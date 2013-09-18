German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim researches and develops drugs to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attack, secondary stroke prevention and treatment, high blood pressure, thrhomboembolic disease, HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, stroke, diabetes and non small cell lung cancer.
In early 2014, it settled for $650 million in all state and federal cases surrounding its anticoagulant Pradaxa, which exceeded 2,000 law suits.
