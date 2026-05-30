A University of Bern spin-off betting that silencing protein S — a distinct anticoagulant target within the coagulation-rebalancing class — can deliver a single quarterly injection across haemophilia A, haemophilia B, and von Willebrand disease.

Company Overview

A University of Bern spin-off betting that silencing protein S — a distinct anticoagulant target within the coagulation-rebalancing class — can deliver a single quarterly injection across haemophilia A, haemophilia B, and von Willebrand disease. BLEEDnFIRE Therapeutics publicly launched on 27 May 2026, emerging from Bern's Sitem-Insel translational research center with a single lead asset and a non-dilutive funding stack. The company's thesis is that protein S, an underexplored anticoagulant cofactor, offers a genuinely new target within the rebalancing approach that has already produced two approved drugs — and may reach patient populations that those drugs miss.





Headquarters and Global Presence

BLEEDnFIRE is headquartered at the Sitem-Insel translational research center in Bern, Switzerland, co-located with its founding institutions: the University of Bern, Inselspital University Hospital, and Landmark BioVentures AG. Operations are currently concentrated at this single Bern site.





Founding and History

The company was founded as a spin-off of the University of Bern in partnership with Insel Gruppe Inselspital Bern and Landmark BioVentures AG, with its public launch announced on 27 May 2026. The scientific foundation rests on target-validation work conducted in the lab of Dr Raja Prince-Eladnani at the University of Bern, which established protein S as a tractable siRNA target for coagulation rebalancing. Non-dilutive grant support from Innosuisse, Venture Kick (CHF 150,000), the Gebert Rüf Foundation InnoBooster program, and Kickfund financed the company's preclinical phase through to its formal launch.





Therapy Areas and Focus

BLEEDnFIRE targets inherited rare bleeding disorders — haemophilia A, haemophilia B (with and without inhibitors), and von Willebrand disease — conditions collectively affecting more than 1.125 million people globally. Current standard-of-care for many patients means lifelong intravenous infusions of clotting factors or bypassing agents, a significant treatment burden that prophylactic subcutaneous alternatives are beginning to displace. Patients with inhibitors to factor VIII or IX represent a particularly hard-to-treat segment where rebalancing approaches have shown their clearest clinical value, as demonstrated by the approval of Sanofi/Alnylam's fitusiran (Qfitlia) and Novo Nordisk's concizumab (Alhemo).





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's platform uses GalNAc-conjugated siRNA to selectively silence PROS1, the gene encoding protein S, in hepatocytes — the liver cells responsible for producing most coagulation factors. Protein S normally acts as an anticoagulant cofactor, amplifying the inhibitory activity of activated protein C; reducing its expression shifts the coagulant-anticoagulant equilibrium toward thrombin generation without introducing an exogenous clotting factor. GalNAc conjugation enables hepatocyte-specific delivery and supports subcutaneous dosing, a delivery architecture already validated commercially by fitusiran and inclisiran. The once-quarterly subcutaneous schedule that BnF-001 is designed around represents a practical differentiator over weekly or twice-weekly IV factor regimens.





Key Pipeline and Programs

BnF-001 is the company's sole disclosed program and its clinical candidate in development. It is a GalNAc-siRNA designed to reduce hepatic protein S expression, thereby rebalancing coagulation and restoring thrombin generation in patients with inherited bleeding disorders. In preclinical models, BnF-001 demonstrates restoration of thrombin generation consistent with the mechanism, and the program is currently advancing toward clinical candidate nomination — the step that precedes formal IND-enabling toxicology studies. Target indications span haemophilia A, haemophilia B with and without inhibitors, and von Willebrand disease, giving the asset a broad potential label if clinical translation holds. The once-quarterly subcutaneous dosing hypothesis distinguishes BnF-001 from antithrombin-targeting fitusiran (monthly subcutaneous) and from antibody-based concizumab, and positions it as a potential pan-indication prophylactic platform rather than an indication-specific product. No clinical trial registry numbers are associated with the program at this stage.





Recent Developments

On 27 May 2026, BLEEDnFIRE announced its public launch and disclosed the non-dilutive funding package from Innosuisse, Venture Kick (CHF 150,000), the Gebert Rüf Foundation InnoBooster program, and Kickfund. The funding is earmarked for preclinical IND-enabling work on BnF-001 and for exploring platform expansion to additional rare-bleeding indications. The launch follows FDA approval of Sanofi/Alnylam's fitusiran (Qfitlia) in March 2025, a regulatory event that validated the broader coagulation-rebalancing class and sharpened the competitive context into which BLEEDnFIRE is entering.





Key Personnel

Dr Raja Prince-Eladnani serves as Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. A practicing haematologist at Inselspital University Hospital Bern and a clinician-scientist at the University of Bern, his laboratory work on protein S target validation directly underpinned the company's formation. Prof Anne Angelillo-Scherrer, co-founder and haematologist at Inselspital, brings deep clinical expertise in bleeding disorders to the scientific advisory function. Dr Rim Diab, co-founder and scientific lead, anchors the translational and molecular biology work driving BnF-001 toward candidate nomination.





Strategic Partnerships

BLEEDnFIRE's founding structure embeds three institutional partners — the University of Bern, Insel Gruppe Inselspital Bern, and Landmark BioVentures AG — providing access to clinical expertise, hospital infrastructure, and early-stage venture guidance. The non-dilutive funding consortium (Innosuisse, Venture Kick, Gebert Rüf Foundation, Kickfund) supplements this without equity dilution, a deliberate choice that preserves the company's cap table ahead of a planned Series A raise. No commercial licensing or pharma partnership has been announced at this stage.





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