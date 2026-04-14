A biotechnology company developing AI-powered multiomics platforms to revolutionize cancer treatment through molecular and immune profiling that provides clinicians with actionable insights.

Company Overview

A biotechnology company developing AI-powered multiomics platforms to revolutionize cancer treatment through molecular and immune profiling that provides clinicians with actionable insights. BostonGene treats tumors as ecosystems by integrating immune, stromal, and molecular signals into clinical-grade portraits. The company focuses on closing the gap between genomic data and bedside treatment decisions through its biomedical software platforms. BostonGene serves both clinical oncologists and pharmaceutical companies developing cancer therapies.





Headquarters and Global Presence

BostonGene is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company operates as a US-focused biotechnology firm with strategic collaborations extending internationally, including partnerships with institutions in Japan through Kyoto University.





Founding and History

BostonGene was founded in 2015 in Waltham with a mission to move beyond traditional DNA sequencing toward actionable clinical insights. The company has evolved from a genomics-focused startup to a comprehensive AI-driven oncology platform provider. Key milestones include establishing partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies and expanding its leadership team to accelerate innovation and growth.





Therapy Areas and Focus

BostonGene focuses exclusively on oncology, addressing the critical need for personalized cancer treatment through advanced molecular profiling. The company's approach targets the challenge of predicting treatment response and toxicity across various cancer types. BostonGene's platform is designed to support both treatment selection for current patients and biomarker development for drug development programs.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's core technology is an AI-powered multiomics platform that combines pre-trained models with multi-modal data analytics. This platform integrates molecular profiling, immune profiling, and stromal analysis to create comprehensive tumor ecosystem maps. The technology focuses on identifying biomarker signatures that predict both therapeutic response and potential toxicity, enabling more precise treatment decisions.





Key Pipeline and Programs

BostonGene operates as a platform company rather than developing traditional drug assets, focusing instead on diagnostic and analytical tools for oncology. The company's primary programs involve collaborations with pharmaceutical partners to optimize drug development and clinical trial design. Recent work includes supporting development of a first-in-class PD-1/VEGFR2 immuno-oncology therapy through its AI platform. The company also provides biomarker development services for early-stage clinical trials.





Key Personnel

Andrew Feinberg serves as President and CEO of BostonGene, leading the company's strategic direction and growth initiatives. The company has recently bolstered its leadership team with new appointments including Joe, Mark, and Ned in key positions to accelerate innovation and operational expansion.





Strategic Partnerships

BostonGene has established strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Takeda, and Ottimo Pharma. The AstraZeneca partnership leverages AI to predict patient treatment outcomes and enhance drug development efficiency. Takeda is utilizing BostonGene's platform in select early-stage clinical trials for biomarker identification. Academic collaborations include partnerships with Kyoto University and the SWOG Cancer Research Network.





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