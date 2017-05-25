Sunday 24 November 2024

Bioverativ

Bioverativ, a spin-out of US biotech company Biogen, specializes in the discovery, development, and delivery of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other rare blood disorders.

In May 2017, Bioverativ signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held rare disease developer True North Therapeutics for up to $825 million.

As part of the acquisition, Bioverativ obtained rights to True North’s lead candidate, TNT009, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody in development to treat cold agglutinin disease (CAD), a rare and chronic hemolytic condition that often leads to severe anemia, requiring numerous transfusions, and can result in life-threatening thrombotic events.

