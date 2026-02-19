A Spain-based vaccines company within the Zendal Group, combining clinical development with large-scale vaccine manufacturing. It is best known for MTBVAC, a live attenuated tuberculosis vaccine candidate in Phase III evaluation.

Company Overview

Biofabri develops and manufactures vaccines for human use, with capabilities spanning process development, GMP manufacturing and clinical supply. The company operates as Zendal’s human vaccines arm and supports both proprietary programs and external manufacturing collaborations.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Biofabri is based in O Porriño (Galicia), Spain. Its manufacturing footprint has been positioned for international supply, with the site referenced in pandemic-era initiatives to reserve capacity for large-volume vaccine production.





Founding and History

Biofabri was established in 2008 with a focus on human vaccine R&D and manufacturing. During the COVID-19 period, it was involved in large-scale manufacturing initiatives, including work connected to Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine supply chain for Europe and agreements associated with CEPI-backed capacity reservation.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Biofabri’s disclosed focus is vaccine development and manufacturing, with the most visible disease-area emphasis in:

Tuberculosis prevention (MTBVAC as the lead proprietary candidate)

Pandemic and infectious disease manufacturing support (through external manufacturing collaborations)





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Biofabri’s work centers on:

Live attenuated bacterial vaccine development (MTBVAC is a genetically attenuated Mycobacterium tuberculosis candidate)

Vaccine process development and GMP manufacturing (drug substance and drug product, clinical through commercial scale)

Tech transfer and scale-up for partner vaccine programs





Programs and Clinical Pipeline

MTBVAC (tuberculosis vaccine candidate)

Phase III: A head-to-head efficacy, safety and immunogenicity trial versus BCG in newborns in TB-endemic regions of sub-Saharan Africa (commonly referenced as the IMAGINE program; one registered trial is NCT04975178).

Earlier-stage work: Prior Phase I and Phase II studies have been completed and have supported progression into pivotal evaluation.





Key Personnel

Recent publicly reported leadership activity includes:

Rolando Pajón Feyt: appointed as Medical and Scientific Director (announced February 17, 2026) to support the late-stage clinical development phase of MTBVAC.





Strategic Partnerships

Biofabri has been named in several external-facing collaborations tied to manufacturing capacity and TB vaccine development:

CEPI: agreement (announced in 2020) to reserve vaccine manufacturing capacity for outbreak response.

TB vaccine ecosystem collaborations: MTBVAC development has been associated publicly with global TB stakeholders and trial partners (including large-scale clinical trial operators).

COVID-19 supply chain manufacturing: Biofabri was publicly linked to manufacturing work supporting the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine supply chain for the EU (historical, pandemic-era activity).





