BioNTech is Europe’s largest privately held biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of individualized therapies for cancer and other diseases.

The Germany-based company combines all building blocks of individualized immunotherapy under one roof – from diagnostics and drug development to manufacturing. Its cutting-edge technologies range from individualized mRNA-based medicines through innovative chimeric antigen receptors and T-cell receptor-based products to novel checkpoint immunomodulators.

By January 2018, BioNTech was estimated to have raised almost $1 billion through fundraising, other activities and partnerships, which it already has in place with several pharma players including Genentech, Genmab, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi and Bayer.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 15
17 November 2024
BioNTech to boost oncology offering with buy of Biotheus
13 November 2024
BioNTech posts better-than-expected 3rd-qtr 2024 results
4 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 19
20 October 2024
