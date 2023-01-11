BioRay Pharmaceutical

A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China, with operating sites in Taizhou and Hangzhou (Zhejiang), and additional presence in Shanghai and San Diego. The company states it has an integrated footprint spanning R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization.

Founding and History

BioRay was established in 2019 as part of the broader Hisun biologics platform build-out. The company traces its biologics R&D roots back to earlier Hisun activities, with commercial expansion accelerating from 2015 onward. In January 2026, BioRay disclosed that it had filed an application to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Therapy Areas and Focus

BioRay’s portfolio is centered on immune-mediated diseases, with additional programs in oncology. Its marketed and clinical-stage activities include autoimmune biologics and oncology biologics, including both biosimilars and innovative antibodies.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

BioRay’s R&D emphasis is antibody-based biologics. The company describes capabilities across:

Biosimilars and bio-better biologics

Novel monoclonal antibodies

Antibody-drug conjugates

Bi- and tri-specific antibodies

The manufacturing platform is positioned to support commercial-scale biologics production.

Key Personnel

Liu Min serves as chief executive officer.

Strategic Partnerships

BioRay uses partnering for regional commercialization and portfolio expansion. Recent publicized arrangements include:

Regional commercialization agreements for multiple biosimilars (including deals covering Turkey and parts of the MENA region)

A China commercialization agreement with UCB for bimekizumab (Bimzelx)

Cross-border regulatory and commercialization partnerships supporting international market entry





