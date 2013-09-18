Sunday 24 November 2024

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim researches and develops drugs to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attack, secondary stroke prevention and treatment, high blood pressure, thrhomboembolic disease, HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, stroke, diabetes and non small cell lung cancer.

In early 2014, it settled for $650 million in all state and federal cases surrounding its anticoagulant Pradaxa, which exceeded 2,000 law suits.

Latest Boehringer Ingelheim News

Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
18 November 2024
Where the GLP-1 renaissance will take us next
10 November 2024
Boehringer mental health tie-up worth up to $126.5 million to Broad Institute
4 November 2024
Boehringer enters novel precision cancer collab with Circle Pharma
9 October 2024
