BiomX

An Israel-based microbiome drug discovery company developing customized phage therapies that seek and destroy harmful bacteria in chronic diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer.

BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes its natural and engineered phage compositions against these targets.

The company's pipeline consists of four therapies for acne, inflammatory bowel disease, liver diseases and colorectal cancer.

The company’s platforms use computational and synthetic biology and research from professors Rotem Sorek, Eran Elinav, and Eran Segal of The Weizmann Institute of Science; and professor Timothy Lu of The Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

BiomX works in partnerships with Takeda, JSR Corporation and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Latest BiomX News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - March 2024
2 April 2024
BiomX announces Adaptive merger and financing
6 March 2024
BiomX in-licenses novel for orphan liver disease
11 June 2019
BiomX in-licenses novel bacterial targets for IBD treatment
30 January 2018
