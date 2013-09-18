BioNTech is Europe’s largest privately held biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of individualized therapies for cancer and other diseases.

The Germany-based company combines all building blocks of individualized immunotherapy under one roof – from diagnostics and drug development to manufacturing. Its cutting-edge technologies range from individualized mRNA-based medicines through innovative chimeric antigen receptors and T-cell receptor-based products to novel checkpoint immunomodulators.

By January 2018, BioNTech was estimated to have raised almost $1 billion through fundraising, other activities and partnerships, which it already has in place with several pharma players including Genentech, Genmab, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi and Bayer.