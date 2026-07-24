A Palo Alto-based genetic medicines company building focused subsidiaries around genetically defined diseases, with an approved transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy franchise and an FDA-accepted NDA for the first targeted therapy in a rare calcium disorder.

Company Overview

A Palo Alto-based genetic medicines company building focused subsidiaries around genetically defined diseases, with an approved transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy franchise and an FDA-accepted NDA for the first targeted therapy in a rare calcium disorder. BridgeBio's commercial anchor is acoramidis — sold as Attruby in the United States and BEYONTTRA internationally — for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Its next potential launch, encaleret, targets autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1), a CaSR-driven disease with no approved targeted treatment. The subsidiary model is central to BridgeBio's identity: each programme is incubated as a discrete, focused entity rather than absorbed into a monolithic pipeline.





Headquarters and Global Presence

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker BBIO. Its commercial footprint spans both US and international markets through the dual-branded acoramidis franchise. The subsidiary structure distributes scientific and operational focus across multiple genetically defined disease areas simultaneously.





Founding and History

BridgeBio was built around the thesis that genetic drivers of disease offer unusually tractable drug targets, and its portfolio has been assembled through internal incubation and strategic acquisitions — including the buyout of Eidos Therapeutics, the vehicle that developed acoramidis. The company has since transitioned from a pure development-stage enterprise to a commercial-stage biotech, with acoramidis generating revenue while encaleret advances toward a potential 2027 approval.





Therapy Areas and Focus

BridgeBio targets genetically defined diseases where a precise molecular lesion creates a defined, addressable unmet need. Its two most advanced programs address ATTR-CM — a progressive, fatal cardiomyopathy caused by misfolded transthyretin — and ADH1, a rare disorder of calcium homeostasis driven by gain-of-function mutations in the calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR). Both conditions have historically been managed with blunt, poorly tolerated conventional regimens rather than mechanism-targeted therapy. The commercial logic is consistent: rare, genetically stratified patient populations where clinical proof of concept is achievable and regulatory pathways are well-defined.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

BridgeBio's pipeline spans small-molecule stabilizers, negative allosteric modulators, and — earlier in the portfolio — gene therapy and kinase inhibition. Acoramidis works as a transthyretin stabilizer, preventing the protein misfolding cascade that underlies ATTR-CM; encaleret is a negative allosteric modulator of the calcium-sensing receptor, suppressing pathological CaSR overactivity to restore normal calcium handling without requiring exogenous calcium or vitamin D. The company has also pursued FGFR inhibition through its QED Therapeutics affiliate and, separately, a GPX4 inhibitor program in oncology co-developed with Helsinn Group.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Acoramidis (Attruby/BEYONTTRA) is an oral, small-molecule transthyretin stabilizer approved in the United States for ATTR-CM. It has reported additional Phase III data since launch, reinforcing its profile in a competitive space that also includes tafamidis. The ATTR-CM market is large and growing as diagnosis rates improve; acoramidis's Phase III program demonstrated efficacy on cardiovascular endpoints, and commercial traction in the US is the near-term revenue story for BridgeBio. Encaleret is a negative allosteric modulator of the calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) in late-stage regulatory review for ADH1. The NDA was submitted on 12 May 2026 and accepted by the FDA on 22 July 2026, with a PDUFA target action date of 8 May 2027. Pivotal trial data showed 76% of encaleret-treated participants achieving both serum and urine calcium within target ranges at Week 24, versus 4% on conventional therapy at Week 4 — a difference that, if it holds commercially, would represent the first time ADH1 patients can normalise calcium biology without lifelong calcium and vitamin D supplementation. Through its QED Therapeutics affiliate, BridgeBio also pursued infigratinib, an FGFR1-3 inhibitor, under a 2021 collaboration with Helsinn covering oncology and non-skeletal indications that Helsinn has since terminated.





Recent Developments

On 22 July 2026, the FDA accepted BridgeBio's NDA for encaleret and set a PDUFA date of 8 May 2027 — the single most consequential near-term milestone on the company's calendar. BridgeBio and Helsinn Group have also collaborated on a potentially first-in-class GPX4 inhibitor targeting difficult-to-treat tumors, a partnership struck in November 2021 that added an oncology dimension to the portfolio.





Key Personnel

The research context does not name specific executives by title; BridgeBio's leadership team oversees both a commercial operation — managing the acoramidis franchise across US and international markets — and an active regulatory submission for encaleret, a combination that demands simultaneous commercial and late-stage development expertise.





Strategic Partnerships

In January 2024, BridgeBio secured up to $1.25 billion in strategic financing from Blue Owl Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). The package included $500 million in cash in exchange for a 5% royalty on future global acoramidis net sales (capped at 1.9 times invested capital), a $450 million credit facility refinancing existing debt with maturity extended to 2029, and up to $300 million in incremental credit for pipeline expansion. BridgeBio's QED Therapeutics affiliate signed a global collaboration and licensing agreement with Helsinn in 2021 covering infigratinib across oncology and all non-skeletal indications, which Helsinn has since terminated; a separate co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Helsinn covers the GPX4 inhibitor program.





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