile-onset form is among the most severe presentations, typically fatal in early childhood and historically managed with supportive care alone. No disease-modifying therapy has previously been approved for this indication, making the unmet need acute and the regulatory pathway comparatively receptive. The cyclodextrin platform is designed to be applicable across other diseases driven by defective cholesterol trafficking, though adrabetadex in NPC remains the company's sole clinical program.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Beren's platform centers on cyclodextrins — ring-shaped oligosaccharide molecules with a hydrophobic interior cavity capable of selectively encapsulating lipophilic compounds including cholesterol. Adrabetadex, a hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin, is believed to act by directly facilitating the export of cholesterol trapped within lysosomes, compensating for the deficient NPC1/NPC2 trafficking machinery. The approach is chemically distinct from small-molecule enzyme replacement or gene therapy strategies and does not require genetic correction, which may simplify manufacturing and broaden patient eligibility. Beren's innovation agreement with Roquette, a specialist in plant-based pharmaceutical excipients, is aimed at advancing the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls underpinning the cyclodextrin platform.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Adrabetadex is Beren's lead and only disclosed clinical asset — a hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin administered to patients with infantile-onset Niemann-Pick disease type C. The NDA submitted to the FDA includes clinical data demonstrating a clinically meaningful survival benefit in infantile-onset NPC patients, the primary measure the agency and patient community care most about in this rapidly fatal condition. The drug's tolerability profile is broadly manageable: the principal adverse events are hearing impairment — addressable with hearing aids — and post-dose fatigue or ataxia. The NDA received priority review designation following FDA acceptance in February 2026. The PDUFA target action date was initially set before being extended by three months to November 17, 2026, after the FDA classified Beren's March 2026 response to an information request as a Major Amendment. No second clinical program has been publicly disclosed, though the platform's stated scope encompasses additional cholesterol-trafficking disorders.





Recent Developments

In February 2026, the FDA accepted Beren's NDA for adrabetadex and granted priority review, a significant regulatory validation for a five-year-old company with a single asset. In March 2026, Beren responded to an FDA information request; the agency classified the response as a Major Amendment and extended the review period by three months, resetting the PDUFA date to November 17, 2026. The Major Amendment classification indicates the FDA required substantive additional information, which introduces modest regulatory uncertainty even as priority review status remains intact. Prior to the NDA submission, in 2025, Beren established its Japan subsidiary, secured investment from UTokyo IPC, and formalized its manufacturing partnership with Roquette.





Key Personnel

Jason Camm serves as Co-founder and CEO, and concurrently holds the position of Chief Medical Officer at Thiel Capital, the investment firm associated with Peter Thiel — a background that points to Beren's venture origins and its benefit-corporation structure. The dual role is notable in a company at NDA stage, where commercial and regulatory execution typically demands undivided leadership attention. Further executive team details beyond Camm are not publicly disclosed in available sources.





Strategic Partnerships

Beren holds an innovation agreement with Roquette, a global leader in plant-based pharmaceutical excipients, focused specifically on advancing the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls of its cyclodextrin platform — a partnership that matters most as the company approaches potential commercialization. The 2025 establishment of Beren Therapeutics K.K. in Japan, combined with investment from UTokyo IPC, suggests a deliberate strategy to secure both regulatory footing and commercial partnerships in Asia ahead of a possible US approval.





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