A pioneering American biotechnology company with a 45-year legacy in neuroscience, developing treatments for multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other devastating neurological and neurodegenerative conditions.

Company Overview

Biogen Inc. is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, dedicated to discovering and developing medicines for the treatment of serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is a world leader in multiple sclerosis therapy and has expanded its portfolio into Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, and rare neurological disorders. Biogen markets numerous approved products including Leqembi (lecanemab) for Alzheimer's, Spinraza (nusinersen) for spinal muscular atrophy, Qalsody (tofersen) for ALS, and a broad range of MS therapies. The company has a market presence in over 30 countries and is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Biogen's global headquarters are located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, within the Kendall Square life sciences hub. The company maintains a substantial international presence, with commercial operations across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets. Key scientific and manufacturing operations are based in the United States, with facilities in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and international presence in Switzerland, Germany, and Japan. Biogen is in the process of developing new headquarters facilities in Cambridge to support its growing workforce and research activities. The company's global footprint encompasses research, development, manufacturing, and commercial operations serving patients in more than 30 countries.





Founding and History

Biogen was founded in 1978 in Geneva as one of the world's first biotechnology companies, established by a distinguished group of molecular biologists including Walter Gilbert (Harvard), Phillip Allen Sharp (MIT), Kenneth Murray (University of Edinburgh), Charles Weissmann (University of Zurich), and Heinz Schaller (University of Heidelberg). Notably, both Gilbert and Sharp subsequently received Nobel Prizes — Gilbert in Chemistry in 1980 and Sharp in Physiology or Medicine in 1993. The company relocated to Cambridge, Massachusetts in the early 1980s, establishing its research and manufacturing roots in Kendall Square. In 2003, Biogen merged with San Diego-based IDEC Pharmaceuticals, briefly operating as Biogen Idec before reverting to the Biogen name as it refocused on neuroscience.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Biogen is the world's pre-eminent neuroscience biotechnology company, with its entire commercial and research portfolio oriented around diseases of the nervous system. In multiple sclerosis, the company maintains a comprehensive portfolio spanning injectable, oral, and infusion therapies addressing relapsing and progressive forms of the disease. In Alzheimer's disease, Biogen co-developed lecanemab (Leqembi) with Eisai, the first anti-amyloid antibody to achieve full FDA approval. The company has also pioneered genetic medicine in neurological diseases, with Spinraza as the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy and Qalsody for SOD1-ALS. Biogen is expanding into immunology, lupus, and rare neurological diseases through recently completed acquisitions and partnerships.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Biogen's scientific capabilities span monoclonal antibodies, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), and small molecules. In Alzheimer's disease, the company has advanced anti-amyloid immunotherapy through lecanemab and is now exploring tau-targeting ASO therapy with BIIB080, which has received FDA Fast Track designation. In ALS, tofersen and salanersen represent the company's ASO expertise in targeting disease-causing proteins in genetic forms of the disease. Biogen has also established an RNAi capability through its 2025 collaboration with City Therapeutics. Recent licensing of Alteogen's subcutaneous delivery enzyme technology reflects the company's interest in improving patient convenience for established biologics. In immunology, the anti-BDCA2 antibody litifilimab and anti-CD38 antibody felzartamab expand Biogen's modality range.





Key Pipeline and Programs

BIIB080, an ASO targeting tau mRNA, received FDA Fast Track designation for Alzheimer's disease and Phase 2 data are expected in the first half of 2026, with early Phase 1b results showing dose-dependent tau reduction. Litifilimab, an anti-BDCA2 antibody for systemic lupus erythematosus and cutaneous lupus erythematosus, is in Phase 3 with SLE data expected by end of 2026. Felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody acquired via HI-Bio, is in Phase 1b for lupus nephritis with topline data anticipated. Zorevunersen, developed with Stoke Therapeutics for Dravet syndrome, and salanersen, from Ionis for ALS, represent further pipeline assets. Qalsody expansion trials in presymptomatic SOD1 mutation carriers are also ongoing.





Key Personnel

Christopher Viehbacher serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, having joined Biogen in November 2022. He brings extensive pharmaceutical leadership experience from his tenure as CEO of Sanofi from 2008 to 2014. Jane Grogan, Ph.D., serves as Executive Vice President and Head of Research, having joined in 2023 with nearly two decades of biotech research leadership. Dr. Alfred Sandrock Jr., M.D., Ph.D., has served as Chief Medical Officer, overseeing clinical development across Biogen's broad therapeutic portfolio. Ginger Gregory serves as Chief Human Resources Officer. The leadership team is focused on executing Biogen's strategic transformation under the 'Fit for Growth' programme and pipeline diversification strategy.





Strategic Partnerships

Biogen's most commercially significant partnership is with Eisai Co., Ltd. of Japan, with whom it co-developed and co-commercialises lecanemab (Leqembi) for Alzheimer's disease globally. The company has longstanding ASO collaborations with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for tofersen (Qalsody) and salanersen. Litifilimab for lupus was developed in collaboration with UCB. In May 2025, Biogen announced a strategic collaboration with City Therapeutics for novel RNAi therapies worth up to approximately $1 billion in milestones. In March 2026, Biogen licensed Alteogen's ALT-B4 subcutaneous conversion technology for two biologics in a deal worth up to $579 million. Earlier acquisitions include HI-Bio ($1.15 billion, 2024) and Alcyone Therapeutics ($85 million, completed November 2025).





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