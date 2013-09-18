The USA's BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a drug developer focused on rare diseases driven by genetic causes.

In 2016, total revenues topped $1 billion for the first time, coming in at $1.12 billion, which represented a 26% increase over 2015. These results were driven by the approximately 50% year-over-year combined growth of Vimizim (elosulfase alfa) and Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride).

During April 2017, the company received a major boost as the US Food and Drug Administration today approved Brineura (cerliponase alfa) as the first treatment for a specific form of Batten disease.