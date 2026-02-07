A late clinical-stage cardiovascular biotech focused on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company is advancing a selective cardiac myosin inhibitor toward global Phase III development as a potential next-generation option for obstructive and non-obstructive HCM.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Braveheart Bio is based in San Francisco, California. Its lead program has been developed in multiple geographies, including an ongoing Phase III study in China and planned global late-stage development.

Founding and History

Braveheart Bio launched in November 2025 with a $185 million Series A financing. The company was formed to advance BHB-1893, a small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, into global late-stage clinical development, with initial plans outlining a global Phase III program starting in 2026.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Braveheart is focused on cardiovascular disease, centered on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, including:

Obstructive HCM

Non-obstructive HCM

The company also frames its longer-term scope as “related cardiovascular conditions,” but public disclosures are most developed around HCM.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Braveheart is developing small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitors, designed to address hypercontractility in HCM by directly modulating the myosin motor in heart muscle cells.

Lead program:

BHB-1893: selective cardiac myosin inhibitor engineered to improve cardiac performance in HCM

Prior development includes a dose-ranging Phase II study in symptomatic obstructive HCM, an ongoing Phase II study in non-obstructive HCM, multiple clinical pharmacology studies, and an ongoing Phase III study in obstructive HCM in China

Braveheart’s stated plan is to initiate a global Phase III trial in obstructive HCM in 2026

Key Personnel

Travis Murdoch, MD: President and Chief Executive Officer

Michele Anderson: Chief Development Officer

Paul Rickey: Chief Financial Officer

Marc Evanchik: Chief Scientific Officer (appointed February 2026)

Brittany de Temple: Senior Vice President, Development Operations (appointed February 2026)

Board leadership includes Christopher Viehbacher as Chair.

Strategic Partnerships

Braveheart’s lead asset originated from an external license agreement with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals (global rights excluding Greater China). The company has also built its platform and operations with backing from a syndicate that includes a16z Bio + Health, Forbion, OrbiMed, Enavate Sciences (Patient Square Capital platform), and Frazier Life Sciences.





