German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim researches and develops drugs to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attack, secondary stroke prevention and treatment, high blood pressure, thrhomboembolic disease, HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, stroke, diabetes and non small cell lung cancer.

In early 2014, it settled for $650 million in all state and federal cases surrounding its anticoagulant Pradaxa, which exceeded 2,000 law suits.