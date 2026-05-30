A University of Bern spin-off betting that silencing protein S — a distinct anticoagulant target within the coagulation-rebalancing class — can deliver a single quarterly injection across haemophilia A, haemophilia B, and von Willebrand disease. BLEEDnFIRE Therapeutics publicly launched on 27 May 2026, emerging from Bern's Sitem-Insel translational research center with a single lead asset and a non-dilutive funding stack. The company's thesis is that protein S, an underexplored anticoagulant cofactor, offers a genuinely new target within the rebalancing approach that has already produced two approved drugs — and may reach patient populations that those drugs miss.
BLEEDnFIRE is headquartered at the Sitem-Insel translational research center in Bern, Switzerland, co-located with its founding institutions: the University of Bern, Inselspital University Hospital, and Landmark BioVentures AG. Operations are currently concentrated at this single Bern site.
The company was founded as a spin-off of the University of Bern in partnership with Insel Gruppe Inselspital Bern and Landmark BioVentures AG, with its public launch announced on 27 May 2026. The scientific foundation rests on target-validation work conducted in the lab of Dr Raja Prince-Eladnani at the University of Bern, which established protein S as a tractable siRNA target for coagulation rebalancing. Non-dilutive grant support from Innosuisse, Venture Kick (CHF 150,000), the Gebert Rüf Foundation InnoBooster program, and Kickfund financed the company's preclinical phase through to its formal launch.
BLEEDnFIRE targets inherited rare bleeding disorders — haemophilia A, haemophilia B (with and without inhibitors), and von Willebrand disease — conditions collectively affecting more than 1.125 million people globally. Current standard-of-care for many patients means lifelong intravenous infusions of clotting factors or bypassing agents, a significant treatment burden that prophylactic subcutaneous alternatives are beginning to displace. Patients with inhibitors to factor VIII or IX represent a particularly hard-to-treat segment where rebalancing approaches have shown their clearest clinical value, as demonstrated by the approval of Sanofi/Alnylam's fitusiran (Qfitlia) and Novo Nordisk's concizumab (Alhemo).
The company's platform uses GalNAc-conjugated siRNA to selectively silence PROS1, the gene encoding protein S, in hepatocytes — the liver cells responsible for producing most coagulation factors. Protein S normally acts as an anticoagulant cofactor, amplifying the inhibitory activity of activated protein C; reducing its expression shifts the coagulant-anticoagulant equilibrium toward thrombin generation without introducing an exogenous clotting factor. GalNAc conjugation enables hepatocyte-specific delivery and supports subcutaneous dosing, a delivery architecture already validated commercially by fitusiran and inclisiran. The once-quarterly subcutaneous schedule that BnF-001 is designed around represents a practical differentiator over weekly or twice-weekly IV factor regimens.
BnF-001 is the company's sole disclosed program and its clinical candidate in development. It is a GalNAc-siRNA designed to reduce hepatic protein S expression, thereby rebalancing coagulation and restoring thrombin generation in patients with inherited bleeding disorders. In preclinical models, BnF-001 demonstrates restoration of thrombin generation consistent with the mechanism, and the program is currently advancing toward clinical candidate nomination — the step that precedes formal IND-enabling toxicology studies. Target indications span haemophilia A, haemophilia B with and without inhibitors, and von Willebrand disease, giving the asset a broad potential label if clinical translation holds. The once-quarterly subcutaneous dosing hypothesis distinguishes BnF-001 from antithrombin-targeting fitusiran (monthly subcutaneous) and from antibody-based concizumab, and positions it as a potential pan-indication prophylactic platform rather than an indication-specific product. No clinical trial registry numbers are associated with the program at this stage.
On 27 May 2026, BLEEDnFIRE announced its public launch and disclosed the non-dilutive funding package from Innosuisse, Venture Kick (CHF 150,000), the Gebert Rüf Foundation InnoBooster program, and Kickfund. The funding is earmarked for preclinical IND-enabling work on BnF-001 and for exploring platform expansion to additional rare-bleeding indications. The launch follows FDA approval of Sanofi/Alnylam's fitusiran (Qfitlia) in March 2025, a regulatory event that validated the broader coagulation-rebalancing class and sharpened the competitive context into which BLEEDnFIRE is entering.
Dr Raja Prince-Eladnani serves as Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. A practicing haematologist at Inselspital University Hospital Bern and a clinician-scientist at the University of Bern, his laboratory work on protein S target validation directly underpinned the company's formation. Prof Anne Angelillo-Scherrer, co-founder and haematologist at Inselspital, brings deep clinical expertise in bleeding disorders to the scientific advisory function. Dr Rim Diab, co-founder and scientific lead, anchors the translational and molecular biology work driving BnF-001 toward candidate nomination.
BLEEDnFIRE's founding structure embeds three institutional partners — the University of Bern, Insel Gruppe Inselspital Bern, and Landmark BioVentures AG — providing access to clinical expertise, hospital infrastructure, and early-stage venture guidance. The non-dilutive funding consortium (Innosuisse, Venture Kick, Gebert Rüf Foundation, Kickfund) supplements this without equity dilution, a deliberate choice that preserves the company's cap table ahead of a planned Series A raise. No commercial licensing or pharma partnership has been announced at this stage.
Fitusiran (Qfitlia, FDA-approved March 2025) targets antithrombin; concizumab (Alhemo) blocks the tissue-factor pathway inhibitor — BLEEDnFIRE's protein S route is a third, mechanistically distinct node in the same rebalancing logic. The company is betting that protein S inhibition offers a differentiated safety and efficacy profile, and that a once-quarterly schedule — versus fitusiran's monthly cadence — could be a genuine commercial separator. With 1.125 million patients across haemophilia A, haemophilia B, and von Willebrand disease, the addressable pool is large enough to support multiple approaches if the clinical data holds.
Protein S is a vitamin K-dependent anticoagulant cofactor that amplifies the inhibitory activity of activated protein C on the coagulation cascade; reducing its hepatic expression shifts the balance toward thrombin generation without requiring an exogenous clotting factor. Unlike antithrombin — the target of fitusiran — protein S acts upstream in the anticoagulant pathway, which may translate to a different therapeutic window or side-effect profile, though this remains to be established in clinical studies. The GalNAc-siRNA delivery approach confines silencing activity to hepatocytes, limiting off-target exposure in non-liver tissues.
Once-quarterly subcutaneous dosing, if confirmed in clinical trials, would reduce injection frequency to four times per year — roughly half that of fitusiran and a fraction of the weekly or twice-weekly infusion schedules required by standard factor-replacement therapy. Adherence and patient convenience are well-established commercial drivers in haemophilia prophylaxis; the success of emicizumab (Hemlibra) demonstrated that a subcutaneous, low-frequency regimen can rapidly reshape prescribing patterns even against entrenched factor products. The quarterly hypothesis is currently based on preclinical pharmacokinetic modeling using the GalNAc-siRNA platform and remains subject to clinical validation.
BnF-001 is at the preclinical stage, advancing toward clinical candidate nomination — the formal selection of the optimized molecule that will enter IND-enabling studies including formal toxicology, pharmacokinetics, and manufacturing scale-up. The company's non-dilutive funding is specifically earmarked to reach this nomination milestone. First-in-human studies are a subsequent step; no trial start date has been publicly indicated, and the program has no registered clinical trial number at this stage.
BnF-001 is designed to address haemophilia A, haemophilia B (with and without factor inhibitors), and von Willebrand disease — conditions sharing the common pathology of insufficient thrombin generation despite distinct genetic causes. A single molecule targeting the anticoagulant side of the cascade, rather than replacing a specific missing factor, is mechanistically agnostic to which upstream clotting factor is deficient, which is the scientific rationale for the pan-indication strategy. This positions BnF-001 particularly well for patients with inhibitors, where factor-replacement is ineffective and alternative non-factor approaches have demonstrated the clearest unmet need.
The company launched with a non-dilutive package from Innosuisse, Venture Kick (CHF 150,000), the Gebert Rüf Foundation InnoBooster program, and Kickfund — a deliberately equity-preserving strategy that keeps the cap table clean ahead of a future venture round. Institutional founding partners — the University of Bern, Inselspital, and Landmark BioVentures — provide infrastructure, clinical access, and strategic guidance without a conventional Series A having been announced. The scale of the current funding reflects the preclinical stage of the program; a substantive dilutive raise will be required to fund IND-enabling studies and first-in-human trials.
BLEEDnFIRE is early-stage and the watchpoints are straightforward but significant:
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