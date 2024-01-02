Sunday 24 November 2024

C4 Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines.

C4 Therapeutics is leveraging its Torpedo platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes.

The company is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases.

Latest C4 Therapeutics News

C4 Therapeutics inks license deal with Merck KGaA
5 March 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to December 15, 2023
17 December 2023
C4 Therapeutics leaps on news of DACs deal with Merck
13 December 2023
Biogen doubles up on deals for small molecules
4 January 2019
