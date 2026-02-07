Braveheart Bio is based in San Francisco, California. Its lead program has been developed in multiple geographies, including an ongoing Phase III study in China and planned global late-stage development.
Braveheart Bio launched in November 2025 with a $185 million Series A financing. The company was formed to advance BHB-1893, a small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, into global late-stage clinical development, with initial plans outlining a global Phase III program starting in 2026.
Braveheart is focused on cardiovascular disease, centered on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, including:
Braveheart is developing small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitors, designed to address hypercontractility in HCM by directly modulating the myosin motor in heart muscle cells.
Lead program:
Braveheart’s lead asset originated from an external license agreement with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals (global rights excluding Greater China). The company has also built its platform and operations with backing from a syndicate that includes a16z Bio + Health, Forbion, OrbiMed, Enavate Sciences (Patient Square Capital platform), and Frazier Life Sciences.
Braveheart is developing a selective cardiac myosin inhibitor to modulate excessive contractility in HCM. The approach targets myosin directly to improve cardiac mechanics, with development designed to support chronic use in symptomatic patients.
Braveheart is focused on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, including both obstructive and non-obstructive forms. The company positions HCM as the lead indication set for its pipeline and clinical development strategy.
Braveheart’s disclosed pipeline is led by BHB-1893, a small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor. The program has Phase II experience in obstructive HCM, an ongoing Phase II study in non-obstructive HCM, and an ongoing Phase III study in obstructive HCM in China, with plans for global Phase III development.
The company has pointed to clinical observations in obstructive HCM showing rapid reductions in left ventricular outflow tract gradients soon after treatment initiation, along with a dosing and safety profile it argues could support simpler chronic-use regimens. Detailed registrational evidence is expected to depend on global Phase III outcomes.
The near-term milestone is initiating a global Phase III trial in obstructive HCM in 2026, alongside continued execution of ongoing studies and expansion of clinical operations to support multinational trial delivery.
Braveheart positions BHB-1893 as a potentially best-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, aiming to differentiate on efficacy, safety/tolerability, and practical dosing and monitoring considerations. The competitive case is expected to be determined by head-to-head comparability of benefit-risk and real-world usability as Phase III data mature.
