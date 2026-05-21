Company Overview

A Zhuhai-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody and antibody-drug conjugate therapies in oncology and beyond, acquired by BioNTech in November 2024. Biotheus built its pipeline around bispecific antibodies, ADCs, and multi-specific formats targeting solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company pursued a dual strategy of internal discovery and in-licensing, actively partnering with both Chinese and Western biotechs to expand its pipeline scope. Its acquisition by BioNTech signals the growing global credibility of China-originated antibody engineering platforms.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Biotheus was headquartered in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, with research and development operations based domestically. Through its partnering activity, the company maintained collaborative links with counterparts in Sweden and California, reflecting a genuinely cross-border operating model.





Founding and History

Biotheus was founded to translate advances in antibody engineering into differentiated oncology therapeutics, with a particular emphasis on bispecific and multi-specific formats. The company established a meaningful partnership with Hansoh Pharmaceutical as early as 2022, expanding that collaboration further in June 2024. By November 2024, BioNTech announced its acquisition of Biotheus, deploying capital accumulated from COVID-19 vaccine revenues to bolster its oncology pipeline. The deal represented one of the more prominent examples of a Western major acquiring a China-originated clinical-stage biotech outright.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Oncology was the primary focus for Biotheus, spanning both solid tumors and hematologic indications where bispecific antibodies and ADCs offer mechanistic advantages over conventional monotherapy. The company's partnership with Bitterroot Bio, a Californian cardiovascular specialist, signaled an emerging interest in extending antibody platform capabilities beyond oncology. This breadth reflected a strategy of leveraging core antibody engineering expertise across multiple disease areas with high unmet need. The cardiovascular collaboration in particular pointed to ambitions to diversify pipeline risk over time.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Biotheus centered its platform on bispecific and multi-specific antibody engineering, enabling simultaneous engagement of two or more disease-relevant targets with a single molecule. The company also pursued antibody-drug conjugates, combining targeted antibody delivery with cytotoxic payloads to improve tumor selectivity and reduce systemic toxicity. An in-licensing agreement with Alligator Bioscience in June 2024 granted Biotheus rights in Greater China to an antibody from ALLIGATOR-GOLD for the creation of up to three bispecific molecules, illustrating the modular, partnership-enabled approach to platform expansion. This combinatorial strategy allowed Biotheus to assemble a pipeline diversity that a purely internal discovery engine would have struggled to match at the same pace.





Key Pipeline and Programs

PM8002 was Biotheus's most advanced asset, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-L1 and VEGF — a dual-checkpoint and anti-angiogenic combination designed to simultaneously relieve immune suppression and restrict tumor vascularization in solid tumors. This mechanism mirrors the rationale behind ivonescimab (AK112), a format that generated considerable clinical excitement, and positions PM8002 as a potentially differentiated entrant in non-small cell lung cancer and other PD-L1-relevant solid tumor indications. PM8002 was advancing through clinical development at the time of the BioNTech acquisition, making it the primary driver of deal value. PM1022, an ADC program, represented the company's effort to combine its bispecific targeting expertise with cytotoxic payload delivery, with development focused on solid tumor indications. The Hansoh Pharmaceutical collaboration, expanded in June 2024, was understood to involve ADC-related programs, reflecting the strategic importance of that modality to Biotheus's pipeline build-out.





Recent Developments

In June 2024, Biotheus announced three significant partnering moves within days of each other: an expanded ADC collaboration with Hansoh Pharmaceutical, a research collaboration with Bitterroot Bio in cardiovascular biology, and a Greater China license from Alligator Bioscience covering bispecific development rights from ALLIGATOR-GOLD. BioNTech announced the acquisition of Biotheus in November 2024, framing the deal as a direct enhancement of its oncology pipeline as the German biotech sought to redeploy its COVID-19-era cash reserves. The transaction underscored the broader trend of Western majors accessing China-originated clinical assets, a dynamic The Pharma Letter has identified as a defining feature of current global pipeline construction.





Key Personnel

Specific executive names were not disclosed in available reporting ahead of the BioNTech acquisition. Leadership oversaw a rapid partnering program in 2024 and managed the company through to its acquisition, suggesting a commercially experienced management team comfortable operating across Chinese and international business environments. Post-acquisition, Biotheus's programs are expected to be integrated into BioNTech's oncology development organization.





Strategic Partnerships

Biotheus's most significant commercial relationship was with Hansoh Pharmaceutical, a China-based major, with collaboration beginning in 2022 and expanding to encompass ADC programs in June 2024. The company simultaneously licensed Greater China bispecific rights from Sweden's Alligator Bioscience and entered a cardiovascular research collaboration with Bitterroot Bio of California, both in June 2024. These deals collectively illustrated a hub-and-spoke model in which Biotheus combined its own engineering platform with external intellectual property to accelerate pipeline breadth. The overarching relationship became the BioNTech acquisition announced in November 2024, which subsumed the earlier partnerships into a larger oncology development strategy.





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