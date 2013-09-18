Sunday 24 November 2024

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

The USA's BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a drug developer focused on rare diseases driven by genetic causes.

In 2016, total revenues topped $1 billion for the first time, coming in at $1.12 billion, which represented a 26% increase over 2015. These results were driven by the approximately 50% year-over-year combined growth of Vimizim (elosulfase alfa) and Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride).

During April 2017, the company received a major boost as the US Food and Drug Administration today approved Brineura (cerliponase alfa) as the first treatment for a specific form of Batten disease.

Latest BioMarin Pharmaceutical News

Positive Ascendis data threatens BioMarin's lead in achondroplasia
18 September 2024
BioMarin appoints new execs in R&D and business development
21 August 2024
BioMarin bags Brineura nod for broader patient population
25 July 2024
Roctavian first hemophilia gene therapy to gain federal price in Germany
29 November 2023
