Braveheart Bio

A late clinical-stage cardiovascular biotech focused on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company is advancing a selective cardiac myosin inhibitor toward global Phase III development as a potential next-generation option for obstructive and non-obstructive HCM.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Braveheart Bio is based in San Francisco, California. Its lead program has been developed in multiple geographies, including an ongoing Phase III study in China and planned global late-stage development.

Founding and History

Braveheart Bio launched in November 2025 with a $185 million Series A financing. The company was formed to advance BHB-1893, a small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, into global late-stage clinical development, with initial plans outlining a global Phase III program starting in 2026.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Braveheart is focused on cardiovascular disease, centered on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, including:

  • Obstructive HCM
  • Non-obstructive HCM
    The company also frames its longer-term scope as “related cardiovascular conditions,” but public disclosures are most developed around HCM.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Braveheart is developing small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitors, designed to address hypercontractility in HCM by directly modulating the myosin motor in heart muscle cells.
Lead program:

  • BHB-1893: selective cardiac myosin inhibitor engineered to improve cardiac performance in HCM
    Prior development includes a dose-ranging Phase II study in symptomatic obstructive HCM, an ongoing Phase II study in non-obstructive HCM, multiple clinical pharmacology studies, and an ongoing Phase III study in obstructive HCM in China
    Braveheart’s stated plan is to initiate a global Phase III trial in obstructive HCM in 2026

Key Personnel

  • Travis Murdoch, MD: President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Michele Anderson: Chief Development Officer
  • Paul Rickey: Chief Financial Officer
  • Marc Evanchik: Chief Scientific Officer (appointed February 2026)
  • Brittany de Temple: Senior Vice President, Development Operations (appointed February 2026)
    Board leadership includes Christopher Viehbacher as Chair.

Strategic Partnerships

Braveheart’s lead asset originated from an external license agreement with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals (global rights excluding Greater China). The company has also built its platform and operations with backing from a syndicate that includes a16z Bio + Health, Forbion, OrbiMed, Enavate Sciences (Patient Square Capital platform), and Frazier Life Sciences.


FAQ Section

Braveheart is developing a selective cardiac myosin inhibitor to modulate excessive contractility in HCM. The approach targets myosin directly to improve cardiac mechanics, with development designed to support chronic use in symptomatic patients.

Braveheart is focused on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, including both obstructive and non-obstructive forms. The company positions HCM as the lead indication set for its pipeline and clinical development strategy.

Braveheart’s disclosed pipeline is led by BHB-1893, a small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor. The program has Phase II experience in obstructive HCM, an ongoing Phase II study in non-obstructive HCM, and an ongoing Phase III study in obstructive HCM in China, with plans for global Phase III development.

  • February 5, 2026: leadership appointments, including promotion of Marc Evanchik to Chief Scientific Officer and hiring of Brittany de Temple as Senior Vice President of Development Operations, aligned to planned global Phase III execution in 2026
  • January 2026: company participation and presentation activity around the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The company has pointed to clinical observations in obstructive HCM showing rapid reductions in left ventricular outflow tract gradients soon after treatment initiation, along with a dosing and safety profile it argues could support simpler chronic-use regimens. Detailed registrational evidence is expected to depend on global Phase III outcomes.

The near-term milestone is initiating a global Phase III trial in obstructive HCM in 2026, alongside continued execution of ongoing studies and expansion of clinical operations to support multinational trial delivery.

Braveheart positions BHB-1893 as a potentially best-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, aiming to differentiate on efficacy, safety/tolerability, and practical dosing and monitoring considerations. The competitive case is expected to be determined by head-to-head comparability of benefit-risk and real-world usability as Phase III data mature.

