Biocon Biologics India

An Indian biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Bengaluru and founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon Biologics is one of the world's top five biosimilar companies by revenue, with ten commercialised biosimilars, a pipeline of twenty further assets, and a commercial presence in over 100 countries, following full integration into Biocon Limited in 2025.

Company Overview

Biocon Biologics is the biosimilars-focused subsidiary of Biocon Limited, India's largest biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Founded in 1978 by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon has grown into a global enterprise with a commercial footprint in over 100 countries. Biocon Biologics has established itself among the world's top five biosimilar companies by revenue, with a valuation of approximately $5.5 billion in 2025. The company has commercialised ten biosimilar medicines across diabetology, oncology, immunology, and ophthalmology, and is advancing a pipeline of twenty additional biosimilar assets. In December 2025, Biocon Limited announced the full integration of Biocon Biologics as a wholly owned subsidiary.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Biocon Biologics is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a US headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The company's commercial footprint extends to over 100 countries, spanning both advanced markets in the United States, Europe, and Japan, and emerging markets across Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Manufacturing facilities are located in India and Malaysia, supporting large-scale production of biosimilar insulins, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologics. The company's 2022 acquisition of Viatris's biosimilar assets significantly expanded its global commercial infrastructure and portfolio.





Founding and History

Biocon Limited was founded in 1978 in Bengaluru by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who began the company as an enzyme manufacturer. Over subsequent decades, the company pivoted into biopharmaceuticals, building capabilities in recombinant protein production, biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, and novel biologics. Biocon Biologics was established as the dedicated biosimilars vehicle, and in 2022 made a landmark $3.34 billion acquisition of Viatris's global biosimilar business, significantly expanding its portfolio and market access. The company was listed separately before being reintegrated into Biocon Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary in December 2025.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Biocon Biologics focuses on developing and commercialising biosimilars across several key therapeutic areas. In diabetology, the company offers biosimilar insulins (glargine, aspart, lispro) that have achieved regulatory approvals in the United States, European Union, and other markets. In oncology, trastuzumab (anti-HER2), bevacizumab, and pertuzumab biosimilars are commercialised, and the pipeline includes biosimilar versions of pembrolizumab and nivolumab — two of the largest oncology biologics expected to face biosimilar competition in the coming years. In immunology, adalimumab and other monoclonal antibody biosimilars are marketed. The ophthalmology pipeline includes aflibercept biosimilar, with market entry secured through a patent settlement.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Biocon Biologics leverages deep expertise in recombinant protein and monoclonal antibody manufacturing. The company operates large-scale bioreactor facilities capable of producing complex biologics at commercial scale, with manufacturing sites in Bengaluru and Johor, Malaysia. Its process development and analytical capabilities are central to establishing biosimilarity with reference products across global regulatory jurisdictions. Biocon Biologics has received approvals from demanding regulatory agencies including the US FDA, EMA, and Health Canada, validating the quality and equivalence of its biosimilar products.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Biocon Biologics has a pipeline of twenty biosimilar assets at various stages of development. Key near-term programmes include trastuzumab subcutaneous formulation, biosimilar nivolumab (anti-PD-1 for oncology), and biosimilar pembrolizumab (anti-PD-1 for oncology) — all among the largest biologics scheduled to lose exclusivity in the next five years. Denosumab (bone health and oncology) and aflibercept (ophthalmology) biosimilars have secured global market entry through patent settlement agreements. The company continues to build its pipeline in immunology and ophthalmology to maintain growth beyond its current commercialised portfolio.





Key Personnel

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited and the founder of the enterprise, widely recognised as one of India's most prominent biotech entrepreneurs. Shreehas Tambe was appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, effective 1 April 2026, having previously served as CEO of Biocon Biologics, a role in which he helped establish the company as one of the global top five biosimilar companies by revenue. Kedar Upadhye serves as Chief Financial Officer. The leadership transition reflects the integration of Biocon Biologics into the parent company and the creation of a unified global biopharmaceutical leadership structure.





Strategic Partnerships

Biocon Biologics's most significant strategic transaction was the $3.34 billion acquisition of Viatris's global biosimilar business in 2022, which brought a large portfolio of commercialised biosimilars and a global commercial infrastructure spanning multiple markets. The company has also entered patent settlement agreements with Regeneron and other originator companies to secure early market entry for aflibercept and denosumab biosimilars. In January 2026, Biocon raised approximately Rs 4,150 crore (approximately $460 million) through a Qualified Institutions Placement to support ongoing growth and the integration process following the Biocon Biologics merger. The company maintains relationships with distribution and commercial partners across its 100+ country footprint.





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